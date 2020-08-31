Williamson County Real Estate: July 2020 Monthly Stats

By
Williamson Source
-
williamson county real estate stats june
Stock Image

The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for July 2020.

July 2020 Highlights:

  • The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $572,500
  • Closings (residential plus condo): 767
  • Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 31
  • Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Arrington ($841,235), Brentwood ($805,000) & Franklin ($586,947)

july williamson county real estate statsTop 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in July:

Franklin – 293
Brentwood – 112
Spring Hill – 87

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here