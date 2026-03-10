Williamson Health to Host St. Patrick’s Day Blood Drive at Bone and Joint Institute

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health.

March marks the official start of spring, bringing warmer weather and busier schedules. It is also the beginning of severe weather season in Tennessee, with the potential for tornadoes, thunderstorms and damaging winds. These conditions increase the risk of injuries that require blood products. To bolster supplies ahead of this seasonal threat, Blood Assurance is seeking donors to participate in this month’s drive on St. Patrick’s Day.

“Spring weather is beautiful, but its unpredictability also creates potential for emergency

situations. Blood donations are crucial so that we are prepared if and when the time comes to provide lifesaving help,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Share the luck this St. Patrick’s Day by giving blood and supplying lifesaving resources to those who need it most.”

The March blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the parking lot of Bone and Joint Institute, 3000 Edward Curd Lane, Franklin, Tennessee. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

Donors who give blood March 1–17 will receive a free pair of ‘I Save Lives’ socks, while

supplies last.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH

Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,400 employees across more than 30 locations and more than 900 physicians and advanced care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare across 60-plus specialties and subspecialties close to home. The flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, which opened its Boyer-Bryan West Tower in 2024, offers extensive women’s services, state-of-the-art cardiology services, advanced surgical technologies, an award-winning obstetrics and NICU, leading-edge orthopaedics, outpatient imaging services, and distinct comprehensive emergency and inpatient services for both adult and pediatric patients. Other Williamson Health service providers include Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Turner- Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, countywide Emergency Medical Services that include 18 rapid response units, Williamson Health Foundation, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more about our many specialized services at WilliamsonHealth.org.

ABOUT BONE AND JOINT INSTITUTE OF TENNESSEE

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, part of the Williamson Health regional healthcare system, is a destination for comprehensive orthopaedic care. The state-of-the-art flagship facility in Franklin, Tennessee, is led by nationally recognized physicians with expertise in orthopaedic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and spinal surgery. The facility also includes an onsite ambulatory surgery center and a Rehabilitation Services department, a team of physical and occupational therapists working alongside physicians to offer personalized care. Bone and Joint Institute also operates orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics in Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station (Tollgate) and West Franklin. For more information visit BoneAndJointTN.org.

