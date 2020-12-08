Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 16

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for November 16-20, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
635000Cheswicke Farm532 Kilburn CtFranklinTN37067
255000Carnton Square Condo1115 Carnton Ln #B-4FranklinTN37064
2900002775 Hillsboro RdBrentwoodTN37027
788558Westhaven1008 Calico StFranklinTN37064
873009Benington242 Belgian RdNolensvilleTN37135
532500Mckays Mill1410 Marrimans CtFranklinTN37067
10300007379 Caney Fork RdFairviewTN37062
598230Bushnell Farm2071 Bushnell Farm DrFranklinTN37064
1225000The Governors Club45 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwoodTN37027
275000Mckays Mill1251 Park Run DrFranklinTN37067
413500Silver Stream Farm2725 Water LnNolensvilleTN37135
817835Highlands @ Ladd Park4007 Kentucky CtFranklinTN37064
515000Tollgate Village2733 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
8319266232 Arno RdFranklinTN37064
460000Stonebrook710 Cromwell CtNolensvilleTN37135
50675Picketts Ridge2745 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
1999990Riedling Acres3409 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
584900Sullivan Farms211 Lighthouse TerFranklinTN37064
243900Fernvale Heights7487 Christopher StFairviewTN37062
435000Copper Ridge1990 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
325000Braxton Bend7221 Braxton Bend DrFairviewTN37062
385000Cherry Grove2016 Bairnsdale DrThompsons StationTN37179
4020001742 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
475000Weathers Timothy LOld Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
4800004426 S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
321000Shirebrook101 Padstone Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
360000Meadowgreen Acres330 Colt LnFranklinTN37069
321500Fields Of Canterbury2608 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
282500Sec3039 Auld Tatty DrSpring HillTN37174
1350000Traditions1952 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
505000Westhaven614 Watermark WayFranklinTN37064
371000Falcon Creek2063 Upland DrFranklinTN37067
875000Blackberry Estates2035 Blackberry Estates DrThompsons StationTN37179
954000Natures Landing3036 Natures Landing DrFranklinTN37064
825000Bridgemore Village3561 Robbins Nest RdThompsons StationTN37179
1025000Beech Grove Farms9558 Calumet CtBrentwoodTN37027
2565002075 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
341846Fields Of Canterbury3141 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
474000Crowne Pointe6006 Afton CtThompsons StationTN37179
515000Laurelbrooke1008 Vaughn Crest DrFranklinTN37069
667500Dodson Harlan Iii TrCarl RdFranklinTN37064
667500Dodson Harlan Iii Tr4Carl RdFranklinTN37064
667500Dodson Harlan Iii TrCarl RdFranklinTN37064
1375000Durham Manor2231 Grey Cliff DrFranklinTN37064
452800Gateway Village2206 Clare Park DrFranklinTN37064
280000Ridgeport2214 Newport DrSpring HillTN37174
3200002626 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons StationTN37179
4400004070 Wilson PkFranklinTN37067
492000Silver Stream Farm2725 Cortlandt LnNolensvilleTN37135
687522Bridgemore Village3205 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
719000Cross Creek501 Biltmore CtFranklinTN37067
546000Winterset Woods2203 Carouth CtNolensvilleTN37135
729000Montpier Farms1215 Montpier DrFranklinTN37069
400490Waters Edge2007 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
452300Buckingham Park1374 Buckingham CirFranklinTN37064
450370Brixworth3011 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
949000Gilchrist South213 Gilchrist South CirNolensvilleTN37135
420000Campbell Station3023 Harrah DrSpring HillTN37174
486427Brixworth6003 Turncreek RdThompsons StationTN37179
320000Witherspoon9269 Fordham DrBrentwoodTN37027
8137552Highlands @ Ladd Park4008 Kentucky CtFranklinTN37064
805700Westhaven2019 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
1350000Lodge1743 Old Natchez TrFranklinTN37069
629784Westhaven1013 Calico StFranklinTN37064
463000Falls Grove6809 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
613000Tollgate Village2920 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
790000Liberty Place Bus Park8115 Isabella Ln #1BrentwoodTN37027
516000Winterset Woods1700 Briarcliff DrNolensvilleTN37135
845000Ridgemore Village3558 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
287000Hillsboro Acres1164 Brookside DrFranklinTN37069
329000Ridgeport1912 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
775000Lockwood Glen801 Caledonian CtFranklinTN37064
1250000Green225 Everbright AveFranklinTN37064
1521573Traditions1862 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
1700000Laurelbrooke1615 Edgewater CtFranklinTN37069
415000Andover107 Stanwick DrFranklinTN37067
1299500Fountainhead919 Stuart LnBrentwoodTN37027
290000Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #E-107FranklinTN37064
560000Bent Creek4853 Powder Spring RdNolensvilleTN37135
16920001391 Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
809675Kings Chapel4653 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
495000Stream Valley3016 Narrow Ford LnFranklinTN37064
1262295Grove9209 Joiner Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
327900Simmons Ridge554 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
465000Westfield107 Oxford DrFranklinTN37064
180000Henley309 Battery CtFranklinTN37064
275000Grove8224 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
513000Mckays Mill1028 Market StFranklinTN37067
435000Gateway Village2330 Clare Park DrFranklinTN37069
2700000Ridgeview Estates5029 Lone Oak Pvt TrlFranklinTN37064
537500Cheswicke Farm300 Haymarket CtFranklinTN37067
564900Kyles Creek7166 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
1150000Westhaven1908 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
480000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge7022 Brindle Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
537000Founders Pointe735 Meeting StFranklinTN37064
435000Belshire4026 Pendleton DrSpring HillTN37174
482000Chestnut Springs9770 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
2440000Troubadour8500 Walking Horse TrlCollege GroveTN37046
1275000Hideaway @ Arrington7011 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
1547385The Governors Club225 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
521097Brixworth1137 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
131875Falls Grove7109 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
393800Stream Valley1001 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
390000Franklin Green3122 Tristan DrFranklinTN37064
662500Timberline341 Sandcastle RdFranklinTN37069
440000Hillsboro Acres1004 Ridgecrest DrFranklinTN37069
359000Crowne Pointe2920 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons StationTN37179
480000Cherry Grove3006 Fitzroy CtSpring HillTN37174
429850Riverview Park123 Pebblecreek RdFranklinTN37064
445000209 Trinity RdFranklinTN37067
330000Wyngate1802 Lowell CtSpring HillTN37174
510400Cheswicke Farm725 Glen Oaks DrFranklinTN37067
570000Dallas Downs227 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
231000Cadet Homes111 Cadet LnFranklinTN37064
235000Brentwood Pointe902 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
410000Wakefield5006 Idaho DrSpring HillTN37174
438000Forrest Crossing505 Ridgestone DrFranklinTN37064
250900Westhaven830 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
1182035Parkside @ Brenthaven8253 Cavendish CtBrentwoodTN37027
565000Sullivan Farms440 Mackenzie WayFranklinTN37064
1650000Mauldin Woods3500 Mauldin Woods TrlFranklinTN37064
945000Cool Springs East516 Brennan LnFranklinTN37067
825000Fountainhead5007 Fountainhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
688000Rizer Point1213 Reese DrFranklinTN37069
451000Lampley Earl D Prop7360 Sugar Camp Hollow RdFairviewTN37062
706253Stephens Valley608 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
4800003152 Boxley Valley RdFranklinTN37064
685000Fieldstone Farms228 Halberton DrFranklinTN37069
465000Fieldstone Farms266 Ben Brush CirFranklinTN37069
400000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs2317 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
329500Keegans Glen411 Knob CtFranklinTN37064
390000Cameron Farms2720 Lydia PlThompsons StationTN37179
482500Otter Creek Springs7205 Ragland PlaceFairviewTN37062
1296930Traditions1906 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
1290000Long Lane Limited Prop4490 Long LnFranklinTN37064
595000Jenkins3064 Wilson PkFranklinTN37067
239000Shirebrook202 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
5830006438 Eudailey-Covington RdCollege GroveTN37046
540770Tollgate Village2269 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
523800Tywater Crossing322 Passage LnFranklinTN37064
263750Falls GroveSky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
216000Copper RidgeBoxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
390117Copper Ridge3053 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
320000Cherry Grove2100 Ipswitch CtThompsons StationTN37179
567960Westhaven3084 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
900422Westhaven1062 Calico StFranklinTN37064
351000Cumberland Estates2001 Case WayFairviewTN37062
58000011Th Off Main117 Brilliantine CirFranklinTN37064
497478Woods @ Burberry Glen1869 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
619600WesthavenJasper AveFranklinTN37064
4330002536 Goose Creek By-PassFranklinTN37064
525000Tollgate Village2932 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
512900Polk Place147 Grove LnFranklinTN37064
715000Foxboro9243 Brushboro DrBrentwoodTN37027
309000Ridgeport1945 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
340000Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #J-10FranklinTN37067
549000Cottonwood701 Mockingbird DrFranklinTN37069
599900Cherry Grove Add1012 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
1950000Two Rivers4201 Two Rivers LnFranklinTN37069
455775Brixworth6005 Turncreek RdThompsons StationTN37179
920000Brienz Valley2009 Ober Brienz LnFranklinTN37064
925000Laurels West9435 Weatherly DrBrentwoodTN37027
372500Franklin Green3119 Winberry DrFranklinTN37064
287500Woodside2092 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
315676Fields Of Canterbury3157 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
324500Simmons Ridge560 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
346500Carter Subdivision1227 Mulberry StFranklinTN37064
440000Lynhurst1166 W Main StFranklinTN37064
3400004416 Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
419900Silver Stream Farm2528 Carmine StNolensvilleTN37135
680000Westhaven109 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
325000Wakefield2252 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
290000Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #215FranklinTN37064
665000Westhaven2018 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
585000Burberry Glen627 Riverdene DrNolensvilleTN37135
310000Maplelawn2711 Cash CtThompsons StationTN37179
99000Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062
360000Cameron Farms2930 Iroquois DrThompsons StationTN37179
273500Lynnhurst426 Petway StFranklinTN37064
425000Fieldstone Farms108 Ponder DrFranklinTN37069
485000Benevento East1005 Maleventum WaySpring HillTN37174
418000James Sub206 James AveFranklinTN37064
920000Bridgemore Village3213 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
595000Highlands @ Ladd Park185 Fowler CirFranklinTN37064
385000Reid Hill Commons305 Connelly CtFranklinTN37064
424900WesthavenHorizon DrFranklinTN37064
542187Fields Of Canterbury2309 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
725000Westhaven302 Starling LnFranklinTN37064
3650001112 Culpepper CirFranklinTN37064
750000Keystone1745 Masters DrFranklinTN37064
2000000Mapco2408 Goose Creek By-PassFranklinTN37064

 

