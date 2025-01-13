Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 16, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from December 16-20, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$965,000Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2b Pb 58 Pg 1404665 Sawmill PlaceNolensville37135
$727,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 453141 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$1,200,000Willowsprings Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 135677 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$1,234,608Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247501 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,005,055June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69449 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$759,900Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 24 Pg 147227 Lighthouse TerFranklin37064
$585,000Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298033 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$300,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 1461101 Downs Blvd #159Franklin37064
$597,000Franklin Green Sec 11 Pb 29 Pg 1463263 Dark Woods DrFranklin37064
$1,487,758Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247516 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$845,000Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 995030 Laughing Brook LnFranklin37064
$639,000Sunnyside Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 786569 Sunny Side CtBrentwood37027
$366,040Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817117 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$535,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932717 Camden CtThompsons Station37179
$400,000Ward James R Pb 38 Pg 1265717 Carters Creek PkThompsons Station37179
$3,023,601Westhaven Sec60 Pb 82 Pg 491901 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$575,000Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 923006 Nine Bark LnFranklin37069
$695,0002018 Maple LnFranklin37067
$1,007,265Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827279 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$810,000Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 611915 Kittemer LnSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000Mclemore Farms Sec 2b Pb 38 Pg 412819 Cale CtFranklin37064
$684,990Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162001 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,321,176Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784001 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,104,636Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481285 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$1,436,845Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685049 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,049,542Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143830 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,213,224Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143244 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$957,411Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481269 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$2,100,000Rooster Creek Pb 84 Pg 311815 Savannah Springs Pvt DrFranklin37064
$1,525,0002840 Thomas RdThompsons Station37179
$7,500,0001418 Moran RdFranklin37064
$1,525,000Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577287 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$230,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C035601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-7Franklin37064
$353,630Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817122 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,015,603Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481306 Galloping Hill WayFranklin37064
$549,500Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477310 Audubon CvFairview37062
$929,900Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115601 Rutherford LnFranklin37064
$695,0002018 Maple LnFranklin37067
$685,000Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42463 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$2,793,950Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118073 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$4,741,110Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411605 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,380,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 839713 Onyx LnBrentwood37027
$1,305,000Monticello Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 79255 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$1,425,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954552 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$2,350,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11e Pb 34 Pg 1341107 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$3,200,000Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 764625 Delta Springs LnFranklin37064
$849,900Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 261014 Fitzroy CirSpring Hill37174
$619,000Mckays Mill Sec 24 Pb 37 Pg 111340 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$300,000Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 531008 Mckenna DrThompsons Station37179
$1,700,000Bishops Gate Wards Mill Pb 72 Pg 111220 Bishop's Gate DrFranklin37064
$1,650,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 1265416 Mcgavock RdBrentwood37027
$1,948,394Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 31320 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$1,899,950Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497208 Bonterra CtFranklin37064
$730,000Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 506010 Trout LnSpring Hill37174
$742,100Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 1347412 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$1,864,357Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326071 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,060,000Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 411042 Dovecrest WayFranklin37067
$1,289,000Cool Springs East Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 64124 Cliffe RunFranklin37067
$516,275Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393137 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$2,300,000Steeplechase Farms Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45107 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$589,725Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393165 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$1,390,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1306616 Flushing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,025,0005901 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,409,900Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577043 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$4,500,000Oscar Green RdFranklin37064
$965,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 Pb 57 Pg 131451 Avon River RdFranklin37064
$789,000Temple Hills Sec 12 Pb 12 Pg 56505 Brighton CtFranklin37069
$280,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C039602 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,685,000Hargrove Ridge RdFranklin37064
$290,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C046703 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,750,000Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69421 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$312,5002727 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$789,000Lakeview Commercial Park Pb 6 Pg 771111 Lakeview DrFranklin37067
$990,000Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 247505 Hunter York CtFairview37062
$650,000Roberts Dino Pb 45 Pg 645226 Main St #d-4Spring Hill37174
$890,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827209 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,240,000Jennings Pb 8 Pg 37116 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$535,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513068 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$806,102June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69457 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$1,355,733Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247883 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$806,768June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69451 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$1,026,282June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69447 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,294,950Westhaven Sec Jewell 11031 Camley StFranklin37064
$580,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16037 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61408 Ripley LnFranklin37064
$1,299,900Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784049 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$367,600Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115133 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$1,140,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461002 Conar StFranklin37064
$620,000Oscar Green RdPrimm Springs38476
$150,0002450 Snowbird Hollow Rd
$940,000Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 741309 Sawyer Bend CirFranklin37069
$825,000Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 922028 Delaware DrNolensville37135
$1,064,000Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 3651126 Park StFranklin37064
$689,1004253 Pate RdFranklin37064
$546,600Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94504 Overview LnFranklin37064
$865,000Tywater Crossing Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 84343 Passage LnFranklin37064
$430,000Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 1122018 Via Francesco CtSpring Hill37174
$389,900211 Folsom Pvt Pass BSpring Hill37174
$1,295,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 Pb 68 Pg 1331013 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$1,825,000Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 993308 Bartrams Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$670,200Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27120 Tyne DrFranklin37064
$976,500Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217760 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$792,000Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 1411312 Windmere CtFranklin37064
$1,475,000Cottages @ Eddy Ln Pb 66 Pg 7405 Eddy LnFranklin37064
$990,000Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 1251308 Pickwick Park CtFranklin37067
$1,545,000Hidden Valley Pb 82 Pg 1156536 Hidden Hollow TrlBrentwood37027
$260,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C014308 Granville RdFranklin37064
$620,000Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181029 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$935,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 458114 Covington CtBrentwood37027
$698,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 223028 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$351,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block H222 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,340,500Westhaven Sec 29 Pb 53 Pg 521826 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$1,725,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46341 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$2,500,000Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 1357573 Trident Ridge Pvt RdCollege Grove37046
$1,350,000Donald J Prop Pb 53 Pg 326628 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$2,500,000Butler Jonina L Rev Liv Tr Pb 83 Pg 1034365 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$3,075,000Pendergrass Dennis Etux Mary5028 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$850,000Bella Collina9634 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$330,0008828 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$610,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79060 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$2,916,922Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241734 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$665,000Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 652018 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$765,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 1272204 Wimbledon CirFranklin37069
$899,900Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 711074 Scouting DrFranklin37064
$340,000Horn Tavern Est Pb 34 Pg 647314 Horn Tavern CtFairview37062
$1,233,900Mccanless RdNolensville37135
$1,050,000Natchez Trace RdFranklin37064
$650,000Robinette EstatesGiles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$1,312,935Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512032 Landry PlaceFranklin37064
$1,072,726Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143250 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$5,800,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537384 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$722,000Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3 Pb 21 Pg 635043 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$1,767,856Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105028 Owenruth DrFranklin37064
$1,373,900Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32772 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$601,400Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106917 Timberside DrNolensville37135
$15,000,0001733 Lewisburg PkThompsons Station37179
$1,760,000Dekemont Downs Pb 10 Pg 151525 Dekemont LnBrentwood37027
$595,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52117 Prince William LnFranklin37064
$712,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467906 Pine StFairview37062
$1,095,408High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525102 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,252,350Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 839205 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$7,450,0002876 Sawyer Bend RdFranklin37069
$852,930High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525097 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$447,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Pb 35 Pg 891316 Carmack CtSpring Hill37174
$730,000Dallas Downs Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 72171 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$1,804,750Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 Pb 56 Pg 89506 Elmbrooke BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,795,000Morgan Farms Sec5 Pb 62 Pg 921845 Wadebridge WayBrentwood37027
$345,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C084504 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,517,851Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892032 Vail TrNolensville37135
$950,000Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20320 Liberty Pk #211Franklin37064
$2,800,000Parkside Plaza Pb 26 Pg 522239 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$989,900High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525084 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,073,300Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311137 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,095,000Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 528129 Maryland LnBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593327 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$479,900Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 1271802 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here