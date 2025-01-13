Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 16, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 16-20, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$965,000
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2b Pb 58 Pg 140
|4665 Sawmill Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$727,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 45
|3141 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000
|Willowsprings Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 135
|677 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,234,608
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7501 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,005,055
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|449 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$759,900
|Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 24 Pg 147
|227 Lighthouse Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8033 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$300,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146
|1101 Downs Blvd #159
|Franklin
|37064
|$597,000
|Franklin Green Sec 11 Pb 29 Pg 146
|3263 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,487,758
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7516 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$845,000
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|5030 Laughing Brook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,000
|Sunnyside Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 78
|6569 Sunny Side Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$366,040
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7117 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$535,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2717 Camden Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Ward James R Pb 38 Pg 126
|5717 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,023,601
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 82 Pg 49
|1901 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92
|3006 Nine Bark Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$695,000
|2018 Maple Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,007,265
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7279 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$810,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61
|1915 Kittemer Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2b Pb 38 Pg 41
|2819 Cale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$684,990
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2001 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,321,176
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4001 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,104,636
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1285 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,436,845
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5049 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,049,542
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|830 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,213,224
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|244 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$957,411
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1269 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,100,000
|Rooster Creek Pb 84 Pg 31
|1815 Savannah Springs Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000
|2840 Thomas Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$7,500,000
|1418 Moran Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7287 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$230,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C035
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-7
|Franklin
|37064
|$353,630
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7122 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,015,603
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1306 Galloping Hill Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$549,500
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7310 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$929,900
|Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115
|601 Rutherford Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000
|2018 Maple Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$685,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42
|463 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,793,950
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8073 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,741,110
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1605 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,380,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|9713 Onyx Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,305,000
|Monticello Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 79
|255 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,425,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4552 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,350,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11e Pb 34 Pg 134
|1107 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,200,000
|Delta Springs Pb 50 Pg 76
|4625 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,900
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|1014 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$619,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 24 Pb 37 Pg 11
|1340 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$300,000
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|1008 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill Pb 72 Pg 111
|220 Bishop's Gate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 126
|5416 Mcgavock Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,948,394
|Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3
|1320 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,899,950
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7208 Bonterra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50
|6010 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$742,100
|Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134
|7412 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,864,357
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6071 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,060,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 41
|1042 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,289,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 64
|124 Cliffe Run
|Franklin
|37067
|$516,275
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3137 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,300,000
|Steeplechase Farms Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45
|107 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$589,725
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3165 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,390,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130
|6616 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,025,000
|5901 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,409,900
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7043 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000
|Oscar Green Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 Pb 57 Pg 131
|451 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,000
|Temple Hills Sec 12 Pb 12 Pg 56
|505 Brighton Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$280,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C039
|602 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,685,000
|Hargrove Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C046
|703 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69
|421 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$312,500
|2727 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$789,000
|Lakeview Commercial Park Pb 6 Pg 77
|1111 Lakeview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$990,000
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24
|7505 Hunter York Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Roberts Dino Pb 45 Pg 64
|5226 Main St #d-4
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$890,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7209 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,240,000
|Jennings Pb 8 Pg 37
|116 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3068 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$806,102
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|457 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,355,733
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7883 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$806,768
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|451 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,026,282
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|447 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,294,950
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|1031 Camley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6037 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|408 Ripley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,900
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4049 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$367,600
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|133 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,140,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1002 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000
|Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$150,000
|2450 Snowbird Hollow Rd
|$940,000
|Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 74
|1309 Sawyer Bend Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$825,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92
|2028 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,064,000
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365
|1126 Park St
|Franklin
|37064
|$689,100
|4253 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$546,600
|Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94
|504 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$865,000
|Tywater Crossing Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 84
|343 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112
|2018 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$389,900
|211 Folsom Pvt Pass B
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,295,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 Pb 68 Pg 133
|1013 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99
|3308 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$670,200
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|120 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$976,500
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7760 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$792,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 141
|1312 Windmere Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000
|Cottages @ Eddy Ln Pb 66 Pg 7
|405 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125
|1308 Pickwick Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,545,000
|Hidden Valley Pb 82 Pg 115
|6536 Hidden Hollow Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$260,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C014
|308 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1029 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$935,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|8114 Covington Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$698,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 22
|3028 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$351,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block H
|222 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,340,500
|Westhaven Sec 29 Pb 53 Pg 52
|1826 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|341 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,500,000
|Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135
|7573 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,350,000
|Donald J Prop Pb 53 Pg 32
|6628 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,500,000
|Butler Jonina L Rev Liv Tr Pb 83 Pg 103
|4365 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,075,000
|Pendergrass Dennis Etux Mary
|5028 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Bella Collina
|9634 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$330,000
|8828 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$610,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9060 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,916,922
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1734 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$665,000
|Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65
|2018 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$765,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 127
|2204 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$899,900
|Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71
|1074 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000
|Horn Tavern Est Pb 34 Pg 64
|7314 Horn Tavern Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,233,900
|Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,050,000
|Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Robinette Estates
|Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,312,935
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2032 Landry Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,072,726
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|250 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,800,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7384 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$722,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3 Pb 21 Pg 63
|5043 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,767,856
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5028 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,373,900
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2772 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$601,400
|Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106
|917 Timberside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$15,000,000
|1733 Lewisburg Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,760,000
|Dekemont Downs Pb 10 Pg 151
|525 Dekemont Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$595,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52
|117 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$712,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7906 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,095,408
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5102 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,252,350
|Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83
|9205 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,450,000
|2876 Sawyer Bend Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$852,930
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5097 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$447,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Pb 35 Pg 89
|1316 Carmack Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 72
|171 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,804,750
|Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 Pb 56 Pg 8
|9506 Elmbrooke Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,795,000
|Morgan Farms Sec5 Pb 62 Pg 92
|1845 Wadebridge Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$345,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C084
|504 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,517,851
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2032 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000
|Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20
|320 Liberty Pk #211
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,800,000
|Parkside Plaza Pb 26 Pg 52
|2239 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$989,900
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5084 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,073,300
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1137 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,095,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52
|8129 Maryland Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3327 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$479,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127
|1802 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
Please join our FREE Newsletter