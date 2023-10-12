Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Donna Vissman
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Various Locations

Tis the season for all things pumpkin, visit one of the local pumpkin patches this weekend.

Find a list of pumpkin patches to visit here.

2Free Pumpkin Painting

 

Saturday, October 14, 10 am – 2 pm

Hardware True Value, 203 Downs Boulevard, Franklin

Join Harpeth True Value for a free spook-tacular pumpkin painting and decorating event. They will have pumpkins, paints, googly eyes, stickers, and a whole lot of other fun decorations! All you need to bring is your creativity.

3Red Bull Racing on Broadway

Saturday, October 14, 10 am – 2 pm

Broadway, Nashville

Red Bull Showrun arrives in Nashville for the first time and Daniel Ricciardo and the Red Bull Racing team head to the the iconic Lower Broadway. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable free experience where the spectators’ hearts will race nearly as fast as an F1 car.

4Boiling Springs Academy Open House

Sunday, October 15, 2 pm – 4 pm

8327 Moores Lane, Brentwood

Open houses are held for the public each third Sunday of the month from 2 pm-4 pm beginning in April through October. You are welcome to bike up to the schoolhouse using the greenway from Crockett or Smith Parks.  Parking is also available in the lot off Moores Lane.

5Boo at the Zoo

Saturday, October 13-29, 5 pm – 9 pm

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

Boo at the Zoo is a longstanding Nashville tradition with fall-themed scenes and activities. You can see the zoo at night, trick or treat, and enjoy special animal presentations.

Find tickets here.

