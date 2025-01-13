Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 16, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 16-20, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $965,000 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2b Pb 58 Pg 140 4665 Sawmill Place Nolensville 37135 $727,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 45 3141 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000 Willowsprings Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 135 677 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $1,234,608 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7501 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,005,055 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 449 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $759,900 Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 24 Pg 147 227 Lighthouse Ter Franklin 37064 $585,000 Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129 8033 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $300,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146 1101 Downs Blvd #159 Franklin 37064 $597,000 Franklin Green Sec 11 Pb 29 Pg 146 3263 Dark Woods Dr Franklin 37064 $1,487,758 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7516 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $845,000 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 5030 Laughing Brook Ln Franklin 37064 $639,000 Sunnyside Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 78 6569 Sunny Side Ct Brentwood 37027 $366,040 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7117 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $535,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2717 Camden Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Ward James R Pb 38 Pg 126 5717 Carters Creek Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $3,023,601 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 82 Pg 49 1901 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $575,000 Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92 3006 Nine Bark Ln Franklin 37069 $695,000 2018 Maple Ln Franklin 37067 $1,007,265 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7279 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $810,000 Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61 1915 Kittemer Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000 Mclemore Farms Sec 2b Pb 38 Pg 41 2819 Cale Ct Franklin 37064 $684,990 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2001 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,321,176 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4001 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,104,636 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1285 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $1,436,845 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5049 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,049,542 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 830 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,213,224 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 244 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $957,411 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1269 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $2,100,000 Rooster Creek Pb 84 Pg 31 1815 Savannah Springs Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $1,525,000 2840 Thomas Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $7,500,000 1418 Moran Rd Franklin 37064 $1,525,000 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7287 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $230,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C035 601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-7 Franklin 37064 $353,630 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7122 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,015,603 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1306 Galloping Hill Way Franklin 37064 $549,500 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7310 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $929,900 Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115 601 Rutherford Ln Franklin 37064 $695,000 2018 Maple Ln Franklin 37067 $685,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42 463 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $2,793,950 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8073 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $4,741,110 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1605 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,380,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 9713 Onyx Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,305,000 Monticello Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 79 255 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $1,425,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4552 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $2,350,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11e Pb 34 Pg 134 1107 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $3,200,000 Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 76 4625 Delta Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $849,900 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 1014 Fitzroy Cir Spring Hill 37174 $619,000 Mckays Mill Sec 24 Pb 37 Pg 11 1340 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $300,000 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 1008 Mckenna Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000 Bishops Gate Wards Mill Pb 72 Pg 111 220 Bishop's Gate Dr Franklin 37064 $1,650,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 126 5416 Mcgavock Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,948,394 Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3 1320 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $1,899,950 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7208 Bonterra Ct Franklin 37064 $730,000 Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50 6010 Trout Ln Spring Hill 37174 $742,100 Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134 7412 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $1,864,357 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6071 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,060,000 Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 41 1042 Dovecrest Way Franklin 37067 $1,289,000 Cool Springs East Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 64 124 Cliffe Run Franklin 37067 $516,275 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3137 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,300,000 Steeplechase Farms Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45 107 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $589,725 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3165 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,390,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130 6616 Flushing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,025,000 5901 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,409,900 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7043 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $4,500,000 Oscar Green Rd Franklin 37064 $965,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 Pb 57 Pg 131 451 Avon River Rd Franklin 37064 $789,000 Temple Hills Sec 12 Pb 12 Pg 56 505 Brighton Ct Franklin 37069 $280,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C039 602 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,685,000 Hargrove Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $290,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C046 703 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69 421 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $312,500 2727 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $789,000 Lakeview Commercial Park Pb 6 Pg 77 1111 Lakeview Dr Franklin 37067 $990,000 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24 7505 Hunter York Ct Fairview 37062 $650,000 Roberts Dino Pb 45 Pg 64 5226 Main St #d-4 Spring Hill 37174 $890,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7209 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,240,000 Jennings Pb 8 Pg 37 116 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $535,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3068 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $806,102 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 457 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,355,733 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7883 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $806,768 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 451 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,026,282 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 447 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,294,950 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 1031 Camley St Franklin 37064 $580,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6037 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 408 Ripley Ln Franklin 37064 $1,299,900 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4049 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $367,600 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 133 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,140,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1002 Conar St Franklin 37064 $620,000 Oscar Green Rd Primm Springs 38476 $150,000 2450 Snowbird Hollow Rd $940,000 Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 74 1309 Sawyer Bend Cir Franklin 37069 $825,000 Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92 2028 Delaware Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,064,000 Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365 1126 Park St Franklin 37064 $689,100 4253 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $546,600 Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94 504 Overview Ln Franklin 37064 $865,000 Tywater Crossing Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 84 343 Passage Ln Franklin 37064 $430,000 Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112 2018 Via Francesco Ct Spring Hill 37174 $389,900 211 Folsom Pvt Pass B Spring Hill 37174 $1,295,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 Pb 68 Pg 133 1013 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99 3308 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $670,200 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 120 Tyne Dr Franklin 37064 $976,500 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7760 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $792,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 141 1312 Windmere Ct Franklin 37064 $1,475,000 Cottages @ Eddy Ln Pb 66 Pg 7 405 Eddy Ln Franklin 37064 $990,000 Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125 1308 Pickwick Park Ct Franklin 37067 $1,545,000 Hidden Valley Pb 82 Pg 115 6536 Hidden Hollow Trl Brentwood 37027 $260,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C014 308 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $620,000 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1029 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $935,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 8114 Covington Ct Brentwood 37027 $698,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 22 3028 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $351,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block H 222 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,340,500 Westhaven Sec 29 Pb 53 Pg 52 1826 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 341 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $2,500,000 Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135 7573 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd College Grove 37046 $1,350,000 Donald J Prop Pb 53 Pg 32 6628 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,500,000 Butler Jonina L Rev Liv Tr Pb 83 Pg 103 4365 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $3,075,000 Pendergrass Dennis Etux Mary 5028 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $850,000 Bella Collina 9634 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $330,000 8828 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $610,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9060 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $2,916,922 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1734 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $665,000 Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65 2018 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $765,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 127 2204 Wimbledon Cir Franklin 37069 $899,900 Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71 1074 Scouting Dr Franklin 37064 $340,000 Horn Tavern Est Pb 34 Pg 64 7314 Horn Tavern Ct Fairview 37062 $1,233,900 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,050,000 Natchez Trace Rd Franklin 37064 $650,000 Robinette Estates Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $1,312,935 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2032 Landry Place Franklin 37064 $1,072,726 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 250 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $5,800,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7384 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $722,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3 Pb 21 Pg 63 5043 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $1,767,856 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5028 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37064 $1,373,900 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2772 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $601,400 Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106 917 Timberside Dr Nolensville 37135 $15,000,000 1733 Lewisburg Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,760,000 Dekemont Downs Pb 10 Pg 151 525 Dekemont Ln Brentwood 37027 $595,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52 117 Prince William Ln Franklin 37064 $712,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7906 Pine St Fairview 37062 $1,095,408 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5102 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,252,350 Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83 9205 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $7,450,000 2876 Sawyer Bend Rd Franklin 37069 $852,930 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5097 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $447,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Pb 35 Pg 89 1316 Carmack Ct Spring Hill 37174 $730,000 Dallas Downs Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 72 171 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $1,804,750 Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 Pb 56 Pg 8 9506 Elmbrooke Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,795,000 Morgan Farms Sec5 Pb 62 Pg 92 1845 Wadebridge Way Brentwood 37027 $345,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C084 504 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,517,851 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2032 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $950,000 Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20 320 Liberty Pk #211 Franklin 37064 $2,800,000 Parkside Plaza Pb 26 Pg 52 2239 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $989,900 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5084 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,073,300 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1137 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,095,000 Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52 8129 Maryland Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3327 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $479,900 Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127 1802 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174

