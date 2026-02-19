OBITUARY: Maxine Robbs Morris

Maxine Robbs Morris, 88, of Ellijay, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in the Union County Nursing Home.

She was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Chattanooga, Tenn., the daughter of the late Garland E. Robbs and the late Bertha Gass Robbs.

She received her training as a nurse at Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tenn., where she met her husband, Fred. The joy of her life was her 68-year marriage to him and the life they shared together. She was a loving mother and shared a special bond with her two granddaughters spending countless days with them at her home in the mountains or playing in the nearby Cartecay River.

She volunteered much of her time to Gilmer County Chamber, The Garden Club of Ellijay and a local physician’s practice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredric Truxton Morris in 2025 and two much beloved sons, David Britton Morris and Fredric Scott Morris.

Surviving are her son and daughter in law, Tim and Katherine Morris, of Blairsville; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Belinda Robbs, of Argyle, Texas; sister, Virginia McAllister, of Franklin, Tenn.; her two grandchildren, Emilie and Rebecca Morris, Emilie’s husband Caleb Sansom and great-grandchild, Britton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Chattanooga, Tenn. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is handling the arrangements. You may send condolences online at mountainviewfuneralhome.com.

Published by Times-Courier from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2026.

This obituary was published by Mountain View Funeral Home.

