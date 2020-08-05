Dates Set for 2021 Downtown Franklin Festivals & Heritage Ball

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN is excited to announce the dates for its three signature outdoor festivals and annual black-tie ball for 2021. Despite event cancellations this year due to COVID-19, the Heritage Foundation has been hard at work behind the scenes securing dates for the annual Main Street Festival, Pumpkinfest, Dickens of a Christmas and Heritage Ball for 2021.

The confirmed 2021 festival and event dates are as follows:

37th Annual Main Street Festival | April 24-25, 2021

47th Annual Heritage Ball | October 2, 2021

36th Annual Pumpkinfest | October 30, 2021

36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas | December 11-12, 2021

The Foundation is also exploring ways to expand the festivals and create a broader audience reach with virtual and new experiential elements, according to Bari Beasley, Heritage Foundation CEO.

“Before we made the hard decision to cancel all 2020 events, we explored a number of new virtual platforms and online experiential components which we are excited to incorporate in 2021 and future festivals,” said Beasley. “Our hope is to not only offer the public festivals attended by hundreds of thousands of people, but also extend access to our community’s cultural celebration to people everywhere. We hope both locals, visitors, downtown merchants, entertainers, and craft vendors can get an early start on planning for 2021.”

For more information on participating in the 2021 Foundation festivals, contact [email protected].

ABOUT THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Since 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been dedicated to preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage as well as promoting the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Notable projects include The Franklin Theatre, Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Old, Old Jail. The Foundation brings county history to about 3,000 school children each year through the Heritage Classroom program as well as walking tours of downtown Franklin. Events and festivals produced by the Heritage Foundation such as Main Street Festival, the Heritage Ball, Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas bring hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors to downtown Franklin each year. The Heritage Foundation owns and operates The Franklin Theatre, the Downtown Franklin Association, and the organization’s newest division and current restoration project, Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. For more information about the Heritage Foundation, visit www.williamsonheritage. org.