Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Pilates in the Park

McEwen Northside
photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, September 10, 7 am

McEwen Northside, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin

It’s the second Saturday which means Pilates in the Park at McEwen Northside. Reserve your spot here. 

2Cross Stitch and Talk at Brentwood Library

John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

Saturday, September 10, 10 am

John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Gather together to stitch and talk about this awesome hobby, Raffle at 1 pm!

What to bring:
• WIP(s) to work on.
• Any stash you would like to donate to a future raffle.
• *OPTIONAL* a snack to share

Register for the Free program here. 

3Atop Fashion Show at UAW

Atop Fashion Show
photo from Atop Fashion Show

Saturday, September 10, 5 pm

UAW, 125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill

It’s ATOP’s 7th Annual Awareness Fashion Show this weekend.

Featuring one of TN’s own, JoAnn “Jae’ Edwards, coming home to give back to the community! Welcome our Host for the evening: Miss Nashville 2022, Savannah Maddison, Co-Host: Pastor Connie Baker; Special Guest; “The King of the Runway”, Chuck Rabbs; ATOP Elite Models and Staff.

Buy tickets here. 

4Fall Festival in Leipers Fork

Pumpkin
Stock photo from BeFunky

Saturday, September 10, 4 pm – 6:30 pm

Hillsboro United Methodist Church, 5313 Old Highway 96 West, Franklin

Don’t miss Hillsboro United Methodist Church’s 29th annual fall festival in the heart of Leiper’s Fork! Enjoy live entertainment, games and crafts for kids, and Southern food with all the fixin’s while you shop seasonal country store and auction items.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

5Sara Sells

Sara Sells
photo from Sara Sells Facebook

Saturday, September 10, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove

The warehouse sale featuring furniture, home goods, artwork, lighting and more. No waiting to order, you can take your items home that day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here