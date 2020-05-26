



See where houses sold for May 4-8, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 568000 Fieldstone Farms 520 Crofton Park Ln Franklin TN 37069 824900 Asher Downs 104 Asher Downs Cir Nolensville TN 37135 611961 7936 Crow Cut Rd Fairview TN 37062 682500 Farms @ Clovercroft 9337 Norwegian Red Dr Nolensville TN 37135 495000 Campbell Station 1001 Rachel Beth Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 1320000 Rev 1618 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 200000 Tassey Donnie 4752 Peytonsville Rd Franklin TN 37067 1040000 4324 Columbia Pk Franklin TN 37064 485000 Sullivan Farms 436 William Wallace Dr Franklin TN 37064 460020 Fields Of Canterbury 2764 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 333000 Nolen Mill 808 Cottage House Ln Nolensville TN 37135 530520 Burberry Glen 752 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 320000 Mooreland 206 Flowerwood Ct Brentwood TN 37027 467500 Sandstone Farm 6870 Bizzell-Howell Ln College Grove TN 37046 420000 Brixworth 1636 Lantana Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 280000 5930 Fox Branch Rd Columbia TN 38401 563280 Summerlyn 705 Eldon Ln Nolensville TN 37135 210000 Beechwood Plantation Rockmayne Ln Franklin TN 37064 504345 Nolen Mill 1103 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville TN 37135 760000 Cardel Village 6, 10 & 12 Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 589000 Cherry Grove 4006 Canberra Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 325500 Simmons Ridge 6036 Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 580500 Summerlyn 3156 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 235000 Witherspoon 9257 Berwyn Ct Brentwood TN 37027 974000 Kings Chapel 5, 11, 12 & 15 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 715000 Richards Glen 113 Richards Glen Dr Franklin TN 37067 599900 Arrington Retreat 312 Bayberry Ct Nolensville TN 37135 164900 7102 Cobb Cir Fairview TN 37062 850000 Traditions (00600 & 00100) Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 339800 Westhaven (00900 & 01000) Calico St Brentwood TN 37027 256070 Witherspoon 9266 Berwyn Ct Brentwood TN 37027 730335 Highlands @ Ladd Park 2014 Largo Ct Franklin TN 37064 1750000 Stockett Creek 1048 Stockett Dr Nashville TN 37221 734170 Falls Grove 6820 Flower Hill Dr College Grove TN 37046 494225 Highlands @ Ladd Park 819 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 1281250 Belle Rive 505 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood TN 37027 602783 Westhaven 3045 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 589504 Otter Creek Springs 7191 Winfrey Dr Fairview TN 37062 813070 Kings Chapel 4613 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 715490 Summerlyn 2057 Belsford Dr Nolensville TN 37135 355100 Simmons Ridge 6042 Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 607000 Bridgemore Village 3725 Covered Bridge Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 698000 Telfair 128 Telfair Ln Nolensville TN 37135 512529 Highlands @ Ladd Park 773 Newcomb St Franklin TN 37064 299900 Rolling Meadows 2818 Rachel Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 350000 Grove 8443 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 1025100 Cross Pointe 9003 Pointe Cross Ln Brentwood TN 37027 630000 Vineyard Valley 7017 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove TN 37046 322725 Simmons Ridge 6030 Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 367405 Ralston Glen 1139 Glenbrook Dr Franklin TN 37064 339900 Franklin Green 3242 Gardendale Dr Franklin TN 37064 1095000 Belle Chase Farms 2513 Belle Brook Dr Franklin TN 37067 19200000 Rev 5141 Virginia Way Brentwood TN 37027 862500 Resub 1709 Montclair Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 435000 4000 Rural Plains Cir 306 Franklin TN 37064 879000 Rev 106 Ashton Park Blvd Franklin TN 37067 306000 Bent Creek Townhomes 6013 Yates Pvt Ct Nolensville TN 37135 1140000 Morgan Farms 1815 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood TN 37027 264000 Green Acres 416 Green Acres Dr Franklin TN 37064 409900 Cool Springs East 504 Hodges Ct Franklin TN 37067 600000 Cherry Grove Add 1028 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 415000 2676 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station TN 37179 320000 Hill 201 Oak Dr Franklin TN 37064 722207 Mcdaniel Farms 6548 Windmill Dr College Grove TN 37046 415000 Cherry Grove 2765 Trasbin Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 430000 Forrest Crossing Forrest Park Cir 392 Franklin TN 37064 620000 Brookfield 2497 Titans Ln Brentwood TN 37027 444000 Monticello 120 Poteat Pl Franklin TN 37064 1014000 Redwing Farms 1113 Holly Hill Dr Franklin TN 37064 280000 Rolling Rivers 110 Daniels Dr Franklin TN 37064 509655 Waters Edge 1049 Crisp Springs Dr Franklin TN 37064 283500 Petra Commons 173 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 467900 Rev 125 Bluebell Way Franklin TN 37064 463900 Wades Grove 2021 Lequire Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 600000 Greenway Trace 5727 Natchez Trace Rd Franklin TN 37064 630000 Sullivan Farms 111 Abercairn Dr Franklin TN 37064 889500 Harts Landmark 2195 Hartland Rd Franklin TN 37069 200000 Sunset Rd 1612 Brentwood TN 37027 445000 Brixworth 1667 Lantana Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 490000 Burkitt Place 9160 Macauley Ln Nolensville TN 37135 1285000 Traditions 1943 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 260000 Snoddy Gerry N Lick Creek Rd Franklin TN 37064 318000 Foxland Hall 305 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood TN 37027 797400 Stephens Valley 804 Carsten St Nashville TN 37221 619900 Scales Farmstead 652 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 685000 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1018 Sunset Rd Brentwood TN 37027 414000 Southern Woods 1421 Red Oak Dr Brentwood TN 37027 385000 Tanyard Springs 1039 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 258500 Wyngate 1820 Devon Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7731 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7728 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 155000 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 599900 Echelon 205 Newtonmore Ct Franklin TN 37064 682690 Echelon 5006 Maysbrook Ln Franklin TN 37064 440000 Dylan Woods 16 & 17 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville TN 37135 469900 Otter Creek Springs 7198 Winfrey Dr Fairview TN 37062 675000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 515 Finnhorse Ln Franklin TN 37064 412000 Berry Farms Town Center 2007 Rural Plains Cir Franklin TN 37064 297200 Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #M-6 Franklin TN 37067 492100 Berry Farms Town Center 3055 Rural Plains Cir Franklin TN 37064 335225 Petra Commons 132 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 10 7147 Bahne Rd Fairview TN 37062 650000 7147 Bahne Rd Fairview TN 37062 665000 Sunset Park 1709 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 640000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 312 Finnhorse Ln Franklin TN 37064 769500 Duplex Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 596900 Fields Of Canterbury 2920 Hadley Close Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 375000 Tanyard Springs 4004 Williford Way Spring Hill TN 37174 630000 Spring Hill Place 1623 Fair House Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 578715 Bent Creek 100 Carrick Ct Nolensville TN 37135 760000 Bonbrook On Concord 9722 Turner Ln Brentwood TN 37027 490000 Concord Country 1315 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood TN 37027 180000 Gables @ Wakefield 2271 Dewey Dr #J-2 Spring Hill TN 37174 639900 Mckays Mill 1224 Broadmoor Cir Franklin TN 37067 602744 Summerlyn 3267 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 385000 Campbell Station 2054 N Amber Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 260000 Ridgeport 3007 Pandell Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 320000 Newport Crossing 1804 Tellico Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 383000 Yorktown 302 W Chownings Franklin TN 37064 459082 Brixworth 702 Rain Meadow Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 140820 Stephens Valley 1004 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville TN 37221 383000 Fieldstone Farms 9007 Tarrington Ln Franklin TN 37069 580984 Taylor Kenny 7319 Taylor Rd Fairview TN 37062 465000 Rogersshire 501 Bancroft Way Franklin TN 37064 590750 Cottonwood 157 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 912000 Stephens Valley 128 Glenrock Dr Nashville TN 37221 2000000 United Cities Gas Corp 109 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 774080 Asher Downs 127 Asher Downs Cir Nolensville TN 37135 415000 Cherry Grove 1706 Catalpa Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 425000 Rogersshire 521 Bancroft Way Franklin TN 37064 566080 Westhaven 3090 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 596916 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1303 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 570000 Sandstone Farm 6890 Bizzell-Howell Ln College Grove TN 37046 444390 Taramore 9549 Dresden Sq Brentwood TN 37027 875000 Inglehame Farms 9047 Lochmere Ct Brentwood TN 37027 575000 Fieldstone Farms 141 Bromley Park Ln Franklin TN 37069 639900 Catalina 2216 Maricopa Ct Nolensville TN 37135 512000 Polk Place 205 Karnes Dr Franklin TN 37064 618000 Chestnut Bend 846 Walden Dr Franklin TN 37064 460000 5721 Carters Creek Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179 330000 Haynes Crossing 3601 Ashworth Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 406156 Sweetbriar Springs 7108 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview TN 37062 625000 Autumn Ridge 2042 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 315000 Cherry Grove 2102 Ipswitch Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 480500 Ashton Park 1106 Frenchtown Ln Franklin TN 37067



