Time to “Fall Back”: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 1st, which means it’s time to “fall back.” On November 1st, sunrise will be at 6:10 am and sunset at 4:50 pm.
The Brentwood Fire and & Rescue Department reminds everyone to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when you set the clocks back on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
“Be sure to check the manufacturers date on your alarms,” said Division Chief and Brentwood Fire Marshal Jeff Pender. “Smoke alarms with non-replaceable lithium batteries are designed to last up to ten years, and should be considered when replacing your smoke alarms,” Pender added. According to the National Fire Protection Association, roughly three out of five fire deaths happened in homes with no smoke alarms, or smoke alarms
10 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About Daylight Saving Time:
- Although this event is often referred to as “daylight savings time,” (the plural form of “saving”) the correct name is daylight saving time.
- Ancient civilizations including Ancient Rome and the Mayans, practiced a similar event where they would adjust the time to the sun’s behavior. Their lives depended mainly on agriculture, therefore the ability to predict and measure the sun’s activity was vital for their productiveness.
- In 1918, as the United States continued their involvement in World War I, the purpose of daylight saving time was to conserve fuel by reducing the need to use artificial lighting.
- Daylight saving time was not observed nationally again until World War II. But it was repealed three weeks after WW II ended. Time Magazine called the affair a “chaos of clocks.”
- Gov. Bill Lee introduced a bill that would observe daylight saving time year-round in Tennessee. The law would take effect on the first Sunday of November if Congress amends or repeals 15 U.S.C. § 260a (15 U.S. Code Section 260a) – a federal law that requires states to observe standard time.
- Hawaii and Arizona (except for the state’s Navajo Nation) do not observe daylight saving time and the U.S. Territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands remain on standard time year-round.
- Countries closer to the equator do not observe daylight saving time because they do not need it. Their daylight hours do not vary enough across seasons.
- Only about one-quarter of the world’s population, in roughly 70 countries observe daylight saving time.
- The cornerstone of daylight saving in the United States since 1915 is the Chamber of Commerce on behalf of small business and retailers. The Chamber presumed that if you give workers more sunlight at the end of the day, they would be more likely to stop and shop on their way home.
- Daylight saving time activates at exactly 2 a.m., and most government-mandated bar closings occur at 1:59 to prevent an extra hour of drinking.