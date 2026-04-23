4/23/26: Clear Skies and 81 Expected High with Light Winds; Low Tonight 63

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 80.6°F. Winds are blowing at 11.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high is expected to reach 81.1°F, with a low of 51.6°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.2 mph throughout the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63°F, with continued clear conditions and winds up to 9.7 mph.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts reported at this time.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 52°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 6:03am Sunset 7:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 81°F 52°F Overcast Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: light Monday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 70°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 69°F 51°F Overcast

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