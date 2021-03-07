Williamson Medical Center Named BEST for Babies

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has received the 2020 BEST for Babies Award from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and Tennessee Hospital Association (THA). The BEST for Babies Award aims to reduce infant mortality by promoting Breastfeeding, Early elective delivery elimination and Safe sleep for Tennessee babies. In 2020, 14 area hospitals received the distinction.

“The BEST for Babies award was established to improve the health and well-being of Tennessee children,” said Lori Orme, WMC Chief Nursing Officer. “Receiving this award is a testament to the comprehensive, patient-focused care women can expect to receive at WMC from the time they become pregnant through labor, delivery and recovery.”

Hospitals must meet the following criteria to receive the BEST award:

B reastfeeding: Maintain baby-friendly designation through the year, have an increase of 5% or more in breastfeeding initiation rate from one year to the next or have a breastfeeding initiation rate of 82% or higher.

reastfeeding: Maintain baby-friendly designation through the year, have an increase of 5% or more in breastfeeding initiation rate from one year to the next or have a breastfeeding initiation rate of 82% or higher. E arly Elective Delivery: Have an early elective delivery rate of 5% or less.

arly Elective Delivery: Have an early elective delivery rate of 5% or less. Safe Sleep: Have either the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification or a safe sleep policy meeting current American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines. In addition, must have submitted cribs audits to TDH with a minimum of 90% of cribs considered safe.

“WMC’s goal is for the families in our region to feel safe, educated and confident when it comes to the birth of their babies,” said Sarah Brown, Director of Perinatal and NICU Services at Williamson Medical Center. “Our trusted team of doctors, nurses and specialists is proud to deliver award-winning care for families and their babies based on their health and preferences.”

In addition to receiving the BEST award, WMC received the Women’s Choice Award® for America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics, which places WMC in the top 9% of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics. It is the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that considers patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

For additional information on WMC’s award-winning obstetric and maternity services, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org/OB.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.