3/10/26: Overcast with Mild Drizzle, High 74, Low 61

At 5:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 63.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a mild pace of 6.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 74.3°F and a low of 61.3°F, with wind speeds possibly increasing to 11.1 mph. There’s a light chance of precipitation at 17%, totaling a modest 0.06 inches expected, accompanied by moderate drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are anticipated to drop slightly to a low of 68.2°F. Wind conditions will remain steady with speeds up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be low at 15% with light drizzle expected during the evening and into the early morning hours.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a generally mild day with slight chances of rain and drizzle, so carrying a light jacket or umbrella might be advisable for outdoor activities throughout the day and into tonight.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 61°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 17% chance · 0.06 in Now 63°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 73°F 50°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 44°F 26°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email