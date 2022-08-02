Here’s What You Need to Know About the 2022 Williamson County Fair

It’s nine days of fun as the Williamson County Fair returns on Friday, August 5th, and runs until August 13th.

Where is the fair? It’s located at the Williamson County Agricultural Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. The event is held rain or shine; parking is free on site. Outside food and drink are prohibited.

What are the hours for the fair?

Monday – Thursday: Gates Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: Gates Open at 10:00 am

Building Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight Friday: Gate Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Sunday: Gates Open at Noon

Building Hours: 12:00 noon – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

How much is admission?

Adults: $12 at the gate, Children ages 6 – 12: $7 at the gate, and Children ages 5 and under are free. You can purchase tickets at the event or online here.

Midway rides tickets are $1.25 per ticket, or purchase 21 tickets for $20. Special band prices for unlimited rides are Friday, August 5th and 12th – $25, Saturday, August 6th and 13th -$35, Sunday, August 7th – $25, and Monday – Thursday, August 8th – 11th, unlimited rides for $20.

Discounted admission days

Saturday, August 6th – Government Employee Day. Government Employees get in “FREE” with a special Government Employee ticket, compliments of Cigna. Drew Expositions will provide a Ride Special hand stamp for $10 per person, which can be purchased inside the arena in front of the elevator. Ride special is good for rides 10 am – 4 pm ONLY.

Sunday, August 7 -FREE admission for Seniors 55 and older all day compliments of Cigna. Goodie bags will be given to the first 500 Seniors through the gates.

Monday, August 8- Pay it Forward. Bring four canned goods, four food items, or 4 of anything from the “Critical Needs” list per person, ages six and up….and GET IN FREE! Find the critical need list for Graceworks here.

Saturday, August 13- Patriot Day. All active and retired military individuals are admitted FREE with military ID.

Shows and Attractions

All of the shows at the fair are free. At the fair this year, you can see Chainsaw artists, Jurassic kingdom, magic show, megamorph car, piccolo zoppe circus, sea lion splash, VR aracade – the first fifteen minutes is free. Find more information here.

Live music on the Nissan Stage will showcase Emily Kidd, Tim Watson, Lee Newton, Chris Golden, Austin Brothers, Grasstime, and more.