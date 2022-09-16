Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Owl’s Hill Beer Quest
Saturday, September 17, 4 pm – 7 pm
545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood
Beer Quest returns for its sixth year to the trails and meadows of Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary! Find the SIX token locations using either a map or GPS coordinates. Collect all six tokens to exchange for your flight of beer from Jackalope Brewing Company and personal pizza from Fatty Matty’s food truck!
QUEST TEAMS: All teams will gather at the pavilion (aka start line) at 4pm sharp. Team prizes for Best Dressed Team, First Return (ALL team members must have all 6 tokens), and The Never Surrender.
Buy tickets here.
2Beach Volleyball Fundraiser
Saturday – Sunday, September 17-18, 9 am – 4 pm
Hyden Beach, 5191 Joe Peay Road, Spring Hill
Hyden Beach is hosting it’s 3rd Annual Volleyball Tournament in support of Operation Gratitude. They encourage seasoned players, recreational players, families, juniors, adults, everyone to come on out and support this great cause. No need to have experience in sand volleyball, sign up for Quads BB level and have fun!!
3Shakespeare at Academy Park
Saturday, September 17-18, 6 pm – 9 pm
Academy Park, 120 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
The Nashville Shakespeare Company will present August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean (September 15 & 16) and Shakespeare’s Cymbeline (September 17 & 18) outdoors at Academy Park.
Buy tickets here.
4Johnny and the Devil’s Box
Friday, September 16, 8 pm
Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Join us at The Franklin Theatre for a concert performance of the new musical JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX! Written by Franklin local Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, and boasting a creative team of Broadway greats, including Jennifer Jancuska (Hamilton) and Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, The Great Comet), JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX will receive its official Regional Premiere at Cumberland County Playhouse in the fall of 2022.
JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX is a jubilant new musical with one foot in the Georgia mountains and the other on the Grand Ole Opry stage. The authentically bluegrass score sets in motion a story that will stir the soul. Johnny Baker believes he is the best fiddler to ever live and aims to prove it. However, his pursuit of glory attracts the attention of another fiddler—the Devil himself—who aims to destroy Johnny and reclaim his rightful place in the Angel Band.
Buy tickets here.
5CRUZ in with the COPS
Saturday, September 17, 7:30 am – 11:30 am
7388 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville
The 4th annual “CRUZ IN with the COPS” is Saturday, Sept 17 from 730-1130 am at 7388 Nolensville Rd, The Church at Nolensville parking lot.
Bring your show car, antique, daily driver or fancy sports car. We are just having some fun.
The Sheriff’s Office helicopter (Air One) will land about 730-800am (weather permitting) and be available for a close up look. The Brentwood Police Department will have their souped up/teched out D.A.R.E. car on display.