Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Williamson County Fair
Friday- Sunday, August 12-14
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
This weekend is your last chance to visit the Williamson County Fair at the Ag Center in Franklin.
At the fair this year, you can see Chainsaw artists, Jurassic kingdom, magic show, megamorph car, piccolo zoppe circus, sea lion splash, VR aracade – the first fifteen minutes is free, and of course, don’t forget the Midway rides!
Live music on the Nissan Stage will showcase Emily Kidd, Tim Watson, Lee Newton, Chris Golden, Austin Brothers, Grasstime, and more.
Find more information here.
2Palmetto Moon Grand Opening
Saturday, August 13, 10 am
CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
It’s the grand opening of Palmetto Moon this weekend. The first 200 customers receive a free custom YETI 12oz. Colster with a purchase of $40 or more. You can spin to win every 20 minutes, and there will be hourly grand prizes.
3Tomato Art Fest
Saturday, August 12-13
Five Points, East Nashville
Tomato Art Fest has steadily drawn larger crowds with each year that passes. Last year, an estimated 55,000 came to celebrate this beloved fruit/vegetable and enjoy the day’s festivities. Join the free festival; find the schedule here.
4Spring Hill Chamber Mixer
Friday, August 12, 4 pm – 6 pm
Premier Chiropractic, 2040 Reserve Blvd, Suite A, Spring Hill
Join the Spring Hill Chamber for an early evening mixer at Premier Chiropractic on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Bring a friend. Future members are welcome.
5Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday, August 13, 10 am – 3 pm
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Celebrate back to school with a visit to Lucky Ladd Farms. Enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, educational tours, and more.
Buy tickets here.