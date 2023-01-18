Williamson Medical Center Announces Williamson Health Parent Brand

No longer just a community hospital, Williamson Medical Center has grown into a full-service regional healthcare system that includes a presence in more than 30 different

locations across the county. On January 17, hospital officials announced that its family of healthcare organizations and providers will be united under one new brand: Williamson Health.

“Since our founding on January 15, 1958, Williamson Medical Center has expanded from a small, 50-bed hospital to a regional, full-service healthcare system offering exceptional care and a wide variety of high-quality specialists, primary care physicians and services,” said Phil Mazzuca, CEO of Williamson Health. “From emergency medicine to cardiology services, OB and NICU to orthopaedic care, GI to advanced surgical technologies and more, Williamson County residents can get world-class healthcare right here at home, without having to leave the county. We have grown and transformed alongside Williamson County, and ‘Williamson Health’ better reflects who we are today and who we will continue to be.”

Williamson Health provides care by way of the Williamson Medical Center (WMC) acute-care hospital, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT), Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, the Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Williamson Medical Group (WMG), its countywide Emergency Medical Services (EMS) organization, multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County, the WMC Foundation and more.

“Williamson Health is a straightforward, clear way to recognize how these entities have worked together for years,” Mazzuca said. “The new brand simply unifies the many healthcare services we proudly provide our community under one name. The change will not affect our processes, patients or staff in any way, and we proudly remain an independent, free-standing, nonprofit organization.”

Each part of the Williamson Health organization offers unique healthcare services, but all are united by a shared purpose: to provide the highest level of care possible to Williamson County residents andsurrounding communities.

“Every entity within the Williamson Health system is bound to the same mission, values and standards of practice,” said Bo Butler, chairman of the board of Williamson Health.

“Our new parent brand and identity connect our flagship hospital and all its associated facilities,” Butler continued. “They clearly communicate the care our community can expect to receive at every Williamson Health entity: care that is compassionate and exceptional.”

Williamson Health also unveiled a fresh logo incorporating elements from the current Williamson Medical Center logo. Most notably, the cross from the hospital logo has been transformed into a new design that represents multiple entities from around Williamson County all pointing toward the same mission.

As the system’s flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center will retain its current name but will adopt the new brand colors and mark. Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center and the joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County are experiencing no change and will also retain the name Williamson Medical Center. The name and logo for the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee will also remain as is.

All other system locations will now be publicly branded as Williamson Health. This includes the Turner- Dugas Breast Health Center, all WMG physician practices, the WMC Foundation, all outpatient imaging and lab locations, as well as its EMS organization which includes 18 rapid response units.

“Williamson Health is rooted in our promise to provide high-quality, compassionate care as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of Williamson County and surrounding communities,” said Mazzuca. “The transformation we are undergoing means that exceptional care will be here for many generations to come.”

The hospital has already launched a historic expansion project that will touch nearly every department of the hospital with improvements to Labor and Delivery, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Cardiology, Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and more.

Community members will begin to notice elements of the new brand beginning today, but the full Williamson Health brand roll-out will take place in phases throughout the expansion and renovation project currently underway at Williamson Medical Center. Williamson Health will launch a modernized website design this spring to serve visitors with an easier and better-informed experience. In the meantime, you can visit www.WilliamsonHealth.org to learn more about this new brand.

