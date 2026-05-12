5/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 75 and Low of 48, Light Winds, Overnight Low of 62

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 48.6°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise, with a high reaching 75.4°F and a low of 47.7°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 6.3 mph during the day, but there is a 0% chance of precipitation, ensuring more clear weather throughout.
Tonight, temperatures will remain mild, dropping to a low of 61.7°F. Winds are expected to calm further, with speeds up to 5.2 mph, and conditions will remain clear with no precipitation anticipated.
All current weather conditions suggest a pleasant day and evening ahead with no official weather warnings or alerts issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|75°F
|48°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|79°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|83°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|63°F
|Overcast
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