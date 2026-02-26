Firehouse Subs Introduces New Chicken ‘N’ Cheddar Rancher Sub

Firehouse Subs is launching the Chicken ‘N’ Cheddar Rancher Sub, its first new permanent menu item in three years, ahead of National Ranch Day on March 10, 2026. The sub packs 49 grams of protein and features new grilled white meat chicken, crispy bacon, melty cheddar cheese, and a custom herb-forward buttermilk ranch. It is available now as a loyalty-exclusive for Firehouse Subs rewards members. More Eat & Drink News

What Comes on the Chicken ‘N’ Cheddar Rancher Sub

The sandwich is built around a new grilled chicken developed to deliver char and savory depth. Each sub includes:

New premium grilled white meat chicken

Crisp, smoky bacon

Melty cheddar cheese

Herb-forward buttermilk ranch developed exclusively for Firehouse Subs

49 grams of protein per sandwich

Carolina Berti, Chief Marketing Officer of Firehouse Subs, said the new grilled chicken brings depth, char, and visible craftsmanship, while the buttermilk ranch is rich, herb-forward, and designed to stand on its own.

National Ranch Day 2026 Launch Timing

The launch ties to National Ranch Day on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Firehouse Subs is giving loyalty members early access starting now, ahead of the wider rollout. The custom buttermilk ranch is a central feature of the sandwich and a key differentiator from standard chicken-bacon-ranch subs.

First Permanent Menu Addition in Three Years

The Chicken ‘N’ Cheddar Rancher Sub is the first sandwich added to the permanent Firehouse Subs lineup in three years. The 49 grams of protein positions it as a high-protein option in the fast-casual sandwich space.

How Every Purchase Supports First Responders

A portion of every Firehouse Subs purchase benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has awarded more than $105 million in lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders across North America.

Where to Order the Chicken ‘N’ Cheddar Rancher Sub

Visit FirehouseSubs.com to find a location near you. Early access is available now for Firehouse Rewards loyalty members at participating locations.

Source: Restaurant News

