Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Bourbon Blending Experience
Friday, February 20, noon- 5 pm
Stable Reserve, 412 Main Street, Franklin
This exclusive, immersive experience includes tasting and blending two cask-strength bourbons: a high-rye bourbon and a high-wheat bourbon. In this class, you will explore the distinct flavor profiles of different mash bills as we consider each barrel individually.
Make a reservation here.
2Deer Run Mother-Son Dinner
Sunday, February 22, 8 am – 5 pm
3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station
During this dinner-and-dancing date, boys have an opportunity to learn how to “treat a lady” while spending valuable, focused time with their mom. Before dinner, you’ll enjoy outdoor activities that are both fun and strengthen your relationship. This mother-son date creates memories you will cherish for years to come.
Find more information here.
3Smith Park Mountain Biking Trail Clean Up Day
Saturday, February 21
9am – 12pm
Marcella Vivrette Smith Park
825 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
Bike Walk and SORBA are leading a volunteer workday at Smith Park to help clean up storm damage on the mountain bike trail following the recent ice storm.
If you can’t arrive right at 9:00 AM, no problem—they’re happy to work around your schedule.
This workday will be conducted under the oversight of our local SORBA chapter. Tasks will include clearing downed trees and debris, as well as general trail cleanup.
If you’re able, please consider bringing any of the following:
• Chainsaws
• Side-by-sides, golf carts, or Jeeps to help move people and equipment
• Water
• Work gloves
• Hand saws
Please dress appropriately for trail work and winter conditions. Even if you don’t have tools or equipment, extra hands make a big difference, and they’d love to have you.
4Jackets Required: Tribute to the Music of Phil Collins and Genesis
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Based in the heart of Music City, Jackets Required is a premier nine-piece ensemble dedicated to the legendary career of Phil Collins. Comprised of Nashville’s finest musicians and a powerhouse horn section, the band delivers a high-energy concert experience that spans from the progressive mastery of Genesis to the chart-topping anthems of Collins’ solo catalog.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville SC Home Opener
Saturday, February 21, 7:30 pm
Geodis Park, 501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
Nashville SC will kick off its season this week. Nashville Soccer Club introduced its new ‘Reverb’ jersey, which will serve as the Boys in Gold’s primary kit for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The ‘Reverb’ Kit features a center crest for the first time in club history and celebrates Nashville’s place as a global hot spot for soccer, music and culture.
Find tickets here.
