Williamson Medical Center Named Among 2021 Best Maternity Hospitals

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have provided excellent care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

WMC was one of only four Tennessee hospitals to receive the distinction. Nationally, only 217 hospitals across 36 states were designated as 2021 Best Maternity Hospitals.

“To be included among this elite group of hospitals is an honor that underscores both our commitment to our patients and their families as well as our commitment to safety,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “We are proud of our OB, NICU and maternity departments and the level of care they routinely provide to our patients.”

Newsweek’s 2021 Best Maternity Hospitals list is powered by data gather by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. health care facilities. Hospitals named to the list must meet Leapfrog’s exacting standards for excellence in maternity care, which include:

Low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries;

Performing newborn bilirubin screenings;

Practicing blood clot prevention protocols for mothers who deliver via C-section; and

Demonstrating a commitment to safety through the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

View the full list of recipients here.

For additional information on WMC’s award-winning obstetric and maternity services, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org/OB.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.