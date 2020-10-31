Williamson Medical Center’s Nursery Joins “Paint the Town Orange”

Williamson Medical Center is joining the Heritage Foundation’s “Paint the Town Orange” initiative by celebrating with knit pumpkin-inspired outfits in the nursery.

Take a look at Williamson Medical Center’s newest and cutest little pumpkins added to the patch.

To learn more about WMC’s award-winning OB/NICU services visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter .org/OB.

1 of 3

Paint the Town Orange is a celebration of all things autumn, taking place in historic Franklin’s Main Street District through the month of October. To discover what events are happening this weekend, click here.