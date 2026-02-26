Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

4 Oil Pastels Class

Saturday, February 28, 2 pm – 5 pm

John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Oil pastels will be your medium as you learn how to use this colorful, creamy medium to shape a few different types of fruit. You’ll learn some color mixing and blending techniques to produce your favorites and arrange them into a somewhat abstract still life.

This three-hour class for adults and teens is open to all experience levels.

Find tickets here.