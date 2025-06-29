Real Estate Property Transfers Brentwood for June 2, 2025

See Brentwood, Tennessee property transfers for June 2-6, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,850,000
|Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98
|1855 Longmoore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62
|750 Sunnybrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,650,000
|Cromwell Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 17
|1861 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000
|Windstone Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 62
|6114 Pleasant Water Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 81
|5124 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62
|750 Sunnybrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,665,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 7 Pb 13 Pg 71
|9202 Heritage Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51
|9301 Arrowhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,470,588
|Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$510,900
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C013
|7032 Matthews Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51
|9301 Arrowhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$974,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 144
|1340 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,151,000
|Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33
|802 Pine Terrace Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,247,500
|Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39
|1862 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27
|1491 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,270,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63
|9113 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 7 Pb 53 Pg 131
|1839 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,665,000
|Wetherbrooke Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 55
|905 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,689,000
|Twin Springs Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 90
|1309 Twin Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,999,000
|Governors Club The Ph 9a Pb 35 Pg 104
|51 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 134
|1814 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Crockett Springs Ph 1 Pb 6 Pg 25
|146 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,335,000
|Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10
|1307 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,720,000
|Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130
|820 Singleton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
Please join our FREE Newsletter