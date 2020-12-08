Two TSC Teams are Champions and Three are Finalists of Tennessee State Cup

Tennessee Soccer Club teams had a successful State Cup Championship weekend in Murfreesboro, with two teams finishing as champions and three teams finishing as finalists of their respective age groups and divisions.

“We’re very proud of our teams who progressed all the way to a championship match over the last couple of weekends,” said TSC Executive Director Stuart Brown. “It has been a fall season unlike any other and to see these teams advance to that stage is a great achievement.”

Congrats to each of these teams on this terrific accomplishment!

Fall 2020 Tennessee State Cup Champions

TSC Williamson ’09 Premier Blue Boys

​TSC Williamson ’04 Premier Boys

Fall 2020 Tennessee State Cup Finalists

TSC Williamson ’09 Premier Girls

​TSC ’06 Nike Boys

TSC Murfreesboro ’04 Showcase Boys

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.”