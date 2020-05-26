See where houses sold for May 4-8, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|568000
|Fieldstone Farms
|520 Crofton Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|824900
|Asher Downs
|104 Asher Downs Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|611961
|7936 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|682500
|Farms @ Clovercroft
|9337 Norwegian Red Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|495000
|Campbell Station
|1001 Rachel Beth Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1320000
|Rev
|1618 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|200000
|Tassey Donnie
|4752 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1040000
|4324 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|485000
|Sullivan Farms
|436 William Wallace Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|460020
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2764 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|333000
|Nolen Mill
|808 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|530520
|Burberry Glen
|752 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|320000
|Mooreland
|206 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|467500
|Sandstone Farm
|6870 Bizzell-Howell Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|420000
|Brixworth
|1636 Lantana Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|280000
|5930 Fox Branch Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|563280
|Summerlyn
|705 Eldon Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|210000
|Beechwood Plantation
|Rockmayne Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|504345
|Nolen Mill
|1103 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|760000
|Cardel Village
|6, 10 & 12 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|589000
|Cherry Grove
|4006 Canberra Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|325500
|Simmons Ridge
|6036 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|580500
|Summerlyn
|3156 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|235000
|Witherspoon
|9257 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|974000
|Kings Chapel
|5, 11, 12 & 15 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|715000
|Richards Glen
|113 Richards Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|599900
|Arrington Retreat
|312 Bayberry Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|164900
|7102 Cobb Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|850000
|Traditions
|(00600 & 00100) Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|339800
|Westhaven
|(00900 & 01000) Calico St
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|256070
|Witherspoon
|9266 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|730335
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2014 Largo Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1750000
|Stockett Creek
|1048 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|734170
|Falls Grove
|6820 Flower Hill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|494225
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|819 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1281250
|Belle Rive
|505 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|602783
|Westhaven
|3045 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|589504
|Otter Creek Springs
|7191 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|813070
|Kings Chapel
|4613 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|715490
|Summerlyn
|2057 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|355100
|Simmons Ridge
|6042 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|607000
|Bridgemore Village
|3725 Covered Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|698000
|Telfair
|128 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|512529
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|773 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|299900
|Rolling Meadows
|2818 Rachel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|350000
|Grove
|8443 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1025100
|Cross Pointe
|9003 Pointe Cross Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|630000
|Vineyard Valley
|7017 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|322725
|Simmons Ridge
|6030 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|367405
|Ralston Glen
|1139 Glenbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|339900
|Franklin Green
|3242 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1095000
|Belle Chase Farms
|2513 Belle Brook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|19200000
|Rev
|5141 Virginia Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|862500
|Resub
|1709 Montclair Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|435000
|4000 Rural Plains Cir 306
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|879000
|Rev
|106 Ashton Park Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|306000
|Bent Creek Townhomes
|6013 Yates Pvt Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1140000
|Morgan Farms
|1815 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|264000
|Green Acres
|416 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|409900
|Cool Springs East
|504 Hodges Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|600000
|Cherry Grove Add
|1028 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|415000
|2676 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|320000
|Hill
|201 Oak Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|722207
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6548 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|415000
|Cherry Grove
|2765 Trasbin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|430000
|Forrest Crossing
|Forrest Park Cir 392
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|620000
|Brookfield
|2497 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|444000
|Monticello
|120 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1014000
|Redwing Farms
|1113 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|280000
|Rolling Rivers
|110 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|509655
|Waters Edge
|1049 Crisp Springs Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|283500
|Petra Commons
|173 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|467900
|Rev
|125 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|463900
|Wades Grove
|2021 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|600000
|Greenway Trace
|5727 Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|630000
|Sullivan Farms
|111 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|889500
|Harts Landmark
|2195 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|200000
|Sunset Rd 1612
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|445000
|Brixworth
|1667 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|490000
|Burkitt Place
|9160 Macauley Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1285000
|Traditions
|1943 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|260000
|Snoddy Gerry
|N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|318000
|Foxland Hall
|305 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|797400
|Stephens Valley
|804 Carsten St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|619900
|Scales Farmstead
|652 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|685000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1018 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|414000
|Southern Woods
|1421 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|385000
|Tanyard Springs
|1039 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|258500
|Wyngate
|1820 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7731 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7728 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7732 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|599900
|Echelon
|205 Newtonmore Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|682690
|Echelon
|5006 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|440000
|Dylan Woods
|16 & 17 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|469900
|Otter Creek Springs
|7198 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|675000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|515 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|412000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|2007 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|297200
|Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #M-6
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|492100
|Berry Farms Town Center
|3055 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|335225
|Petra Commons
|132 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|10
|7147 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|650000
|7147 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|665000
|Sunset Park
|1709 Jonahs Ridge Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|640000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|312 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|769500
|Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|596900
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2920 Hadley Close Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|375000
|Tanyard Springs
|4004 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|630000
|Spring Hill Place
|1623 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|578715
|Bent Creek
|100 Carrick Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|760000
|Bonbrook On Concord
|9722 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|490000
|Concord Country
|1315 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|180000
|Gables @ Wakefield
|2271 Dewey Dr #J-2
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|639900
|Mckays Mill
|1224 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|602744
|Summerlyn
|3267 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|385000
|Campbell Station
|2054 N Amber Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|260000
|Ridgeport
|3007 Pandell Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|320000
|Newport Crossing
|1804 Tellico Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|383000
|Yorktown
|302 W Chownings
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|459082
|Brixworth
|702 Rain Meadow Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|140820
|Stephens Valley
|1004 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|383000
|Fieldstone Farms
|9007 Tarrington Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|580984
|Taylor Kenny
|7319 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|465000
|Rogersshire
|501 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|590750
|Cottonwood
|157 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|912000
|Stephens Valley
|128 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|2000000
|United Cities Gas Corp
|109 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|774080
|Asher Downs
|127 Asher Downs Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|415000
|Cherry Grove
|1706 Catalpa Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|425000
|Rogersshire
|521 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|566080
|Westhaven
|3090 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|596916
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1303 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|570000
|Sandstone Farm
|6890 Bizzell-Howell Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|444390
|Taramore
|9549 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|875000
|Inglehame Farms
|9047 Lochmere Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|575000
|Fieldstone Farms
|141 Bromley Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|639900
|Catalina
|2216 Maricopa Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|512000
|Polk Place
|205 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|618000
|Chestnut Bend
|846 Walden Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|460000
|5721 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|330000
|Haynes Crossing
|3601 Ashworth Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|406156
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7108 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|625000
|Autumn Ridge
|2042 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|315000
|Cherry Grove
|2102 Ipswitch Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|480500
|Ashton Park
|1106 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067