Burger King Introduces New Have-sies

To get fries or to get onion rings – that is the question. Lucky for Guests at BK, they no longer have to worry about deciding between the two delicious side options. Burger King, home of the flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich, is once again redefining what it means to “Have it Your Way” with an all-new side – Have-sies™. Beginning Oct. 12, 2023, say farewell to the frustration of picking just one side, and hello to finally enjoy both fries and onion rings – just the way the drive-thru, dining room and, well, world should be.

Have-sies™ is a combination of the brand’s signature fries and classic onion rings. While Have-sies™ can be enjoyed a la carte in value, small, medium and large sizes, the new offering gives Burger King Guests even more ways to build the perfect combo meal to suit their tastes and satisfy their cravings.

Source: BusinessWire.com

