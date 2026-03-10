Thomas Rhett Brings Tour to Nashville

Longtime friends Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan have set two-night-only stadium shows in 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, the pair will take the stage on Thursday, July 9, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN, and on Saturday, July 18, at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. The run marks the first time the duo has performed stadium headline shows together and the first-ever headline concerts at GEODIS Park for both artists. They have also invited rising stars Kashus Culpepper and Emily Ann Roberts to the bill for both nights. Tickets for THOMAS RHETT & NIALL HORAN LIVE will be available starting on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 AM local time through both artists’ fan clubs. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which begins on Friday, March 13 at 10 AM local time at ThomasRhett.com.

“Niall and I have been buddies for nearly a decade now, but one thing we’ve not done yet is officially tour together,” said Thomas Rhett. “There’s nothing I love more than being on the road alongside longtime friends—it’s going to be a blast for us and the fans.”

“When TR brought up the idea of doing these, I immediately got so excited just thinking about it,” Horan says. “We’ve been friends for ages and it just makes perfect sense.”

ICYMI: Thomas Rhett and wife, Lauren, welcomed their fifth baby at the end of February. Their first son, Brave Elijah, joins big sisters Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, and Lillie Caroline.

Sharing the news on Instagram, stating, “Welcome to the world, Brave Oh. my. goodness. Our hearts are just in a big ole puddle with this precious baby BOY.”

“Brave Elijah Akins was born last week at almost 10 pounds and almost 2 weeks early-thank you, Jesus, this big boy didn’t wait another 2 weeks to be born.

Thomas Rhett was my biggest champion in labor & delivery He helped deliver him, was the first one to see and *tearfully*, mixed with a bit of shock announce to us all in the room ‘It’s a BOY,’ We are so grateful God chose us to have YOU cutie pie Your four sisters are smitten and we are completely over the moon in love with you big Brave boy.”

