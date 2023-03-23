Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute To Host Blood Drive On March 28

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) will host a blood drive with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time, though walk-ins are welcome.

The March blood drive will be conducted in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the BJIT parking lot located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County with more than 30 locations. Participants in this month’s blood drive will receive a free “Lucky Lifesaver” t shirt and two tickets to the Home Show, while supplies last.

“Less than 5 percent of the eligible United States population donate blood annually,” said the nonprofit’s media relations coordinator, Max Winitz. “Donating this month helps ensure that lifesaving resources are there for those who need them.”

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system providing exceptional healthcare close to home with more than 30 locations and over 825 providers in Williamson County, Tennessee. We serve our community through our flagship hospital, Williamson Medical Center, and our service providers including Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices and Emergency Medical Services. Learn more at www.WilliamsonHealth.org.