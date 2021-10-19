Williamson County Property Transfers October 4

See where houses sold for October 4-8, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$380,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|18 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,825,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8555 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,200,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 1
|750 Kirby Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$730,009.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6075 Kidman Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$615,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1046 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$75,000.00
|7300 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|363000
|Rosewood Est
|7179 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|400010
|Pennock Place
|7320 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|372530
|Pennock Place
|7316 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|902000
|Farmington East
|2112 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|711226
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|1049 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1250000
|Summer Hill Sec 2
|2117 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|691651
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2015 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|165900
|Westhaven Sec59
|713 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|149900
|Westhaven Sec59
|6016 Camberly St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|149900
|Westhaven Sec59
|6028 Camberly St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|149900
|Westhaven Sec59
|6022 Camberly St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|165900
|Westhaven Sec59
|6010 Camberly St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2199950
|Terrabrooke
|1812 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|5750000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7388 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|525000
|Wades Grove Sec10
|5007 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2005123
|Grove Sec13
|9417 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|831000
|Berkshire Est
|9421 Berkshire Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|725256
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7186 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|900000
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|290 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|725000
|Westhaven Sec 3
|126 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|656446
|Golden Meadows
|106 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|867000
|Spring Grove
|7022 Peggy's Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1515000
|Witherspoon Sec2
|9211 Duncaster Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|675000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|321 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|162682
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|805 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1
|Davis & Davis
|2860 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1
|Davis & Davis
|2860 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|379000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1
|2138 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|590000
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|103 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|970000
|Sunset Park
|2035 Clifton Johnston Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b
|2722 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|669960
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|1000 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|435000
|Dartford Ph2
|2040 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|500000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|2006 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1283615
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|629 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|469000
|Stephens Prop
|1974 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|7250000
|Robeson Gerald
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-a
|1585 Fawn Creek Ct
|Arrington Tn 37014
|TN
|37014
|985000
|Brentwood Country Club
|5110 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|530000
|Preserve @
|626 Ballington Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|550000
|Morningside Sec 8
|7129 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|850000
|Belle Glen
|6108 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1550000
|2354 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|820000
|Mckays Mill Sec 5
|1517 Towne Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|580000
|Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2
|6004 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|8600000
|Berry Farms
|Reams Fleming Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|389068
|Pennock Place
|7301 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|385000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|601 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|330000
|Hatcher
|6446 Nathan Smith Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|565000
|Buckingham Park Sec 5
|604 Prince Charles Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150000
|3017 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|253000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|401 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|297522
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7614 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|458460
|Ashley Bart
|Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1152585
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|612 Rieves Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|889721
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|510 Simonton St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|910000
|Catalina Ph6
|2091 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|3350000
|Annandale Sec 3
|488 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|370000
|7176 Hill Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|2250000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|1305 State Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|655000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|5115 W Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1625000
|Traditions Sec2
|1941 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|267900
|Westhaven Sec57
|3024 Conar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|410000
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|635 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|647500
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3
|404 Cowan Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|963968
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2231 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|890000
|Ivy Glen Sec 2
|416 Doe Ridge
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|735000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41
|630 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Stonebrook Sec 12-b
|1004 Austin Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|170500
|Bly-trice Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1150000
|Inman Ida Mai
|436 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|895000
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7061 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1475000
|Brienz Valley Sec 2
|2215 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2200000
|Crockett Springs Sec 1
|1730 Andrew Crockett Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1
|Morgan Farms Sec3
|1806 Camborne Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|357323
|Scarborough Place
|7505 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|255000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|5113 W Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|690000
|Winterset Woods Sec 6
|509 Fort Lee Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|695000
|Mckays Mill Sec 2
|1205 Jepson Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|750000
|Montpier Farms Sec 5
|1107 Dickinson Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1
|4406 Bagsby Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|638679
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7049 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|715000
|Holly Tree Farms Ph 1
|1089 Holly Tree Farms Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|550000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2
|1330 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|585000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1205 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|56000000
|230 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1
|230 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|676000
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|5003 Blarney Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1350000
|Garden Club Sec 1
|1013 Candytuft Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|420000
|Dartford Ph2
|2041 Sercy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|758000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 12
|9497 Waterfall Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1400000
|Governors Club The Ph 10
|12 Torrey Pines Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|490000
|Temple Hills Sec 4
|235 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1
|3106 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|560000
|Residences Of Grant Park
|721 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|314782
|Cherokee Hills Ph 2
|7571 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|259900
|Westhaven Sec 58
|837 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|149900
|Westhaven Sec59
|719 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|149900
|Westhaven Sec59
|725 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|165900
|Westhaven Sec59
|6034 Camberly St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|259900
|Westhaven Sec 58
|843 Drummond St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|488517
|Pennock Place
|7110 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1001970
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5801 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|264000
|Hallview Meadows Sec 1
|7106 Hall Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|625000
|Yorktown Sec 2
|306 W Chownings
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1225000
|Albany Pointe Sec 2
|2260 Avery Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|435000
|Through The Green Sec2
|1614 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1604000
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|1515 Puryear Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1800000
|Langstaff
|7952 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|527900
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2075 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|370000
|Hill Est
|210 Walnut Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1504000
|Taramore Ph 2-a
|9506 Delamere Creek Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|650000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8
|201 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|730000
|Spencer Hall Sec 1
|3170 Evelyn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|485000
|7319 Spencer Mill Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|950000
|5375 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|510000
|Redwing Farms Sec 2
|1010 Shannon Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|487000
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1711 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|310000
|Williamsburg Com Ph 2
|1129 W Main St #21
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|735000
|Summerlyn Sec5
|2000 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|565000
|5586 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|315000
|Woodside Ph1c
|2114 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2084500
|4291 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|395000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1
|2809 Washington Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|800000
|4348 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1412000
|Heathrow Hills
|5204 Heathrow Hills Dr
|Brentwood`
|TN
|37027
|2400000
|4465 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1634810
|Westhaven Sec53
|4029 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|640000
|Westhaven Sec 5
|226 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2438500
|Legends Ridge Sec 7-a
|510 Legends Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|700626
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|1000 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|786540
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|7013 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|632545
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|3007 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|2550000
|412 Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|110000
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|243 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|420000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|215 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1250000
|Kings Chapel Sec 2c
|1416 Orchard Hill Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|482125
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2083 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|422900
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2079 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|410000
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2708 Tallow Tr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|479900
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2450000
|Grove Sec 2
|7208 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|435000
|Through The Green Sec3
|538 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|625000
|Mckays Mill Sec 2
|1164 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1650000
|Hidden Valley Est
|1040 Deep Woods Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|570000
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6753 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|380000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|840 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|6400000
|St James
|6473 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|585000
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2036 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|770000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|5002 Perth Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|665000
|Callie Sec 2
|1620 Callie Way Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|950000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2
|167 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|825000
|Willowmet Sec 2
|1098 Walnut Bend Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|428000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3332 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1300000
|Dylan Woods
|133 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|475450
|Audubon Cove
|7307 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|3750000
|Cartwright Close
|1211 Round Grove Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|575000
|Wyngate Est Ph 5
|1605 Inverness Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|320000
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1023 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|950000
|Carondelet Sec 4
|719 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|535300
|Spring Hill Est Ph 5
|2243 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|770000
|Concord Crossing Sec 1
|802 Albemarle Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1131300
|Westhaven Sec52
|824 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1910000
|Westhaven Sec52
|2001 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1350000
|Fernvale Springs Townhomes
|7109 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1050000
|River Oaks Sec 2
|209 Burnt Leaf Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|35000000
|Ovation
|Ovation Pkwy Pvt
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|472000
|Nolen Mill Ph1
|636 Weybridge Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|2288582
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9260 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|449600
|River Rest Sec 1
|216 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|450000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1577 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|625000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 1
|1200 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|631914
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6073 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|385000
|Maplewood Sec 2
|717 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|631515
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7056 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|220000
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2
|2012 Bairnsdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|319900
|Rusty
|7403 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|340500
|Willow Crest Ph2
|7825 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|368332
|Battle Ground Park
|203 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|738000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5
|415 Ridge View Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|350000
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2800 Rippavilla Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|644921
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6057 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|675000
|Callie Sec 1
|1611 Stoddard Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2000000
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1198 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|625690
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4048 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|561200
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3103 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1135086
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1610 Treehouse Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|6791921
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|1721 Galleria Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|509100
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3200 Turndale Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|552446
|Golden Meadows
|107 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|350000
|Heathrow Hills
|5225 Heathrow Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|806000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a
|902 Bridgewater Ct
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|1
|Williams James L & Patti P
|2441 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|735000
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7057 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|379100
|Sutherland Sec 2
|2825 Jason Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|450000
|7045 Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|541300
|Riverview Park Sec 14
|505 Hopewood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|275000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 5
|1005 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|850000
|Williams Grove Sec 1
|9424 Cave Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|734900
|Nolenmeade
|845 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|2650000
|Westhaven Sec54
|830 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|679900
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|2254 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|655400
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8012 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|709900
|Castleberry Farm Ph 4
|7603 Knottingham Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1250000
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|604 Mccain Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|575000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2
|907 Rebel Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|355000
|Cadet Homes
|115 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|765000
|Crockett Hills Sec 1
|1616 Crockett Hills Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|660000
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|124 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|675000
|Marshall Place
|8908 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|559000
|2099 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|250000
|5929 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064