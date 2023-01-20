Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale

John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

 

Friday -Sunday, January 20-22, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

The Friends of the Brentwood Library winter book sale is back, despite ongoing repair work at the library.

The storage rooms at the library are well-stocked thanks to a huge influx of donations from generous library patrons, so this sale is one that should not be missed.In addition to books, the sale will feature games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs, and more.

The library has been undergoing repairs for several weeks after a sprinkler pipe burst due to the frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve. Portions of the library remain closed, but the book sale will be unaffected.

2Act Too: Cinderella

Cinderella
photo from Franklin Theatre

 

Saturday – Sunday, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. The Broadway adaptation of the classic musical features new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

Find the details here. 

3Princess Tea Party

Tea party
photo from Once Upon an Event

Saturday, January 21, 2 p.m.

1309 Main Street, Columbia

Join in for an enchanted experience with all your favorite princesses and friends. We will have tea and cookies, a craft (straight from the Little Mermaid’s grotto, a special ribbon dance, and story time for children ages three and up. Let us sweep you off your feet as you enter the fantastic world of wonder. The ticket price includes all supplies and food along with ONE parent. (we are very limited on space)

Find tickets here. 

4Sunday Swing Series

Sunday Swing

Sunday, January 22, 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Williamson County Performing Arts, 112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin

Put your dancing shoes on and join us at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center as we bring back Sunday Swing on January 22, 2023 featuring Middle Tennessee’s Premier Big Band, 5 Points Swing band under the direction of Chuck Hamilton.

The fun starts with a crash course dance class at 2:30, the band plays from 3:00-5:00pm.

Find tickets here. 

5Dolly Parton Birthday Celebration

Saturday, January 21, 11 am

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

This concert for kids and families shares the music of Dolly Parton with a new generation of music lovers but is not associated with or endorsed by the artist. All children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver.

Find tickets here. 

 

