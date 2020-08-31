Morning Source: Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County

Morning Source

Guest: Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County



Originally Aired: June 23, 2020

The Heritage Foundation, announced back in June, that it was canceling all live festivals and events for the remainder of 2020, including Main Street Festival, The Heritage Ball, Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas. Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation about these cancelations.

Dates have been set for Main Street Festival, Pumpkinfest, Dickens of a Christmas and the Heritage Ball for 2021. Click here for more.

In addition, the Foundation postponed all further programming at The Franklin Theatre.

ABOUT THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Since 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been dedicated to preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage as well as promoting the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Notable projects include The Franklin Theatre, Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Old, Old Jail. The Foundation brings county history to about 3,000 school children each year through the Heritage Classroom program as well as walking tours of downtown Franklin. Events and festivals produced by the Heritage Foundation such as Main Street Festival, the Heritage Ball, Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas bring hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors to downtown Franklin each year. The Heritage Foundation owns and operates The Franklin Theatre, the Downtown Franklin Association, and the organization’s newest division and current restoration project, Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. For more information about the Heritage Foundation, visit www.williamsonheritage. org.

