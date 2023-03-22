WCS Media Students Win State Awards

WCS high school TV/Film programs won eight first-place awards at the 2023 Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) competition.

The winners were announced March 6 at Lipscomb University. Brentwood and Independence high schools tied for first place in the Best Newscast category. Brentwood High’s TV/Film teacher is Sloan Ashworth, and Independence High’s teacher is Matt Balzer.

“I am so proud of the entire news crew,” said Balzer. “To put together a professional news broadcast each week is a difficult task, and they pull it off. This award is an acknowledgment of everything they have worked for, and I am excited for them.”

Brentwood High’s Isabella Supinksi, Kyle Jordan and Sydney Loyd also won the Best News Package category.

1 of 5

From Franklin High, Anna Raye Jones won first place for the second consecutive year in the Best Videographer category. Her teacher is Keri Thompson. Her classmates, Blais Cameron and Emmaline Warden, tied for first place for Best Public Service Announcement (PSA).

“I am so proud of all our finalists this year,” said Thompson. “Anna Raye has a natural gift of filming and editing. She works tremendously hard and does an excellent job of capturing and telling the stories of our school. Blais and Emmaline are two dedicated and passionate seniors. They had this creative idea about a helmet safety PSA and immediately went to production. It was effective, well-edited and had a unique split screen format.”

Ravenwood High’s Jack Foster tied with Franklin High for Best PSA. His teachers are Megan Sanchez and Chelsea Kite.

“RHS TV is proud of our student leaders for their creativity and passion in this field,” Sanchez said. “These students have grown the program exponentially and set the bar very high for future students.”

Page High’s Hayley Zehnder won first place in the Best Commercial category, and Lincoln Campbell won first place for Best Sports Video. Their teacher is David Holt.

“I’m very proud of our THSPA winners and the entire PHS Studios crew,” said Holt. “They’ve worked hard this year, and it’s wonderful to see their efforts recognized and rewarded. The future of the broadcasting industry looks bright.”

The students who were recognized at the competition are all listed below.

Newspaper Best Photograph Second: Kaelyn Hemingway, Page High Yearbook Best Clubs/Organizations Copy Second: Emily Kitch, Independence High Best Organizations/Club Photograph Third: Nat Finley, Independence High Best Sports Photograph Third: Kali Krawcyk, Page High Best Student Life Photograph Third: Kali Krawcyk, Page High Literary Magazine Best Overall Literary Magazine Third: The Walking Shadow, Brentwood High Multimedia Best Audio for Video Project Third: Brandon Pearlman, Ravenwood High Best Video or Documentary Second: Grace Costantine and Ashlyn Witt, Brentwood High Best Sports Video First: Lincoln Campbell, Page High

Second: Courtney Stanley and Brett Michaelson, Brentwood High

Third: Matthew Bowen, Ravenwood High Best Music Video Second: Hinton Lanier and Ethan Whitfield, Franklin High

Honorable Mention: Katherine Kyle, Mackenzie Thompson, Quinn Walker and Valeria Santamaria, Independence High Broadcast Best Television Reporter Second: Hayley Zehnder, Page High

Third: Lydia Welborn, Franklin High Best Videographer First: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Second: Olivia Freeman, Ravenwood High Best Public Service Announcement First: Blais Cameron and Emmaline Warden, Franklin High

First: Jack Foster, Ravenwood High

Third: Katherin Kyle, Mackenzie Thompson, Valeria Santamaria and Quinn Walker, Independence High Best Commercial First: Hayley Zehnder, Page High

Third: Lily Buchanan and Clare Corney, Franklin High Best Short Feature Story Second: Trip Scoutten and Leyton Petty, Ravenwood High

Honorable Mention: Owen Coulam and Avery Allen, Brentwood High Best News Package First: Isabella Supinksi, Kyle Jordan and Sydney Loyd, Brentwood High

Second: Aubree Mullican, Brentwood High Best Sports Package Third: Brett Michaelson, Brentwood High

Third: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event Third: WBHS 9 Football Crew, Brentwood High Best Coverage of a Non-Live Sports Event Second: Ted Gicewicz, Ansh Parihar, Mia Aston, James West and Nolan Brown, Page High Best Newscast/News Magazine First: WBHS 9 Level IV News Team, Brentwood High

First: IHS News Staff, Independence High Mark Madison Best Television Station Second: Brentwood High

Third: Independence High

MORE SCHOOL NEWS