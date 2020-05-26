



While coronavirus has certainly slowed many industries, the real estate market in Brentwood, Franklin, and surrounding areas of Williamson County remains hot. Luxury real estate agent Susan Gregory and her team are taking their excellent service to the next level during these trying times to continue connecting homebuyers with the finest listings the area has to offer.

Explore some of the newest luxury real estate listings from Susan Gregory…

419 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064

Located just a stone’s throw from Pinkerton Park, 419 Murfreesboro Road is a drop dead gorgeous masterpiece that combines old characteristics with new construction. This charming 1800’s Italianate restored home features a tall glass rotunda that includes a 265 lb chandelier. This renovation (originally built in 1866) evidences an incredible attention to detail: repurposed original materials, handmade brick hearth and fireplace, Greek Revival style trim and mantels, virgin poplar and pine floors, mortise and tenon construction, cast iron rim locks, porcelain knobs, and more.

5 beds

4 full baths, 1 half bath

6,128 square feet

1.08 acre lot

9609 Romano Way, Brentwood, TN 37027

Custom-built in 2014, this single-family home in Brentwood exudes a casual elegance that’s perfectly suited for modern living. Enjoy a spacious chef’s kitchen, which opens up to a breakfast and family room with vaulted ceilings, beams, and a stone fireplace. Step out onto a covered deck that overlooks a large backyard with mature trees.

As many find themselves working from home in this new era, you won’t want to miss the cozy, light-filled office with an octagonal dome ceiling and built-in book cases. A dining room with ceiling details and judges paneling creates the perfect environment for entertaining. Retreat at the end of the day into a master suite with a custom closet.

5 beds

5 full baths

1 half bath

4,705 square feet

0.84 acre lot

