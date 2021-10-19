Williamson County Property Transfers October 4

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for October 4-8, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$380,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff18 Holland Park LnFranklinTN37069
$1,825,000.00Grove Sec78555 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$2,200,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 1750 Kirby PlBrentwoodTN37027
$730,009.00Brixworth Ph7c6075 Kidman DrSpring HillTN37174
$615,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21046 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
$75,000.007300 Brush Creek RdFairviewTN37062
363000Rosewood Est7179 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
400010Pennock Place7320 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
372530Pennock Place7316 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
902000Farmington East2112 Hartland RdFranklinTN37067
711226Tap Root Hills Sec51049 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
1250000Summer Hill Sec 22117 Summer Hill CirFranklinTN37064
691651Lockwood Glen Sec82015 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
165900Westhaven Sec59713 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
149900Westhaven Sec596016 Camberly StFranklinTN37064
149900Westhaven Sec596028 Camberly StFranklinTN37064
149900Westhaven Sec596022 Camberly StFranklinTN37064
165900Westhaven Sec596010 Camberly StFranklinTN37064
2199950Terrabrooke1812 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwoodTN37027
5750000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27388 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
525000Wades Grove Sec105007 Speight StSpring HillTN37174
2005123Grove Sec139417 Thatchbay CtCollege GroveTN37046
831000Berkshire Est9421 Berkshire CtBrentwoodTN37027
725256Vineyard Valley Sec27186 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
900000Stephens Valley Sec3290 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
725000Westhaven Sec 3126 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
656446Golden Meadows106 Golden Meadow LnFranklinTN37067
867000Spring Grove7022 Peggy's Pvt LnCollege GroveTN37046
1515000Witherspoon Sec29211 Duncaster CtBrentwoodTN37027
675000Meadowgreen Acres321 Stable RdFranklinTN37069
162682Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2805 Novalis StNolensvilleTN37135
1Davis & Davis2860 Sanford RdNolensvilleTN37135
1Davis & Davis2860 Sanford RdNolensvilleTN37135
379000Loopers Landing Sec 12138 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
590000Grassland Est Sec 1103 Harpeth Hills DrFranklinTN37069
970000Sunset Park2035 Clifton Johnston CtNolensvilleTN37135
1Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b2722 Paddock Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
669960Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 11000 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
435000Dartford Ph22040 Sercy DrSpring HillTN37174
500000Buckner Crossing Sec 12006 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
1283615Stephens Valley Sec6629 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
469000Stephens Prop1974 Wilson PkFranklinTN37067
7250000Robeson GeraldOld Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
1Raintree Forest Sec 4-a1585 Fawn Creek CtArrington Tn 37014TN37014
985000Brentwood Country Club5110 Country Club DrBrentwoodTN37027
530000Preserve @626 Ballington DrFranklinTN37064
550000Morningside Sec 87129 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
850000Belle Glen6108 Belle Rive DrBrentwoodTN37027
15500002354 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
820000Mckays Mill Sec 51517 Towne Park LnFranklinTN37067
580000Bent Creek Ph5 Sec26004 Christmas DrNolensvilleTN37135
8600000Berry FarmsReams Fleming BlvdFranklinTN37064
389068Pennock Place7301 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
385000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1601 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
330000Hatcher6446 Nathan Smith RdCollege GroveTN37046
565000Buckingham Park Sec 5604 Prince Charles WayFranklinTN37064
1500003017 Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062
253000Mooreland Est Sec 1401 Flowerwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
297522Whispering Wind Ph27614 Whispering Wind LnFairviewTN37062
458460Ashley BartSkinner RdArringtonTN37014
1152585Berry Farms Town Center Sec7612 Rieves CirFranklinTN37069
889721Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a510 Simonton StNashvilleTN37221
910000Catalina Ph62091 Catalina WayNolensvilleTN37135
3350000Annandale Sec 3488 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
3700007176 Hill Hughes RdFairviewTN37062
2250000Westhaven Sec 11305 State BlvdFranklinTN37064
655000Brentwood Hills Sec 35115 W Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
1625000Traditions Sec21941 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
267900Westhaven Sec573024 Conar StFranklinTN37064
410000Riverview Park Sec 5-b635 Riverview DrFranklinTN37064
647500Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3404 Cowan CtNolensvilleTN37135
963968Whistle Stop Farms Sec12231 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
890000Ivy Glen Sec 2416 Doe RidgeFranklinTN37067
735000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41630 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
525000Stonebrook Sec 12-b1004 Austin CtNolensvilleTN37135
170500Bly-trice RdCollege GroveTN37046
1150000Inman Ida Mai436 Eddy LnFranklinTN37064
895000Arrington Ridge Sec17061 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
1475000Brienz Valley Sec 22215 Brienz Valley DrFranklinTN37064
2200000Crockett Springs Sec 11730 Andrew Crockett CtBrentwoodTN37027
1Morgan Farms Sec31806 Camborne PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
357323Scarborough Place7505 Scarborough PlaceFairviewTN37062
255000Brentwood Hills Sec 35113 W Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
690000Winterset Woods Sec 6509 Fort Lee CtNolensvilleTN37135
695000Mckays Mill Sec 21205 Jepson CtFranklinTN37067
750000Montpier Farms Sec 51107 Dickinson LnFranklinTN37069
14406 Bagsby LnFranklinTN37064
638679Mcdaniel Estates Sec37049 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
715000Holly Tree Farms Ph 11089 Holly Tree Farms RdBrentwoodTN37027
550000Brentwood Meadows Sec 21330 Lipscomb DrBrentwoodTN37027
585000Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11205 Moher BlvdFranklinTN37069
56000000230 Franklin RdFranklinTN37064
1230 Franklin RdFranklinTN37064
676000Campbell Station Sec 155003 Blarney CtSpring HillTN37174
1350000Garden Club Sec 11013 Candytuft CtFranklinTN37067
420000Dartford Ph22041 Sercy DrFranklinTN37069
758000Raintree Forest So Sec 129497 Waterfall RdBrentwoodTN37027
1400000Governors Club The Ph 1012 Torrey Pines WayBrentwoodTN37027
490000Temple Hills Sec 4235 Baltusrol RdFranklinTN37067
13106 Del Rio PkFranklinTN37069
560000Residences Of Grant Park721 Grant Park CtFranklinTN37064
314782Cherokee Hills Ph 27571 Cherokee Hills RdFairviewTN37062
259900Westhaven Sec 58837 Stonewater BlvdFranklinTN37064
149900Westhaven Sec59719 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
149900Westhaven Sec59725 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
165900Westhaven Sec596034 Camberly StFranklinTN37064
259900Westhaven Sec 58843 Drummond StFranklinTN37064
488517Pennock Place7110 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
1001970Hardeman Springs Sec15801 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
264000Hallview Meadows Sec 17106 Hall LnFairviewTN37062
625000Yorktown Sec 2306 W ChowningsFranklinTN37064
1225000Albany Pointe Sec 22260 Avery CtFranklinTN37067
435000Through The Green Sec21614 Shadow Green DrFranklinTN37064
1604000Brenthaven Sec 41515 Puryear PlBrentwoodTN37027
1800000Langstaff7952 Daugherty-capley RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
527900Tollgate Village Ph2a2075 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
370000Hill Est210 Walnut DrFranklinTN37064
1504000Taramore Ph 2-a9506 Delamere Creek LnBrentwoodTN37027
650000Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8201 Irvine LnFranklinTN37064
730000Spencer Hall Sec 13170 Evelyn CtFranklinTN37064
4850007319 Spencer Mill RdFairviewTN37062
9500005375 Murfreesboro RdCollege GroveTN37046
510000Redwing Farms Sec 21010 Shannon LnFranklinTN37064
487000Mckays Mill Sec 291711 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
310000Williamsburg Com Ph 21129 W Main St #21FranklinTN37064
735000Summerlyn Sec52000 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
5650005586 Boy Scout RdFranklinTN37064
315000Woodside Ph1c2114 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
20845004291 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
395000Cameron Farms Sec 12809 Washington CtThompsons StationTN37179
8000004348 S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
1412000Heathrow Hills5204 Heathrow Hills DrBrentwood`TN37027
24000004465 S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
1634810Westhaven Sec534029 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
640000Westhaven Sec 5226 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
2438500Legends Ridge Sec 7-a510 Legends Ridge CtFranklinTN37069
700626Tap Root Hills Sec51000 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
786540Tap Root Hills Sec57013 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
632545Tap Root Hills Sec13007 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
2550000412 Main StFranklinTN37064
110000Arrington Retreat Sec5243 Rock Cress RdNolensvilleTN37135
420000Fieldstone Farms Sec J215 Montrose CtFranklinTN37069
1250000Kings Chapel Sec 2c1416 Orchard Hill LnArringtonTN37014
482125Tollgate Village Ph2a2083 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
422900Tollgate Village Ph2a2079 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
410000Candlewood Sec 12708 Tallow TrSpring HillTN37174
479900Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
2450000Grove Sec 27208 Shagbark LnCollege GroveTN37046
435000Through The Green Sec3538 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
625000Mckays Mill Sec 21164 Olde Cameron LnFranklinTN37067
1650000Hidden Valley Est1040 Deep Woods TrlBrentwoodTN37027
570000Falls Grove Sec 26753 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
380000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2840 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
6400000St James6473 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
585000Stream Valley Sec162036 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
770000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph25002 Perth CtSpring HillTN37174
665000Callie Sec 21620 Callie Way DrFranklinTN37064
950000Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2167 Chester Stephens RdFranklinTN37067
825000Willowmet Sec 21098 Walnut Bend LnBrentwoodTN37027
428000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3332 Monoco DrSpring HillTN37174
1300000Dylan Woods133 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
475450Audubon Cove7307 Audubon CvFairviewTN37062
3750000Cartwright Close1211 Round Grove CtBrentwoodTN37027
575000Wyngate Est Ph 51605 Inverness DrBrentwoodTN37027
320000Mckays Mill Sec 341023 Park Run DrFranklinTN37067
950000Carondelet Sec 4719 Davis DrBrentwoodTN37027
535300Spring Hill Est Ph 52243 Jo Ann DrSpring HillTN37174
770000Concord Crossing Sec 1802 Albemarle CtBrentwoodTN37027
1131300Westhaven Sec52824 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
1910000Westhaven Sec522001 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
1350000Fernvale Springs Townhomes 7109 Fernvale RdFairviewTN37062
1050000River Oaks Sec 2209 Burnt Leaf LnBrentwoodTN37027
35000000OvationOvation Pkwy PvtFranklinTN37067
472000Nolen Mill Ph1636 Weybridge DrNolensvilleTN37135
2288582Witherspoon Sec69260 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
449600River Rest Sec 1216 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37064
450000Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1577 Hampshire PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
625000Spring Hill Place Sec 11200 White Rock RdSpring HillTN37174
631914Brixworth Ph7c6073 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
385000Maplewood Sec 2717 Watson Branch DrFranklinTN37064
631515Mcdaniel Estates Sec37056 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
220000Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 22012 Bairnsdale DrThompsons StationTN37179
319900Rusty7403 Old Nashville RdFairviewTN37062
340500Willow Crest Ph27825 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
368332Battle Ground Park203 Everbright AveFranklinTN37064
738000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5415 Ridge View CtFranklinTN37067
350000Cochran Trace Sec 22800 Rippavilla WaySpring HillTN37174
644921Brixworth Ph7c6057 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
675000Callie Sec 11611 Stoddard CtFranklinTN37064
2000000Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1198 Saddle Springs DrThompsons StationTN37179
625690Fields Of Canterbury Sec164048 Lioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
561200Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13103 Winberry DrFranklinTN37064
1135086Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41610 Treehouse CtBrentwoodTN37027
6791921Galleria Commercial Complx1721 Galleria BlvdFranklinTN37067
509100Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23200 Turndale CtFranklinTN37064
552446Golden Meadows107 Golden Meadow LnFranklinTN37067
350000Heathrow Hills5225 Heathrow Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
806000Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a902 Bridgewater CtNashvilleTN37221
1Williams James L & Patti P2441 Old Natchez TrFranklinTN37069
735000Falls Grove Sec67057 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
379100Sutherland Sec 22825 Jason CtThompsons StationTN37179
4500007045 Flat Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
541300Riverview Park Sec 14505 Hopewood CtFranklinTN37064
275000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 51005 Cashmere DrThompsons StationTN37179
850000Williams Grove Sec 19424 Cave Springs DrBrentwoodTN37027
734900Nolenmeade845 Nolenmeade PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
2650000Westhaven Sec54830 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
679900Burkitt Village Ph42254 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
655400Brixworth Ph7a8012 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
709900Castleberry Farm Ph 47603 Knottingham WayFairviewTN37062
1250000Dallas Downs Sec 3604 Mccain DrFranklinTN37064
575000Rebel Meadows Sec 2907 Rebel CirFranklinTN37064
355000Cadet Homes115 Arsenal DrFranklinTN37064
765000Crockett Hills Sec 11616 Crockett Hills BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
660000Burberry Glen Ph1124 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
675000Marshall Place8908 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwoodTN37027
5590002099 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
2500005929 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064

