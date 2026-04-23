4/23/26: Clear Skies and 81 Expected High with Light Winds; Low Tonight 63

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 80.6°F. Winds are blowing at 11.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s high is expected to reach 81.1°F, with a low of 51.6°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.2 mph throughout the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63°F, with continued clear conditions and winds up to 9.7 mph.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts reported at this time.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
52°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:03am
Sunset
7:27pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|81°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|78°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|77°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|70°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|69°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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