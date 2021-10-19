Do You Need a Dehumidifier in Your Crawlspace_

You’re concerned about what’s happening underneath your house, and rightly so. A crawlspace is more than just the empty space on which your house sits. It provides access to utilities, but it can also contribute to hazardous conditions if not properly maintained. Keeping your crawlspace clean is important to prevent or reduce the likelihood of pests and vermin.

Keeping your crawl space dry reduces pests attracted to dank areas, including termites. The moisture can also cause mold and mildew which, left unchecked, can permeate and cause problems inside the home. But won’t a dehumidifier just fix the moisture problem? It could be the right solution…but it may not be.

Columbia CrawlSpace is proud to give you the “dirt” on if and when a dehumidifier is the right solution for your crawlspace concerns.

DON’T Use For: Standing Water or Flooding

If you have standing water in your crawlspace, a dehumidifier will be woefully insufficient. And if you don’t know where the water came from in the first place, it’s akin to putting a bucket under a running faucet without turning the faucet off. Find the source of the standing water before you worry about a dehumidifier. You could have a grading problem or a leak from plumbing, ground water or drainage. Identify the source and remove the water.

DO Use For: Removing and Preventing Moisture

If your crawlspace does not have standing water and has been properly encapsulated, but you still notice moisture, a dehumidifier could be the next step. Removing moisture from the crawlspace maintains not only the structural integrity of your home by reducing the presence of pests and vermin, but also improves the air quality inside. This can directly impact the way your house smells and feels, reduce your energy bills, and even keep you healthy. Mold and mildew in the air you breathe can be problematic, especially if you or a loved one has respiratory issues.

WHAT Kind of Dehumidifier Do I Use in a Crawlspace?

The dehumidifier needed in a crawlspace isn’t exactly the same thing you’d put in your house or finished basement. You’ll need to find one specially designed for crawlspaces. This means it is able to fit in the tight space, offers proper drainage instead of a bucket that needs to be emptied (who wants to do that?) and is the appropriate size for your crawlspace. If the unit is too small, it won’t be powerful enough to dehumidify the whole area. But if it’s too powerful, you’re just running up an electric bill for nothing.

Need to Know More

If you still have questions about whether adding a dehumidifier to your crawlspace is the right solution, contact Columbia CrawlSpace. A trained professional will come perform a free inspection and estimate and let you know the best way to reduce humidity and protect your crawlspace, home and family. Reach out to us at 931-982-5310 or email us at [email protected].