Williamson Medical Center Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026

Williamson Medical Center, the flagship facility of Williamson Health, has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026. This marks the third consecutive year that the hospital has earned this prestigious honor. Additionally, Williamson Medical Center is one of only five hospitals in Tennessee to receive top rankings across all measured categories.

A full list of the recognized hospitals can be found here.

“We are thrilled to once again be among America’s Best Maternity Hospitals,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health Chief Executive Officer. “Access to high-quality maternity care is vitally important, and Williamson Health remains committed to supporting families with compassionate, personalized care at every step of their journey. This honor reflects our team’s dedication to clinical excellence and exceptional patient experience, while reinforcing Williamson Medical Center as a trusted partner for growing families in our community.”

High-quality maternity care, provided from pregnancy through birth and postpartum, is key to the long- term health of newborns and women who give birth. Given that maternity care is a major component of health care, Newsweek and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, have partnered to identify America’s Best Maternity Hospitals in 2026.

The America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026 ranking awards the leading hospitals for maternity care in the U.S. based on:

● Hospital Quality Metrics: with a focus on indicators relevant to maternity care.

● Patient Experience: from public hospital survey data.

● Reputation Score: Healthcare professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes e.g., neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses and midwives were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.

Williamson Medical Center received the highest distinction given by Newsweek for scoring in the 80th percentile or higher in all three data pillars. In addition to being included on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026, Williamson Medical Center was also recently included on

Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals in 2026, marking the sixth consecutive year the hospital has earned the honor.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

To learn more about Williamson Health’s maternity services, click here.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,400 employees across more than 30 locations and more than 900 physicians and advanced care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare across 60-plus specialties and subspecialties close to home. The flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, which opened its Boyer-Bryan West Tower in 2024, offers extensive women’s services, state-of-the-art cardiology services, advanced surgical technologies, an award-winning obstetrics and NICU, leading-edge orthopaedics, outpatient imaging services, and distinct comprehensive emergency and inpatient services for both adult and pediatric patients. Other Williamson Health service providers include Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Williamson Health Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, countywide Emergency Medical Services that include 18 rapid response units, Williamson Health Foundation, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more about our many specialized services at WilliamsonHealth.org.