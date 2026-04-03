Williamson Health Earns Multiple 2026 Women’s Choice Awards

Williamson Health’s flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, has been honored with multiple 2026 Women’s Choice® Awards, recognizing the hospital as one of the top-performing medical centers in the country across a range of clinical categories.

The Women’s Choice Award program evaluated data from more than 4,600 hospitals nationwide to identify those that excel in both patient experience and clinical quality. Williamson Medical Center earned recognition in nine categories, including Patient Experience, Patient Safety, Heart Care, Obstetrics, Comprehensive Breast Care, and Women’s Services, among others.

“This recognition reflects the compassion and dedication of our physicians, nurses and staff, who care deeply for our community and show up every day to support patients and families at every step of their healthcare journey,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO.

Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award®, noted that the program was created to help women make more informed healthcare decisions. “Williamson Medical Center’s recognition across multiple categories demonstrates a strong commitment to meeting women’s preferences and delivering care that patients can choose with confidence,” she said.

As part of its ongoing community outreach efforts, Williamson Health is hosting a women’s health panel discussion titled Thrive: A Journey to Better Living.

This panel will bring together healthcare experts to discuss aging gracefully, physical wellness, mental health, and building confidence across generations.

It is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin. Tickets are $25 per person and include lunch.

Featured panelists include Sara LeBlanc, FNP-BC, nurse practitioner with LeBlanc Health, and Heather Rowe, M.D., internal medicine physician with Williamson Health Medical Group.

Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, serving the community with more than 2,400 employees and over 900 physicians and advanced care practitioners across 60-plus specialties. For more information, visit WilliamsonHealth.org.

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