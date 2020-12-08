Ellie’s Doughnuts Returns to Downtown Franklin for a Limited Time

Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts will be in downtown Franklin every Tuesday in December.

For the second year in a row, the Ellie’s Doughnuts truck returns to downtown behind Starbucks at 117 Fourth Avenue.

They are suggesting you place a preorder to ensure you receive the quantity and flavors but there will be extra for walk-ups but in a limited supply.

Via Instagram, they stated, “Ellie’s will be back in Downtown Franklin each Tuesday leading up to Christmas! We’ll be serving our MINI doughnuts and hot drinks, available for preorder. **While we plan to have extra doughnuts for walk-up service, preordering is suggested to secure quantities and flavors. Minimum orders of 2 dozen can be placed for pickup on December 8th.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellies Old Fashioned Doughnuts (@elliesdoughnuts)

Flavors for this week are double chocolate peppermint, maple glazed original, original cinnamon sugar, and pumpkin cinnamon sugar.

Hours for the truck are 8:30 am – 1 pm or until sold out.

Those interested in ordering should place an order here.

Visit Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts on Saturday at the Franklin Farmers Market and follow them on Instagram for the latest news.