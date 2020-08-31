Williamson County Real Estate: July 2020 Monthly Stats

The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for July 2020.
July 2020 Highlights:
- The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $572,500
- Closings (residential plus condo): 767
- Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 31
- Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Arrington ($841,235), Brentwood ($805,000) & Franklin ($586,947)
Top 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in July:
Franklin – 293
Brentwood – 112
Spring Hill – 87