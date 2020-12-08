Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 16

See where houses sold for November 16-20, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|635000
|Cheswicke Farm
|532 Kilburn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|255000
|Carnton Square Condo
|1115 Carnton Ln #B-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|290000
|2775 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|788558
|Westhaven
|1008 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|873009
|Benington
|242 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|532500
|Mckays Mill
|1410 Marrimans Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1030000
|7379 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|598230
|Bushnell Farm
|2071 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1225000
|The Governors Club
|45 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|275000
|Mckays Mill
|1251 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|413500
|Silver Stream Farm
|2725 Water Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|817835
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|4007 Kentucky Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|515000
|Tollgate Village
|2733 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|831926
|6232 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|460000
|Stonebrook
|710 Cromwell Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|50675
|Picketts Ridge
|2745 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1999990
|Riedling Acres
|3409 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|584900
|Sullivan Farms
|211 Lighthouse Ter
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|243900
|Fernvale Heights
|7487 Christopher St
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|435000
|Copper Ridge
|1990 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|325000
|Braxton Bend
|7221 Braxton Bend Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|385000
|Cherry Grove
|2016 Bairnsdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|402000
|1742 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Weathers Timothy L
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|480000
|4426 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|321000
|Shirebrook
|101 Padstone Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|360000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|330 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|321500
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2608 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|282500
|Sec
|3039 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1350000
|Traditions
|1952 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|505000
|Westhaven
|614 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|371000
|Falcon Creek
|2063 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|875000
|Blackberry Estates
|2035 Blackberry Estates Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|954000
|Natures Landing
|3036 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|825000
|Bridgemore Village
|3561 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1025000
|Beech Grove Farms
|9558 Calumet Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|256500
|2075 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|341846
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3141 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|474000
|Crowne Pointe
|6006 Afton Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|515000
|Laurelbrooke
|1008 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|667500
|Dodson Harlan Iii Tr
|Carl Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|667500
|Dodson Harlan Iii Tr4
|Carl Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|667500
|Dodson Harlan Iii Tr
|Carl Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1375000
|Durham Manor
|2231 Grey Cliff Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|452800
|Gateway Village
|2206 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|280000
|Ridgeport
|2214 Newport Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|320000
|2626 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|440000
|4070 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|492000
|Silver Stream Farm
|2725 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|687522
|Bridgemore Village
|3205 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|719000
|Cross Creek
|501 Biltmore Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|546000
|Winterset Woods
|2203 Carouth Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|729000
|Montpier Farms
|1215 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|400490
|Waters Edge
|2007 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|452300
|Buckingham Park
|1374 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|450370
|Brixworth
|3011 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|949000
|Gilchrist South
|213 Gilchrist South Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|420000
|Campbell Station
|3023 Harrah Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|486427
|Brixworth
|6003 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|320000
|Witherspoon
|9269 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|8137552
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|4008 Kentucky Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|805700
|Westhaven
|2019 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1350000
|Lodge
|1743 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|629784
|Westhaven
|1013 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|463000
|Falls Grove
|6809 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|613000
|Tollgate Village
|2920 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|790000
|Liberty Place Bus Park
|8115 Isabella Ln #1
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|516000
|Winterset Woods
|1700 Briarcliff Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|845000
|Ridgemore Village
|3558 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|287000
|Hillsboro Acres
|1164 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|329000
|Ridgeport
|1912 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|775000
|Lockwood Glen
|801 Caledonian Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1250000
|Green
|225 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1521573
|Traditions
|1862 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1700000
|Laurelbrooke
|1615 Edgewater Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|415000
|Andover
|107 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1299500
|Fountainhead
|919 Stuart Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|290000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #E-107
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|560000
|Bent Creek
|4853 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1692000
|1391 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|809675
|Kings Chapel
|4653 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|495000
|Stream Valley
|3016 Narrow Ford Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1262295
|Grove
|9209 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|327900
|Simmons Ridge
|554 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|465000
|Westfield
|107 Oxford Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|180000
|Henley
|309 Battery Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|275000
|Grove
|8224 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|513000
|Mckays Mill
|1028 Market St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|435000
|Gateway Village
|2330 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|2700000
|Ridgeview Estates
|5029 Lone Oak Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|537500
|Cheswicke Farm
|300 Haymarket Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|564900
|Kyles Creek
|7166 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1150000
|Westhaven
|1908 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|480000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|7022 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|537000
|Founders Pointe
|735 Meeting St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|435000
|Belshire
|4026 Pendleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|482000
|Chestnut Springs
|9770 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|2440000
|Troubadour
|8500 Walking Horse Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1275000
|Hideaway @ Arrington
|7011 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1547385
|The Governors Club
|225 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|521097
|Brixworth
|1137 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|131875
|Falls Grove
|7109 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|393800
|Stream Valley
|1001 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|390000
|Franklin Green
|3122 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|662500
|Timberline
|341 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|440000
|Hillsboro Acres
|1004 Ridgecrest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|359000
|Crowne Pointe
|2920 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|480000
|Cherry Grove
|3006 Fitzroy Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|429850
|Riverview Park
|123 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|445000
|209 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|330000
|Wyngate
|1802 Lowell Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|510400
|Cheswicke Farm
|725 Glen Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|570000
|Dallas Downs
|227 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|231000
|Cadet Homes
|111 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|235000
|Brentwood Pointe
|902 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|410000
|Wakefield
|5006 Idaho Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|438000
|Forrest Crossing
|505 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|250900
|Westhaven
|830 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1182035
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8253 Cavendish Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|565000
|Sullivan Farms
|440 Mackenzie Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1650000
|Mauldin Woods
|3500 Mauldin Woods Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|945000
|Cool Springs East
|516 Brennan Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|825000
|Fountainhead
|5007 Fountainhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|688000
|Rizer Point
|1213 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|451000
|Lampley Earl D Prop
|7360 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|706253
|Stephens Valley
|608 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|480000
|3152 Boxley Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|685000
|Fieldstone Farms
|228 Halberton Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|465000
|Fieldstone Farms
|266 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|400000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs
|2317 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|329500
|Keegans Glen
|411 Knob Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|390000
|Cameron Farms
|2720 Lydia Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|482500
|Otter Creek Springs
|7205 Ragland Place
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1296930
|Traditions
|1906 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1290000
|Long Lane Limited Prop
|4490 Long Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|595000
|Jenkins
|3064 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|239000
|Shirebrook
|202 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|583000
|6438 Eudailey-Covington Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|540770
|Tollgate Village
|2269 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|523800
|Tywater Crossing
|322 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|263750
|Falls Grove
|Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|216000
|Copper Ridge
|Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|390117
|Copper Ridge
|3053 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|320000
|Cherry Grove
|2100 Ipswitch Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|567960
|Westhaven
|3084 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|900422
|Westhaven
|1062 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|351000
|Cumberland Estates
|2001 Case Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|580000
|11Th Off Main
|117 Brilliantine Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|497478
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1869 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|619600
|Westhaven
|Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|433000
|2536 Goose Creek By-Pass
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Tollgate Village
|2932 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|512900
|Polk Place
|147 Grove Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|715000
|Foxboro
|9243 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|309000
|Ridgeport
|1945 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|340000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #J-10
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|549000
|Cottonwood
|701 Mockingbird Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|599900
|Cherry Grove Add
|1012 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1950000
|Two Rivers
|4201 Two Rivers Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|455775
|Brixworth
|6005 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|920000
|Brienz Valley
|2009 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|925000
|Laurels West
|9435 Weatherly Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|372500
|Franklin Green
|3119 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|287500
|Woodside
|2092 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|315676
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3157 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|324500
|Simmons Ridge
|560 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|346500
|Carter Subdivision
|1227 Mulberry St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|440000
|Lynhurst
|1166 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|340000
|4416 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|419900
|Silver Stream Farm
|2528 Carmine St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|680000
|Westhaven
|109 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|325000
|Wakefield
|2252 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|290000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #215
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|665000
|Westhaven
|2018 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|585000
|Burberry Glen
|627 Riverdene Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|310000
|Maplelawn
|2711 Cash Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|99000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|360000
|Cameron Farms
|2930 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|273500
|Lynnhurst
|426 Petway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425000
|Fieldstone Farms
|108 Ponder Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|485000
|Benevento East
|1005 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|418000
|James Sub
|206 James Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|920000
|Bridgemore Village
|3213 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|595000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|185 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|385000
|Reid Hill Commons
|305 Connelly Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|424900
|Westhaven
|Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|542187
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2309 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|725000
|Westhaven
|302 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|365000
|1112 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|750000
|Keystone
|1745 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2000000
|Mapco
|2408 Goose Creek By-Pass
|Franklin
|TN
|37064