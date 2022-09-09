Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Pilates in the Park
Saturday, September 10, 7 am
McEwen Northside, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
It’s the second Saturday which means Pilates in the Park at McEwen Northside. Reserve your spot here.
2Cross Stitch and Talk at Brentwood Library
Saturday, September 10, 10 am
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Gather together to stitch and talk about this awesome hobby, Raffle at 1 pm!
What to bring:
• WIP(s) to work on.
• Any stash you would like to donate to a future raffle.
• *OPTIONAL* a snack to share
Register for the Free program here.
3Atop Fashion Show at UAW
Saturday, September 10, 5 pm
UAW, 125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill
It’s ATOP’s 7th Annual Awareness Fashion Show this weekend.
Featuring one of TN’s own, JoAnn “Jae’ Edwards, coming home to give back to the community! Welcome our Host for the evening: Miss Nashville 2022, Savannah Maddison, Co-Host: Pastor Connie Baker; Special Guest; “The King of the Runway”, Chuck Rabbs; ATOP Elite Models and Staff.
Buy tickets here.
4Fall Festival in Leipers Fork
Saturday, September 10, 4 pm – 6:30 pm
Hillsboro United Methodist Church, 5313 Old Highway 96 West, Franklin
Don’t miss Hillsboro United Methodist Church’s 29th annual fall festival in the heart of Leiper’s Fork! Enjoy live entertainment, games and crafts for kids, and Southern food with all the fixin’s while you shop seasonal country store and auction items.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.
5Sara Sells
Saturday, September 10, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove
The warehouse sale featuring furniture, home goods, artwork, lighting and more. No waiting to order, you can take your items home that day.