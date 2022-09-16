Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Owl’s Hill Beer Quest

Saturday, September 17, 4 pm – 7 pm

545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood

Beer Quest returns for its sixth year to the trails and meadows of Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary! Find the SIX token locations using either a map or GPS coordinates. Collect all six tokens to exchange for your flight of beer from Jackalope Brewing Company and personal pizza from Fatty Matty’s food truck!

QUEST TEAMS: All teams will gather at the pavilion (aka start line) at 4pm sharp. Team prizes for Best Dressed Team, First Return (ALL team members must have all 6 tokens), and The Never Surrender.

Buy tickets here.