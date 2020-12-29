Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 7

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for December 7-11, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
1849000Princeton Hills5142 Remington DrBrentwoodTN37027
561309Fields Of Canterbury2701 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
1635000Brandon Park Downs7125 Brandon Park CtFranklinTN37064
580000Davenport7314 Cold Harbor CtFairviewTN37062
540900Brixworth9038 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
295000Cadet Homes118 Brevet DrFranklinTN37064
1287500Arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
826000Timberline356 Sandcastle RdFranklinTN37069
964900Bridgemore Village3623 Ronstadt RdThompsons StationTN37179
585000Kyles Creek7205 Kerry CtFairviewTN37062
161500Grove8844 Edgecomb DrCollege GroveTN37046
182900Westhaven960 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
167900Westhaven1013 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
275000Candlewood4000 Pewter TrlSpring HillTN37174
1781000Valley View504 Doubleday LnBrentwoodTN37027
505000Kyles Creek7136 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
378000Cedarhill225 Granger View CirFranklinTN37064
520000Silver Stream Farm3073 Canal StNolensvilleTN37135
355000Stream Valley5054 Birchcroft LnFranklinTN37064
553000Campbell Station2196 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
509900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge3004 Grunion LnSpring HillTN37174
216000Fernvale Springs7117 Fernvale Springs WayFairviewTN37062
424900Cherry Grove1906 Bunbury CtThompsons StationTN37179
1225000Westhaven1559 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
784000Troubadour7501 Trident Ridge RdCollege GroveTN37046
85000003201 Carl RdFranklinTN37064
486700Bent Creek3280 Locust HollowNolensvilleTN37135
1597500AberleighAberleigh LnFranklinTN37064
352900AberleighAberleigh LnFranklinTN37064
394900Moon Thomas WilliamAberleigh LnFranklinTN37064
444900Moon Thomas WilliamAberleigh LnFranklinTN37064
1109900Grove8513 Highland Rim CtCollege GroveTN37046
1987500Grove8540 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
10925007303 Dug Hill RdBon AquaTN37025
263830Witherspoon9265 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
499900Brixworth9018 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
319990Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln #205FranklinTN37064
447500Mcfarlin Woods308 Norfolk CtNolensvilleTN37135
1400000Mccullough3111 Carl RdFranklinTN37064
440000Meadowgreen Acres321 Cotton LnFranklinTN37069
356000Through The Green522 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
72000Copper Ridge3060 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
263750Falls GroveCarderock Springs DrCollege GroveTN37046
575250Falls Grove7073 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
829900Berry Farms Town Center98 Poplar StFranklinTN37064
13000006220 Cox RdArringtonTN37014
443500Cannonwood213 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37067
585000Cheswicke Farm213 Logans CirFranklinTN37067
215000Wheelers1182 Waller RdBrentwoodTN37027
1499900Traditions1926 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
631000Fields Of Canterbury2715 Paddock Park CirThompsons StationTN37179
410500Blue Grass Heights102 Bluegrass DrFranklinTN37064
940000Montpier Farms1845 Old Natchez TrFranklinTN37064
589900Mckays Mill3012 Westerly DrFranklinTN37067
699900Stephens Valley282 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
260081Stephens Valley147 Glenrock DrFranklinTN37064
950000Wildwood Valley1936 Harpeth River DrBrentwoodTN37027
655000Courtside @ Southern Woods1208 Buckhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
549900Burkitt Village2282 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
540000Highlands At Ladd Park Section255 Irvine LnFranklinTN37064
319680Fields Of Canterbury3149 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
839900Raintree Forest9478 Dalton CtBrentwoodTN37027
1320000The Governors Club4 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwoodTN37027
640000Highlands At Ladd Park454 Truman Rd WFranklinTN37064
965000Bridgemore Village3834 Pulpmill DrThompsons StationTN37179
7300002880 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons StationTN37179
435000Green Pastures6013 Mercy Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
417500Simmons Ridge2036 Orangery DrFranklinTN37067
707050Scales Farmstead1220 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
1700000Governors Club18 Tradition LnBrentwoodTN37027
2500000Carothers Crossing West5021 Carothers PkwyFranklinTN37067
1013935Kings Chapel4549 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
568000Westhaven608 Watermark WayFranklinTN37064
3599002050 Morrison AveSpring HillTN37174
523000Mckays Mill1413 Marrimans CtFranklinTN37067
8500005515 Parker Branch RdFranklinTN37064
560000Ellington Park106 Gilbert DrFranklinTN37064
424000Stonebrook1233 Countryside RdNolensvilleTN37135
500000Chestnut Springs9787 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
341900Chapmans Crossing4044 Locerbie CirSpring HillTN37174
2000005518 Hargrove RdFranklinTN37064
1000000Roark3965 New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
272000Tuscany Hills1757 Umbria DrBrentwoodTN37027
343000Baker Springs302 Cheairs CtSpring HillTN37174
634900Cherry Grove1550 Bunbury DrSpring HillTN37174
465000Brenthaven8012 Wikle Rd EBrentwoodTN37027
359900Pepper Tree Cove7148 Pepper Tree CirFairviewTN37062
576900Highlands At Ladd Park345 Truman Rd WFranklinTN37064
519000Polk Place103 Tiffany CtFranklinTN37064
1600000Mcgavock Farms5252 Hayes PlBrentwoodTN37027
890000Lockwood Glen321 Courfield DrFranklinTN37064
638752Westhaven3036 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
730980Falls Grove7025 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
1225300Berry Farms Town Center501 Rieves CirFranklinTN37064
645000Bridgemore Village3622 Martins Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
438000Franklin Green3119 Brimstead DrFranklinTN37064
530000Benevento3201 Appian WaySpring HillTN37174
980000Harts Landmark2001 Loomis CtFranklinTN37069
825000Troubadour7274 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
514000Founders Pointe709 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklinTN37064
185708Stephens Valley337 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
395000Royal Oaks313 Abbey LnFranklinTN37067
290000Chester7124 Birch Bark DrFairviewTN37062
373500Grove8110 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
198000Grove8638 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
840000Westhaven1732 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
300000Newport Crossing1329 Branchside CtThompsons StationTN37179
1890007387 Sugar Camp Hollow RdFairviewTN37062
354900Townhomes Of Bent Creek3013 Hebron Trace DrNolensvilleTN37135
5100002320 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
1220000Arden Woods6416 Arden CtBrentwoodTN37027
1270000Brentwood Hills1211 Franklin RdBrentwoodTN37027
604000Thompson Tim M2080 Wilson PkFranklinTN37067
2100000Iroquois308 Seward RdBrentwoodTN37027
330000Crossing @ Wades Grove1043 Aenon CirSpring HillTN37174
800000Bridgemore Village2604 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
411250323 Grant Park DrFranklinTN37067
1100000Fountainhead5105 Fountainhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
425000Petra Commons152 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
343000Mooreland7028 Matthews CtBrentwoodTN37027
750328Stephens Valley2020 Garfield StNashvilleTN37221
1275000The Laurels1745 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
505000Belshire1044 Cantwell PlSpring HillTN37174
440000Silver Stream Farm2569 Carmine StNolensvilleTN37135
675000Belvedere200 Belvedere CirNolensvilleTN37135
395000Stonebrook102 Mill Creek LnNolensvilleTN37135
545000Fieldstone Farms319 Saddle Bridge LnFranklinTN37069
565000Hiller James P Jr4227 Holder RdFranklinTN37067
322900Sec1716 Stephenson LnSpring HillTN37174
450000Westhaven116 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
656305Scales Farmstead197 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
488725Tollgate Village3440 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
1250000Parkside @ Brenthaven8255 Cavendish CtBrentwoodTN37027
756000Berkshire1313 Glenview DrBrentwoodTN37027
1400000Westhaven1727 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
642000Saratoga Hills1005 Lexington DrBrentwoodTN37027
710702Stephens Valley604 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
519900Stream Valley1018 Linden Isle DrFranklinTN37064
435000Clairmonte1417 Clairmonte CirFranklinTN37064
699999Sherwood Green Estates3241 Burris DrNolensvilleTN37135
345000AberleighPeyt-Trinity RdFranklinTN37064
2750006404 Cox RdArringtonTN37014
315000AberleighAberleigh LnFranklinTN37064
550000Spencer Hall3134 Friars Bridge PassFranklinTN37064
190000Grove8219 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
320000Brentwood Pointe1646 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
8300000Maryland Farms101 Westpark DrBrentwoodTN37027
289500Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #282FranklinTN37064
450000Cottonwood108 Riverwood DrFranklinTN37069
1370000Chenoweth833 Pipers LnBrentwoodTN37027
565000Mckays Mill1412 Chantilly LnFranklinTN37067
635000Somerset9160 Demery CtBrentwoodTN37027
600000Brittain Downs109 Corbin CtNolensvilleTN37135
765030Westhaven141 Front StFranklinTN37064
1408798Berry Farms Town Center315 Hughes LnFranklinTN37064
628305Otter Creek Springs7405 Swindon BlvdFairviewTN37062
1800000Grove8512 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
442500The Fields Of Canterbury2109 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
2400003735 N Chapel RdFranklinTN37067
440000Avalon Section306 Lionheart WayFranklinTN37067
305000Fieldstone Farms83 Heaton CloseFranklinTN37069
489900Temple Hills114 Collinwood PlFranklinTN37069
579950Bent Creek4656 Sawmill PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
4720004128 Arno RdFranklinTN37064
667349Vineyard Valley7029 Vineyard Valley DrCollege GroveTN37046
409900Crowne Pointe2906 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons StationTN37179
467000Brixworth1042 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
1184100Taramore1903 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
407500Twin Oaks224 Devrow CtFranklinTN37064
881500Temple Hills805 Wonderland CtFranklinTN37069
1500007212 Old Nashville RdFairviewTN37062
475000GrasslandHarpeth Hills DrFranklinTN37069
3500000Cool Springs Corner3030 Mallory LnFranklinTN37067

 

