Williamson Medical Center Receives CareChex® Awards for Spinal Fusion and Women’s Health Services

Williamson Health’s flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, has earned the 2026 CareChex® No. 1 ranking in Tennessee for Medical Excellence in Spinal Fusion. In addition, Williamson Health has also been recognized among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for Medical Excellence in Women’s Health. These honors are based on a comprehensive evaluation of inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.

“This recognition is a powerful reflection of our people and their unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health Chief Executive Officer.

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“Excellence at this level is never the result of one individual but is instead the product of a deeply aligned team, where every role and every handoff is intentional. That collective commitment shapes every patient experience we deliver.”

With this acknowledgement, Williamson Health ranks among the top 100 spinal fusion programs in the nation – a reflection of a highly coordinated collaboration across the entire system, joining highly skilled credentialed medical staff members and care teams from Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. Many different physicians, nurses and care teams work seamlessly from preoperative planning through surgery and recovery to deliver exceptional outcomes.

This integrated approach pairs advanced surgical expertise with a comprehensive care model. Spine surgeons operating at Williamson Medical Center, including those from Bone and Joint Institute, utilize minimally invasive techniques – such as real-time 3D imaging and 3D-printed titanium implants – to

achieve sub-millimeter precision with less disruption and faster recovery.

Beyond the operating room, that care is reinforced by a multidisciplinary hospital team — including nursing, rehabilitation, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, and more — ensuring patients are supported at every stage of their hospital stay. Recovery continues through a coordinated transition to outpatient

physical therapy, creating a connected, high-touch experience that drives strong long-term outcomes.

In addition to its orthopaedic accolades, Williamson Health’s placement in the top 10% of U.S. hospitals for Women’s Health underscores the system’s commitment to comprehensive, specialized care. From advanced maternity services and a Level II NICU to specialized diagnostic imaging, maternal-fetal

medicine for high-risk pregnancies and wellness programs, the system has expanded its clinical footprint to support women at every stage of life.

Specialized programs such as urogynecology and pelvic health, along with comprehensive breast health services, provide personalized, coordinated care close to home. Whether patients are seeking maternity support, preventative services or treatment through these specialized programs, Williamson Health

offers a complete circle of care — from primary wellness to advanced navigation — reflecting the system’s mission of caring for the communities it proudly serves.

The Medical Excellence designation from CareChex ® by Quantros is based on objective clinical data, including complication and readmission rates, and reinforces Williamson Health’s focus on quality, safety and continuous improvement. Together, these recognitions underscore the strength of a unified

system working in collaboration to deliver exceptional care across every specialty.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,400 employees across more than 30 locations and more than 900 physicians and advanced care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare across 60-plus specialties and subspecialties close to home. The flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, which opened its Boyer-Bryan West Tower in 2024, offers extensive women’s services, state-of-the-art cardiology services, advanced surgical technologies, an award-winning obstetrics and NICU, leading-edge

orthopaedics, outpatient imaging services, and distinct comprehensive emergency and inpatient services for both adult and pediatric patients. Other Williamson Health service providers include Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Williamson Health Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe

Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, countywide Emergency Medical Services that include 18 rapid response units, Williamson Health Foundation, and multiple joint venture

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more about our many specialized services at WilliamsonHealth.org.

ABOUT BONE AND JOINT INSTITUTE OF TENNESSEE | Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, part of the Williamson Health regional healthcare system, is a destination for comprehensive orthopaedic care. The state-of-the-art flagship facility in Franklin, Tennessee, is led by nationally recognized physicians with expertise in orthopaedic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and spinal surgery. The facility also includes an onsite ambulatory surgery center and a rehabilitation services department, a team of physical and occupational therapists working alongside physicians to offer personalized care. Bone and Joint Institute also operates orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station (Tollgate) and West Franklin. For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.

ABOUT CARECHEX® AWARDS | CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications, and readmissions—appropriately weighting and accounting for all the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data. Quantros prides itself in providing the most comprehensive and objective calculation of hospital and system quality performance in the industry. Our vast data sets represent high statistical significance and do not include any self-reported or survey data—in turn, creating clearer performance differentiation across 39 clinical categories of care in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety.