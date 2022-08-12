Join the Pumpkin Craze by Signing Up to be a Trader Joe’s Taster

Are you a pumpkin everything lover? Then this could be the perfect side hustle for you this fall.

FinanceBuzz is offering to pay lucky tasters $1000 to taste all of the Pumpkin Palooza items at Trader Joe’s this fall.

You could start your day with pumpkin waffles or pumpkin cinnamon rolls then for lunch pumpkin ravioli and end your day with pumpkin ice cream.

Requirements to Enter

You must live close to a Trader Joe’s, you will be asked to photograph each item, write a brief description, and rate the food item.

How to Apply

Applications are due by August 28th, 2022 at 11:59 ET. The chosen candidate will be selected by September 2, 2022 and contacted via email. The candidate will have from September 2nd to 18th to eat their way through the Trader Joe’s fall foods and submit their ratings.

Bonus: not only do you get paid $1000 for being a pumpkin taster, but they will also give you a $500 gift card to purchase the items from Trader Joe’s.

Sign up here.