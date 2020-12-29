Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 7

See where houses sold for December 7-11, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|1849000
|Princeton Hills
|5142 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|561309
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2701 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1635000
|Brandon Park Downs
|7125 Brandon Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|580000
|Davenport
|7314 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|540900
|Brixworth
|9038 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|295000
|Cadet Homes
|118 Brevet Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1287500
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|826000
|Timberline
|356 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|964900
|Bridgemore Village
|3623 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|585000
|Kyles Creek
|7205 Kerry Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|161500
|Grove
|8844 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|182900
|Westhaven
|960 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|167900
|Westhaven
|1013 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|275000
|Candlewood
|4000 Pewter Trl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1781000
|Valley View
|504 Doubleday Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|505000
|Kyles Creek
|7136 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|378000
|Cedarhill
|225 Granger View Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|520000
|Silver Stream Farm
|3073 Canal St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|355000
|Stream Valley
|5054 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|553000
|Campbell Station
|2196 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|509900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|3004 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|216000
|Fernvale Springs
|7117 Fernvale Springs Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|424900
|Cherry Grove
|1906 Bunbury Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1225000
|Westhaven
|1559 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|784000
|Troubadour
|7501 Trident Ridge Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|8500000
|3201 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|486700
|Bent Creek
|3280 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1597500
|Aberleigh
|Aberleigh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|352900
|Aberleigh
|Aberleigh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|394900
|Moon Thomas William
|Aberleigh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|444900
|Moon Thomas William
|Aberleigh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1109900
|Grove
|8513 Highland Rim Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1987500
|Grove
|8540 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1092500
|7303 Dug Hill Rd
|Bon Aqua
|TN
|37025
|263830
|Witherspoon
|9265 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|499900
|Brixworth
|9018 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|319990
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln #205
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|447500
|Mcfarlin Woods
|308 Norfolk Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1400000
|Mccullough
|3111 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|440000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|321 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|356000
|Through The Green
|522 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|72000
|Copper Ridge
|3060 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|263750
|Falls Grove
|Carderock Springs Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|575250
|Falls Grove
|7073 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|829900
|Berry Farms Town Center
|98 Poplar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1300000
|6220 Cox Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|443500
|Cannonwood
|213 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|585000
|Cheswicke Farm
|213 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|215000
|Wheelers
|1182 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1499900
|Traditions
|1926 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|631000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2715 Paddock Park Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|410500
|Blue Grass Heights
|102 Bluegrass Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|940000
|Montpier Farms
|1845 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|589900
|Mckays Mill
|3012 Westerly Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|699900
|Stephens Valley
|282 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|260081
|Stephens Valley
|147 Glenrock Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|950000
|Wildwood Valley
|1936 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|655000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1208 Buckhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|549900
|Burkitt Village
|2282 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|540000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section
|255 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|319680
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3149 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|839900
|Raintree Forest
|9478 Dalton Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1320000
|The Governors Club
|4 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|640000
|Highlands At Ladd Park
|454 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|965000
|Bridgemore Village
|3834 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|730000
|2880 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|435000
|Green Pastures
|6013 Mercy Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|417500
|Simmons Ridge
|2036 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|707050
|Scales Farmstead
|1220 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1700000
|Governors Club
|18 Tradition Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|2500000
|Carothers Crossing West
|5021 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1013935
|Kings Chapel
|4549 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|568000
|Westhaven
|608 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|359900
|2050 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|523000
|Mckays Mill
|1413 Marrimans Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|850000
|5515 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|560000
|Ellington Park
|106 Gilbert Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|424000
|Stonebrook
|1233 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|500000
|Chestnut Springs
|9787 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|341900
|Chapmans Crossing
|4044 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|200000
|5518 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1000000
|Roark
|3965 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|272000
|Tuscany Hills
|1757 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|343000
|Baker Springs
|302 Cheairs Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|634900
|Cherry Grove
|1550 Bunbury Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|465000
|Brenthaven
|8012 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|359900
|Pepper Tree Cove
|7148 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|576900
|Highlands At Ladd Park
|345 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|519000
|Polk Place
|103 Tiffany Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1600000
|Mcgavock Farms
|5252 Hayes Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|890000
|Lockwood Glen
|321 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|638752
|Westhaven
|3036 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|730980
|Falls Grove
|7025 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1225300
|Berry Farms Town Center
|501 Rieves Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|645000
|Bridgemore Village
|3622 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|438000
|Franklin Green
|3119 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|530000
|Benevento
|3201 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|980000
|Harts Landmark
|2001 Loomis Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|825000
|Troubadour
|7274 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|514000
|Founders Pointe
|709 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|185708
|Stephens Valley
|337 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|395000
|Royal Oaks
|313 Abbey Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|290000
|Chester
|7124 Birch Bark Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|373500
|Grove
|8110 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|198000
|Grove
|8638 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|840000
|Westhaven
|1732 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|300000
|Newport Crossing
|1329 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|189000
|7387 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|354900
|Townhomes Of Bent Creek
|3013 Hebron Trace Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|510000
|2320 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1220000
|Arden Woods
|6416 Arden Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1270000
|Brentwood Hills
|1211 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|604000
|Thompson Tim M
|2080 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|2100000
|Iroquois
|308 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|330000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove
|1043 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|800000
|Bridgemore Village
|2604 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|411250
|323 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1100000
|Fountainhead
|5105 Fountainhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|425000
|Petra Commons
|152 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|343000
|Mooreland
|7028 Matthews Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|750328
|Stephens Valley
|2020 Garfield St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|1275000
|The Laurels
|1745 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|505000
|Belshire
|1044 Cantwell Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|440000
|Silver Stream Farm
|2569 Carmine St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|675000
|Belvedere
|200 Belvedere Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|395000
|Stonebrook
|102 Mill Creek Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|545000
|Fieldstone Farms
|319 Saddle Bridge Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|565000
|Hiller James P Jr
|4227 Holder Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|322900
|Sec
|1716 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|450000
|Westhaven
|116 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|656305
|Scales Farmstead
|197 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|488725
|Tollgate Village
|3440 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1250000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8255 Cavendish Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|756000
|Berkshire
|1313 Glenview Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1400000
|Westhaven
|1727 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|642000
|Saratoga Hills
|1005 Lexington Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|710702
|Stephens Valley
|604 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|519900
|Stream Valley
|1018 Linden Isle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|435000
|Clairmonte
|1417 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|699999
|Sherwood Green Estates
|3241 Burris Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|345000
|Aberleigh
|Peyt-Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|275000
|6404 Cox Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|315000
|Aberleigh
|Aberleigh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|550000
|Spencer Hall
|3134 Friars Bridge Pass
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|190000
|Grove
|8219 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|320000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1646 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|8300000
|Maryland Farms
|101 Westpark Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|289500
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #282
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|450000
|Cottonwood
|108 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1370000
|Chenoweth
|833 Pipers Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|565000
|Mckays Mill
|1412 Chantilly Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|635000
|Somerset
|9160 Demery Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|600000
|Brittain Downs
|109 Corbin Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|765030
|Westhaven
|141 Front St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1408798
|Berry Farms Town Center
|315 Hughes Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|628305
|Otter Creek Springs
|7405 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1800000
|Grove
|8512 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|442500
|The Fields Of Canterbury
|2109 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|240000
|3735 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|440000
|Avalon Section
|306 Lionheart Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|305000
|Fieldstone Farms
|83 Heaton Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|489900
|Temple Hills
|114 Collinwood Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|579950
|Bent Creek
|4656 Sawmill Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|472000
|4128 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|667349
|Vineyard Valley
|7029 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|409900
|Crowne Pointe
|2906 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|467000
|Brixworth
|1042 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1184100
|Taramore
|1903 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|407500
|Twin Oaks
|224 Devrow Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|881500
|Temple Hills
|805 Wonderland Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|150000
|7212 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|475000
|Grassland
|Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|3500000
|Cool Springs Corner
|3030 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067