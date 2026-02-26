Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1CYT Nashville Presents Finding Nemo
Friday-Saturday, February 27-28, 7 pm
Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
Marlin, an anxious and overprotective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid, Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.
Find tickets here.
2Love the Dress Event
Saturday, February 28, 8 am – 2 pm
The Gate Church, 4040 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Love the Dress TN is thrilled to announce its 15th Annual Prom Event, taking place on February 28 and March 1 at The Gate Church, located at 4040 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, TN. Since its inception in 2011, this community-driven initiative has empowered over 5,800 young women to find the perfect dress for their spring formal events, offering an unforgettable experience to Middle Tennessee families.
Find more information here.
3All Men Created Equal Tour at Rippavilla
Saturday, February 27, 9 am – 10:30 am
Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
This is the year to take this special 90-minute guided tour at Rippa Villa. The year America’s Declaration of Independence turns 250. It will connect many of America’s successes and failures from its founding to and through the Civil War. All in the home of Nathaniel F. Cheairs IV, whose father, Nat III, was twelve when America declared her independence from England. Nat moved his family to Maury County in the Spring of 1811. This tour is not offered anywhere else in the State of Tennessee.
Find more information here.
4Oil Pastels Class
Saturday, February 28, 2 pm – 5 pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Oil pastels will be your medium as you learn how to use this colorful, creamy medium to shape a few different types of fruit. You’ll learn some color mixing and blending techniques to produce your favorites and arrange them into a somewhat abstract still life.
This three-hour class for adults and teens is open to all experience levels.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville Zoo Run Run
Saturday, February 28, 3 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Nashville Zoo’s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Panda Express, returns Saturday, February 28, 2026. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Zoo Run Run has become a beloved winter tradition for families, runners, and wildlife supporters alike. This race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property, past animal habitats and through trails not open to the public.
Find tickets here.
