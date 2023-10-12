Vanderbilt Baseball 2024 Schedule Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt announced its 2024 baseball schedule Wednesday, featuring 36 home games and 56 contests overall.

The Commodores will start the season with a 10-game homestand, beginning with a three-game series against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 16-18.

Vandy will then host Dayton (Feb. 20) and Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 21) before welcoming Gonzaga to Hawkins Field for three games Feb. 23-25.

The homestand wraps up with midweek games against Indiana State (Feb. 27) and Evansville (Feb. 28).

Vanderbilt will hit the road for the first time March 1-3 to compete in the 2024 Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Vandy will face Louisiana, Houston and Texas.

After hosting Eastern Michigan on March 5, the Dores will welcome Illinois State to Nashville for three games (March 8-10) and will host Indiana on March 12 before the start of SEC action on March 15 against Auburn at home. The full SEC slate can be found here.

Vanderbilt and Belmont will meet at First Horizon Park on March 19. The Commodores will host Valparaiso on March 26 and Western Kentucky on April 2.

Vandy hosts Middle Tennessee on April 9 and will meet Lipscomb at Dugan Field on April 16.

Vandy’s final three nonconference games will be against UT Martin (April 23) and Tennessee Tech (April 30) followed by the annual Battle of the Barrel against Louisville (May 7), all at Hawkins Field.

The 2024 schedule features 26 games against 2023 NCAA Tournament participants with 11 of those games taking place at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt returns 25 student-athletes from last year’s SEC Tournament Championship squad including three 2023 All-SEC honorees in Devin Futrell, Davis Diaz and RJ Austin.

Season ticket holders have until October 24 to renew seats for the 2024 season.

Dates, opponents and game times for the Commodores’ 2024 slate are subject to change.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

More Sports News