5/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 75 and Low of 48, Light Winds, Overnight Low of 62

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 48.6°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise, with a high reaching 75.4°F and a low of 47.7°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 6.3 mph during the day, but there is a 0% chance of precipitation, ensuring more clear weather throughout.

Tonight, temperatures will remain mild, dropping to a low of 61.7°F. Winds are expected to calm further, with speeds up to 5.2 mph, and conditions will remain clear with no precipitation anticipated.

All current weather conditions suggest a pleasant day and evening ahead with no official weather warnings or alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 48°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 5:44am Sunset 7:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 75°F 48°F Clear sky Wednesday 79°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 46°F Overcast Friday 76°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 83°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 84°F 64°F Overcast Monday 85°F 63°F Overcast

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