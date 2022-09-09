Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Cross Stitch and Talk at Brentwood Library

Saturday, September 10, 10 am

John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Gather together to stitch and talk about this awesome hobby, Raffle at 1 pm!

What to bring:

• WIP(s) to work on.

• Any stash you would like to donate to a future raffle.

• *OPTIONAL* a snack to share

Register for the Free program here.