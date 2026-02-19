Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

3 Smith Park Mountain Biking Trail Clean Up Day

Saturday, February 21

9am – 12pm

Marcella Vivrette Smith Park

825 Wilson Pike, Brentwood

Bike Walk and SORBA are leading a volunteer workday at Smith Park to help clean up storm damage on the mountain bike trail following the recent ice storm.

Sign up here

If you can’t arrive right at 9:00 AM, no problem—they’re happy to work around your schedule.

This workday will be conducted under the oversight of our local SORBA chapter. Tasks will include clearing downed trees and debris, as well as general trail cleanup.

If you’re able, please consider bringing any of the following:

• Chainsaws

• Side-by-sides, golf carts, or Jeeps to help move people and equipment

• Water

• Work gloves

• Hand saws

Please dress appropriately for trail work and winter conditions. Even if you don’t have tools or equipment, extra hands make a big difference, and they’d love to have you.