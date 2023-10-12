Ticket Sold in California Wins $1.765 Billion Powerball Jackpot

October 12, 2023 – The Powerball® jackpot has been won in California! A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a Powerball jackpot worth $1.765 billion. The jackpot has a cash value of $774.1 million.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Oct. 11 drawing were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its advertised estimate to $1.765 billion at the time of the drawing. The prize ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

“Congratulations to the newest Powerball billionaire and the millions of Powerball players who won other cash prizes in last night’s drawing,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “For 31 years, some players who have dreamed about winning a Powerball jackpot have defied the odds, and in doing so, have helped generate critical funding for public services and programs supported by U.S. lotteries.

“If you bought a Powerball ticket during this jackpot run, please know that a portion of that ticket will stay in your home state to make it a better place to live.”

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.765 billion or a lump sum payment of $774.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. Nationwide, the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night produced more than 5.3 million winning tickets, including seven tickets (CA-2, FL-2, NY, OK, VA) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

Two tickets, sold in Arizona and Pennsylvania, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play®, for an additional $1 per play. There were also 121 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 24 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was hit in the 36th drawing of the jackpot run, marking the first time that two consecutive Powerball jackpot cycles have produced billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball® to win a $1.08 billion jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY