Williamson County Public Library Introduces Two New Year-Round Reading Programs

The Williamson County Public Library System (WCPLS) is excited to introduce two new year-round reading programs designed to spark a lifelong love of reading in children: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and 500 Books Before Middle School.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program encourages parents and caregivers to read 1,000 books with their children before they start school, promoting early literacy and language development. Families can track progress, earn rewards, and access book recommendations.

For elementary-aged readers, 500 Books Before Middle School inspires independent reading and helps kids build reading skills as they prepare for the academic challenges of middle school. The program emphasizes the importance of maintaining a regular reading habit, even with busy schedules.

Both programs aim to foster a love of books while offering academic and personal growth benefits. WCPLS will kick off the initiatives on Saturday, November 9 at the Main Library in Franklin, in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville and local author Jeff Crossan.

To learn more about the resources at the Williamson County Public Library System, visit wcpltn.org. The Williamson County Public Library System’s Main Library is located in downtown Franklin at 1314 Columbia Avenue For more information about library programs or services, call 615-595-1243 or visit wcpltn.org. The library can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and X via @wcpltn.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email