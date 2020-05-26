property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 4-8, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
568000Fieldstone Farms520 Crofton Park LnFranklinTN37069
824900Asher Downs104 Asher Downs CirNolensvilleTN37135
6119617936 Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
682500Farms @ Clovercroft9337 Norwegian Red DrNolensvilleTN37135
495000Campbell Station1001 Rachel Beth CtSpring HillTN37174
1320000Rev1618 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
200000Tassey Donnie4752 Peytonsville RdFranklinTN37067
10400004324 Columbia PkFranklinTN37064
485000Sullivan Farms436 William Wallace DrFranklinTN37064
460020Fields Of Canterbury2764 Cloister LnThompsons StationTN37179
333000Nolen Mill808 Cottage House LnNolensvilleTN37135
530520Burberry Glen752 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
320000Mooreland206 Flowerwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
467500Sandstone Farm6870 Bizzell-Howell LnCollege GroveTN37046
420000Brixworth1636 Lantana DrThompsons StationTN37179
2800005930 Fox Branch RdColumbiaTN38401
563280Summerlyn705 Eldon LnNolensvilleTN37135
210000Beechwood PlantationRockmayne LnFranklinTN37064
504345Nolen Mill1103 Madison Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
760000Cardel Village6, 10 & 12 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
589000Cherry Grove4006 Canberra DrSpring HillTN37174
325500Simmons Ridge6036 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
580500Summerlyn3156 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
235000Witherspoon9257 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
974000Kings Chapel5, 11, 12 & 15 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
715000Richards Glen113 Richards Glen DrFranklinTN37067
599900Arrington Retreat312 Bayberry CtNolensvilleTN37135
1649007102 Cobb CirFairviewTN37062
850000Traditions(00600 & 00100) Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
339800Westhaven(00900 & 01000) Calico StBrentwoodTN37027
256070Witherspoon9266 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
730335Highlands @ Ladd Park2014 Largo CtFranklinTN37064
1750000Stockett Creek1048 Stockett DrNashvilleTN37221
734170Falls Grove6820 Flower Hill DrCollege GroveTN37046
494225Highlands @ Ladd Park819 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
1281250Belle Rive505 Turtle Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
602783Westhaven3045 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
589504Otter Creek Springs7191 Winfrey DrFairviewTN37062
813070Kings Chapel4613 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
715490Summerlyn2057 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
355100Simmons Ridge6042 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
607000Bridgemore Village3725 Covered Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
698000Telfair128 Telfair LnNolensvilleTN37135
512529Highlands @ Ladd Park773 Newcomb StFranklinTN37064
299900Rolling Meadows2818 Rachel LnThompsons StationTN37179
350000Grove8443 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
1025100Cross Pointe9003 Pointe Cross LnBrentwoodTN37027
630000Vineyard Valley7017 Vineyard Valley DrCollege GroveTN37046
322725Simmons Ridge6030 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
367405Ralston Glen1139 Glenbrook DrFranklinTN37064
339900Franklin Green3242 Gardendale DrFranklinTN37064
1095000Belle Chase Farms2513 Belle Brook DrFranklinTN37067
19200000Rev5141 Virginia WayBrentwoodTN37027
862500Resub1709 Montclair BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
4350004000 Rural Plains Cir 306FranklinTN37064
879000Rev106 Ashton Park BlvdFranklinTN37067
306000Bent Creek Townhomes6013 Yates Pvt CtNolensvilleTN37135
1140000Morgan Farms1815 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
264000Green Acres416 Green Acres DrFranklinTN37064
409900Cool Springs East504 Hodges CtFranklinTN37067
600000Cherry Grove Add1028 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
4150002676 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons StationTN37179
320000Hill201 Oak DrFranklinTN37064
722207Mcdaniel Farms6548 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
415000Cherry Grove2765 Trasbin CtThompsons StationTN37179
430000Forrest CrossingForrest Park Cir 392FranklinTN37064
620000Brookfield2497 Titans LnBrentwoodTN37027
444000Monticello120 Poteat PlFranklinTN37064
1014000Redwing Farms1113 Holly Hill DrFranklinTN37064
280000Rolling Rivers110 Daniels DrFranklinTN37064
509655Waters Edge1049 Crisp Springs DrFranklinTN37064
283500Petra Commons173 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
467900Rev125 Bluebell WayFranklinTN37064
463900Wades Grove2021 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
600000Greenway Trace5727 Natchez Trace RdFranklinTN37064
630000Sullivan Farms111 Abercairn DrFranklinTN37064
889500Harts Landmark2195 Hartland RdFranklinTN37069
200000Sunset Rd 1612BrentwoodTN37027
445000Brixworth1667 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
490000Burkitt Place9160 Macauley LnNolensvilleTN37135
1285000Traditions1943 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
260000Snoddy GerryN Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064
318000Foxland Hall305 Foxborough Sq WBrentwoodTN37027
797400Stephens Valley804 Carsten StNashvilleTN37221
619900Scales Farmstead652 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
685000Courtside @ Southern Woods1018 Sunset RdBrentwoodTN37027
414000Southern Woods1421 Red Oak DrBrentwoodTN37027
385000Tanyard Springs1039 Tanyard Springs DrSpring HillTN37174
258500Wyngate1820 Devon DrSpring HillTN37174
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7731 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7728 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7732 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
599900Echelon205 Newtonmore CtFranklinTN37064
682690Echelon5006 Maysbrook LnFranklinTN37064
440000Dylan Woods16 & 17 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
469900Otter Creek Springs7198 Winfrey DrFairviewTN37062
675000Highlands @ Ladd Park515 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
412000Berry Farms Town Center2007 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
297200Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #M-6FranklinTN37067
492100Berry Farms Town Center3055 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
335225Petra Commons132 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
107147 Bahne RdFairviewTN37062
6500007147 Bahne RdFairviewTN37062
665000Sunset Park1709 Jonahs Ridge WayNolensvilleTN37135
640000Highlands @ Ladd Park312 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
769500Duplex RdSpring HillTN37174
596900Fields Of Canterbury2920 Hadley Close LnThompsons StationTN37179
375000Tanyard Springs4004 Williford WaySpring HillTN37174
630000Spring Hill Place1623 Fair House RdSpring HillTN37174
578715Bent Creek100 Carrick CtNolensvilleTN37135
760000Bonbrook On Concord9722 Turner LnBrentwoodTN37027
490000Concord Country1315 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwoodTN37027
180000Gables @ Wakefield2271 Dewey Dr #J-2Spring HillTN37174
639900Mckays Mill1224 Broadmoor CirFranklinTN37067
602744Summerlyn3267 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
385000Campbell Station2054 N Amber DrSpring HillTN37174
260000Ridgeport3007 Pandell CtSpring HillTN37174
320000Newport Crossing1804 Tellico CtThompsons StationTN37179
383000Yorktown302 W ChowningsFranklinTN37064
459082Brixworth702 Rain Meadow CtSpring HillTN37174
140820Stephens Valley1004 Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
383000Fieldstone Farms9007 Tarrington LnFranklinTN37069
580984Taylor Kenny7319 Taylor RdFairviewTN37062
465000Rogersshire501 Bancroft WayFranklinTN37064
590750Cottonwood157 Riverwood DrFranklinTN37069
912000Stephens Valley128 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
2000000United Cities Gas Corp109 Noah DrFranklinTN37064
774080Asher Downs127 Asher Downs CirNolensvilleTN37135
415000Cherry Grove1706 Catalpa CtThompsons StationTN37179
425000Rogersshire521 Bancroft WayFranklinTN37064
566080Westhaven3090 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
596916Woods @ Burberry Glen1303 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
570000Sandstone Farm6890 Bizzell-Howell LnCollege GroveTN37046
444390Taramore9549 Dresden SqBrentwoodTN37027
875000Inglehame Farms9047 Lochmere CtBrentwoodTN37027
575000Fieldstone Farms141 Bromley Park LnFranklinTN37069
639900Catalina2216 Maricopa CtNolensvilleTN37135
512000Polk Place205 Karnes DrFranklinTN37064
618000Chestnut Bend846 Walden DrFranklinTN37064
4600005721 Carters Creek PkThompsons StationTN37179
330000Haynes Crossing3601 Ashworth CtSpring HillTN37174
406156Sweetbriar Springs7108 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
625000Autumn Ridge2042 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
315000Cherry Grove2102 Ipswitch CtThompsons StationTN37179
480500Ashton Park1106 Frenchtown LnFranklinTN37067


