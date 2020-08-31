Franklin-Based H.E.I. Acquires Beyond Borders

Franklin, TN-based Haiti Entrepreneurial Initiative (H.E.I.), which helps create dignified and sustainable jobs in the developing nation of Haiti, announces it has acquired Beyond Borders. Beyond Borders, which is comprised of specialized handmade metal art, joins another H.E.I. entity, Haiti Made, a social enterprise offering handmade leather goods.

Beyond Borders offers individually handmade metal products created from recycled/upcycled materials, primarily discarded steel oil drums. Each piece is then hand cut, carved, and sculpted with chisels, hammers and nails. Opening its doors 20 years ago as a response to the beauty found in the midst of the hardships and challenges of everyday life in Haiti, each piece created by Beyond Borders craftspeople helps provide their communities true economic improvement, while lives are bettered through the creation and sharing of their art.

As a certified Fair Trade Federation member, Beyond Borders works with 100 artisans in Croix des Bouquets, Haiti, located just outside of Port Au Prince. They currently offer more than 300 designs to more than 1,000 retailers around the U.S. as well as with popular online stores Wayfair, Zulily, and Etsy, catalog merchant Uncommon Goods, and the Museum of the Bible. Based in Akron, Ohio, prior to becoming part of the H.E.I. family, Beyond Borders was run by Joel and Janet Ross since 2014.

“Janet and I are grateful for the opportunity we have had to serve the artists in Haiti and our customers over the years,” shares Joel Ross and his wife Janet. ‘We could not be more pleased to have the H.E.I. team expand on the important work of creating a fair trade world for all.”

Will McGinniss, CEO of H.E.I. with brands HaitiMade and Beyond Borders, responds, “It’s an honor to carry on the legacy and the great work Joel and Janet have been doing for years in the country of Haiti.”

Haiti Entrepreneurial Initiative is run by Will McGinniss. His wife, Andrea, is the Executive Director of the Hands and Feet Project. Andrea and Will have three children and reside in Franklin, TN.

For more information about H.E.I. visit their website here.