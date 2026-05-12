Home Weather 5/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 75 and Low of 48,...

5/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 75 and Low of 48, Light Winds, Overnight Low of 62

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 48.6°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise, with a high reaching 75.4°F and a low of 47.7°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 6.3 mph during the day, but there is a 0% chance of precipitation, ensuring more clear weather throughout.

Tonight, temperatures will remain mild, dropping to a low of 61.7°F. Winds are expected to calm further, with speeds up to 5.2 mph, and conditions will remain clear with no precipitation anticipated.

All current weather conditions suggest a pleasant day and evening ahead with no official weather warnings or alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
48°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 75°F 48°F Clear sky
Wednesday 79°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 46°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 83°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 84°F 64°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 63°F Overcast
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