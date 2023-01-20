Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale

Friday -Sunday, January 20-22, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

The Friends of the Brentwood Library winter book sale is back, despite ongoing repair work at the library.

The storage rooms at the library are well-stocked thanks to a huge influx of donations from generous library patrons, so this sale is one that should not be missed.In addition to books, the sale will feature games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs, and more.

The library has been undergoing repairs for several weeks after a sprinkler pipe burst due to the frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve. Portions of the library remain closed, but the book sale will be unaffected.