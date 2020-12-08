Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 16

See where houses sold for November 16-20, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 635000 Cheswicke Farm 532 Kilburn Ct Franklin TN 37067 255000 Carnton Square Condo 1115 Carnton Ln #B-4 Franklin TN 37064 290000 2775 Hillsboro Rd Brentwood TN 37027 788558 Westhaven 1008 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 873009 Benington 242 Belgian Rd Nolensville TN 37135 532500 Mckays Mill 1410 Marrimans Ct Franklin TN 37067 1030000 7379 Caney Fork Rd Fairview TN 37062 598230 Bushnell Farm 2071 Bushnell Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 1225000 The Governors Club 45 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood TN 37027 275000 Mckays Mill 1251 Park Run Dr Franklin TN 37067 413500 Silver Stream Farm 2725 Water Ln Nolensville TN 37135 817835 Highlands @ Ladd Park 4007 Kentucky Ct Franklin TN 37064 515000 Tollgate Village 2733 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 831926 6232 Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 460000 Stonebrook 710 Cromwell Ct Nolensville TN 37135 50675 Picketts Ridge 2745 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 1999990 Riedling Acres 3409 Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin TN 37064 584900 Sullivan Farms 211 Lighthouse Ter Franklin TN 37064 243900 Fernvale Heights 7487 Christopher St Fairview TN 37062 435000 Copper Ridge 1990 Allerton Way Spring Hill TN 37174 325000 Braxton Bend 7221 Braxton Bend Dr Fairview TN 37062 385000 Cherry Grove 2016 Bairnsdale Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 402000 1742 Lewisburg Pk Franklin TN 37064 475000 Weathers Timothy L Old Hwy 96 Franklin TN 37064 480000 4426 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064 321000 Shirebrook 101 Padstone Pvt Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 360000 Meadowgreen Acres 330 Colt Ln Franklin TN 37069 321500 Fields Of Canterbury 2608 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 282500 Sec 3039 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1350000 Traditions 1952 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 505000 Westhaven 614 Watermark Way Franklin TN 37064 371000 Falcon Creek 2063 Upland Dr Franklin TN 37067 875000 Blackberry Estates 2035 Blackberry Estates Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 954000 Natures Landing 3036 Natures Landing Dr Franklin TN 37064 825000 Bridgemore Village 3561 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 1025000 Beech Grove Farms 9558 Calumet Ct Brentwood TN 37027 256500 2075 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 341846 Fields Of Canterbury 3141 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 474000 Crowne Pointe 6006 Afton Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 515000 Laurelbrooke 1008 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin TN 37069 667500 Dodson Harlan Iii Tr Carl Rd Franklin TN 37064 667500 Dodson Harlan Iii Tr4 Carl Rd Franklin TN 37064 667500 Dodson Harlan Iii Tr Carl Rd Franklin TN 37064 1375000 Durham Manor 2231 Grey Cliff Dr Franklin TN 37064 452800 Gateway Village 2206 Clare Park Dr Franklin TN 37064 280000 Ridgeport 2214 Newport Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 320000 2626 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 440000 4070 Wilson Pk Franklin TN 37067 492000 Silver Stream Farm 2725 Cortlandt Ln Nolensville TN 37135 687522 Bridgemore Village 3205 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 719000 Cross Creek 501 Biltmore Ct Franklin TN 37067 546000 Winterset Woods 2203 Carouth Ct Nolensville TN 37135 729000 Montpier Farms 1215 Montpier Dr Franklin TN 37069 400490 Waters Edge 2007 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 452300 Buckingham Park 1374 Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064 450370 Brixworth 3011 Michaleen Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 949000 Gilchrist South 213 Gilchrist South Cir Nolensville TN 37135 420000 Campbell Station 3023 Harrah Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 486427 Brixworth 6003 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 320000 Witherspoon 9269 Fordham Dr Brentwood TN 37027 8137552 Highlands @ Ladd Park 4008 Kentucky Ct Franklin TN 37064 805700 Westhaven 2019 Kathryn Ave Franklin TN 37064 1350000 Lodge 1743 Old Natchez Tr Franklin TN 37069 629784 Westhaven 1013 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 463000 Falls Grove 6809 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove TN 37046 613000 Tollgate Village 2920 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 790000 Liberty Place Bus Park 8115 Isabella Ln #1 Brentwood TN 37027 516000 Winterset Woods 1700 Briarcliff Dr Nolensville TN 37135 845000 Ridgemore Village 3558 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 287000 Hillsboro Acres 1164 Brookside Dr Franklin TN 37069 329000 Ridgeport 1912 Portway Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 775000 Lockwood Glen 801 Caledonian Ct Franklin TN 37064 1250000 Green 225 Everbright Ave Franklin TN 37064 1521573 Traditions 1862 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 1700000 Laurelbrooke 1615 Edgewater Ct Franklin TN 37069 415000 Andover 107 Stanwick Dr Franklin TN 37067 1299500 Fountainhead 919 Stuart Ln Brentwood TN 37027 290000 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #E-107 Franklin TN 37064 560000 Bent Creek 4853 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville TN 37135 1692000 1391 Hwy 96 N Fairview TN 37062 809675 Kings Chapel 4653 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 495000 Stream Valley 3016 Narrow Ford Ln Franklin TN 37064 1262295 Grove 9209 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove TN 37046 327900 Simmons Ridge 554 Black Tea Way Franklin TN 37064 465000 Westfield 107 Oxford Dr Franklin TN 37064 180000 Henley 309 Battery Ct Franklin TN 37064 275000 Grove 8224 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 513000 Mckays Mill 1028 Market St Franklin TN 37067 435000 Gateway Village 2330 Clare Park Dr Franklin TN 37069 2700000 Ridgeview Estates 5029 Lone Oak Pvt Trl Franklin TN 37064 537500 Cheswicke Farm 300 Haymarket Ct Franklin TN 37067 564900 Kyles Creek 7166 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview TN 37062 1150000 Westhaven 1908 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 480000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 7022 Brindle Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 537000 Founders Pointe 735 Meeting St Franklin TN 37064 435000 Belshire 4026 Pendleton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 482000 Chestnut Springs 9770 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood TN 37027 2440000 Troubadour 8500 Walking Horse Trl College Grove TN 37046 1275000 Hideaway @ Arrington 7011 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove TN 37046 1547385 The Governors Club 225 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 521097 Brixworth 1137 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 131875 Falls Grove 7109 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 393800 Stream Valley 1001 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 390000 Franklin Green 3122 Tristan Dr Franklin TN 37064 662500 Timberline 341 Sandcastle Rd Franklin TN 37069 440000 Hillsboro Acres 1004 Ridgecrest Dr Franklin TN 37069 359000 Crowne Pointe 2920 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompsons Station TN 37179 480000 Cherry Grove 3006 Fitzroy Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 429850 Riverview Park 123 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin TN 37064 445000 209 Trinity Rd Franklin TN 37067 330000 Wyngate 1802 Lowell Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 510400 Cheswicke Farm 725 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37067 570000 Dallas Downs 227 Heathersett Dr Franklin TN 37064 231000 Cadet Homes 111 Cadet Ln Franklin TN 37064 235000 Brentwood Pointe 902 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 410000 Wakefield 5006 Idaho Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 438000 Forrest Crossing 505 Ridgestone Dr Franklin TN 37064 250900 Westhaven 830 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 1182035 Parkside @ Brenthaven 8253 Cavendish Ct Brentwood TN 37027 565000 Sullivan Farms 440 Mackenzie Way Franklin TN 37064 1650000 Mauldin Woods 3500 Mauldin Woods Trl Franklin TN 37064 945000 Cool Springs East 516 Brennan Ln Franklin TN 37067 825000 Fountainhead 5007 Fountainhead Dr Brentwood TN 37027 688000 Rizer Point 1213 Reese Dr Franklin TN 37069 451000 Lampley Earl D Prop 7360 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd Fairview TN 37062 706253 Stephens Valley 608 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville TN 37221 480000 3152 Boxley Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064 685000 Fieldstone Farms 228 Halberton Dr Franklin TN 37069 465000 Fieldstone Farms 266 Ben Brush Cir Franklin TN 37069 400000 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs 2317 Dewey Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 329500 Keegans Glen 411 Knob Ct Franklin TN 37064 390000 Cameron Farms 2720 Lydia Pl Thompsons Station TN 37179 482500 Otter Creek Springs 7205 Ragland Place Fairview TN 37062 1296930 Traditions 1906 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1290000 Long Lane Limited Prop 4490 Long Ln Franklin TN 37064 595000 Jenkins 3064 Wilson Pk Franklin TN 37067 239000 Shirebrook 202 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 583000 6438 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 540770 Tollgate Village 2269 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 523800 Tywater Crossing 322 Passage Ln Franklin TN 37064 263750 Falls Grove Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 216000 Copper Ridge Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 390117 Copper Ridge 3053 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 320000 Cherry Grove 2100 Ipswitch Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 567960 Westhaven 3084 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 900422 Westhaven 1062 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 351000 Cumberland Estates 2001 Case Way Fairview TN 37062 580000 11Th Off Main 117 Brilliantine Cir Franklin TN 37064 497478 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1869 Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 619600 Westhaven Jasper Ave Franklin TN 37064 433000 2536 Goose Creek By-Pass Franklin TN 37064 525000 Tollgate Village 2932 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 512900 Polk Place 147 Grove Ln Franklin TN 37064 715000 Foxboro 9243 Brushboro Dr Brentwood TN 37027 309000 Ridgeport 1945 Portway Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 340000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #J-10 Franklin TN 37067 549000 Cottonwood 701 Mockingbird Dr Franklin TN 37069 599900 Cherry Grove Add 1012 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 1950000 Two Rivers 4201 Two Rivers Ln Franklin TN 37069 455775 Brixworth 6005 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 920000 Brienz Valley 2009 Ober Brienz Ln Franklin TN 37064 925000 Laurels West 9435 Weatherly Dr Brentwood TN 37027 372500 Franklin Green 3119 Winberry Dr Franklin TN 37064 287500 Woodside 2092 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 315676 Fields Of Canterbury 3157 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 324500 Simmons Ridge 560 Black Tea Way Franklin TN 37064 346500 Carter Subdivision 1227 Mulberry St Franklin TN 37064 440000 Lynhurst 1166 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 340000 4416 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin TN 37064 419900 Silver Stream Farm 2528 Carmine St Nolensville TN 37135 680000 Westhaven 109 Fitzgerald St Franklin TN 37064 325000 Wakefield 2252 Dewey Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 290000 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #215 Franklin TN 37064 665000 Westhaven 2018 Erwin St Franklin TN 37064 585000 Burberry Glen 627 Riverdene Dr Nolensville TN 37135 310000 Maplelawn 2711 Cash Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 99000 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 360000 Cameron Farms 2930 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 273500 Lynnhurst 426 Petway St Franklin TN 37064 425000 Fieldstone Farms 108 Ponder Dr Franklin TN 37069 485000 Benevento East 1005 Maleventum Way Spring Hill TN 37174 418000 James Sub 206 James Ave Franklin TN 37064 920000 Bridgemore Village 3213 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 595000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 185 Fowler Cir Franklin TN 37064 385000 Reid Hill Commons 305 Connelly Ct Franklin TN 37064 424900 Westhaven Horizon Dr Franklin TN 37064 542187 Fields Of Canterbury 2309 Durham Trail Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 725000 Westhaven 302 Starling Ln Franklin TN 37064 365000 1112 Culpepper Cir Franklin TN 37064 750000 Keystone 1745 Masters Dr Franklin TN 37064 2000000 Mapco 2408 Goose Creek By-Pass Franklin TN 37064