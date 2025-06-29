Real Estate Property Transfers Brentwood for June 2, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See Brentwood, Tennessee property transfers for June 2-6, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,850,000Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 981855 Longmoore LnBrentwood37027
$900,000In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62750 Sunnybrook CtBrentwood37027
$2,650,000Cromwell Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 171861 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$2,500,000Windstone Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 626114 Pleasant Water LnBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 815124 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$915,000In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62750 Sunnybrook CtBrentwood37027
$1,665,000Brentmeade Est Sec 7 Pb 13 Pg 719202 Heritage DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 519301 Arrowhead CtBrentwood37027
$2,470,588Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$510,900Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C0137032 Matthews CtBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 519301 Arrowhead CtBrentwood37027
$974,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 1441340 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$1,151,000Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33802 Pine Terrace DrBrentwood37027
$2,247,500Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 391862 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 271491 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$1,270,000Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 639113 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Inglehame Farms Sec 7 Pb 53 Pg 1311839 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$1,665,000Wetherbrooke Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 55905 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$3,689,000Twin Springs Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 901309 Twin Springs DrBrentwood37027
$2,999,000Governors Club The Ph 9a Pb 35 Pg 10451 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Inglehame Farms Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 1341814 Grey Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Crockett Springs Ph 1 Pb 6 Pg 25146 Rue De GrandeBrentwood37027
$1,335,000Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 101307 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$1,720,000Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130820 Singleton LnBrentwood37027

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here