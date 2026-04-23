Home Weather 4/23/26: Clear Skies and 81 Expected High with Light Winds; Low Tonight...

4/23/26: Clear Skies and 81 Expected High with Light Winds; Low Tonight 63

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 80.6°F. Winds are blowing at 11.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high is expected to reach 81.1°F, with a low of 51.6°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.2 mph throughout the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63°F, with continued clear conditions and winds up to 9.7 mph.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts reported at this time.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
52°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:03am
Sunset
7:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 81°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Monday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 70°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 69°F 51°F Overcast
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