Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 13

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for December 13-17, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$345,991.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a357 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$317,417.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a204 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$815,000.00Bahne RdFairview37062
$330,100.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17116 White Oak DrFairview37062
$524,900.00Dakota Pointe Ph 13081 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$550,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2812 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$403,900.00Ridgeport Sec 42109 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$1,875,000.00Westhaven Section 271547 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$913,500.00Westhaven Sec59Horizon DrFranklin37064
$996,737.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12215 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$600,000.00Barclay Place Sec 3324 Caysens Square LnFranklin37064
$1,270,000.009474 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph113025 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$853,233.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47229 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$380,000.00Andover Sec 1638 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$760,348.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47233 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$795,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25102 Prince Phillip CvBrentwood37027
$526,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3330 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$425,000.00Loopers Landing Sec 12138 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$1,117,747.00Westhaven Sec 351100 Porter StFranklin37064
$885,500.003152 Boxley Valley RdFranklin37064
$800,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec2408 Sweet Fern DrNolensville37135
$318,000.00Candlewood Sec 42944 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$658,500.00Kings Chapel Sec11Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,255,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec5313 Bayberry CtNolensville37135
$310,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21023 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,450,000.00Northumberland Sec 19502 Midlothian DrBrentwood37027
$760,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec3247 Messenger LnFranklin37064
$322,959.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a355 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$414,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11305 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$659,900.00Eagles Glen Sec 2641 Gleneagle LnFranklin37067
$650,500.00Cannonwood Sec 2240 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$750,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41518 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$230,000.006468 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$909,900.00Vineyard Valley Sec37101 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$521,200.00Willowvale @harvey Springs2004 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$1,527,000.00Westhaven Sec571800 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$488,000.00Wakefield Sec 56003 Romain CtSpring Hill37174
$925,000.00Avalon Sec 7360 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$850,000.00Greenway Trace5916 Kylie LnFranklin37064
$468,000.00Burtonwood Ph 22942 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$550,000.00Belshire Ph 11029 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$625,000.00Riverview Park Sec 7-a512 Overview LnFranklin37064
$925,000.00Craigs Addn218 5th Ave SFranklin37064
$1,858,069.00Lookaway Farms Sec16004 Lookaway CirFranklin37064
$527,500.00Wakefield Sec 43015 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$1,584,499.00Lookaway Farms Sec16401 High Top CtFranklin37067
$657,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 92103 Alston CtThompsons Station37179
$695,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28720 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$346,500.00Spring Hill Est Ph 122704 Double Tree WaySpring Hill37174
$553,700.00Breckenridge So Sec 2105 Breckenridge RdFranklin37067
$319,000.00Meadow Wood7308 Chester RdFairview37062
$738,026.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47236 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$642,640.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47264 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$75,000.00Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$75,000.00Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$270,000.00Orleans Est Condos1306 Granville RdFranklin37064
$546,400.00Morningside Sec 4-a8069 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$300,000.00Community Housing5540 Hargrove Ridge RdFranklin37064
$674,000.00Tulloss RdNolensville37135
$975,000.00Forest Of Brentwood702 Forest Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,466,139.00Traditions Sec41856 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$3,614,458.00Carothers Crossing West5045 Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$679,000.00Mckays Mill Section 371426 Chantilly LnFranklin37067
$920,000.00Cornerstone400 Cornerstone WayFranklin37064
$153,000.00Arrington Ridge Sec27232 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$259,900.00Westhaven Sec 585068 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$700,660.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3013 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$1,150,000.004324 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$900,000.00Southern Woods Sec 46624 N Creekwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,480,000.00Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$443,000.00Wakefield Sec 56004 Romain CtSpring Hill37174
$750,000.00Campbell Station Sec 132000 Thurmond CtSpring Hill37174
$775,000.00Rolling Meadows104 Bradford DrFranklin37064
$905,000.004076 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$699,000.00Monticello Sec 4113 Poteat PlaceFranklin37064
$410,000.00Sutherland Sec 22825 Jason CtThompsons Station37179
$1,519,457.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a148 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$456,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 112304 Baldwin CtSpring Hill37174
$195,000.001319 W Main St 301Franklin37064
$1,884,805.00Traditions Sec51880 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$525,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21708 Fieldcrest CirFranklin37064
$406,900.00Western Woods Sec2 Ph17507 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairview37062
$362,512.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a208 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$490,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41022 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$416,000.00Ridgeport Sec 42108 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$200,000.00Green Acres433 Green Acres DrFranklin37064
$650,000.00Carondelet Sec 39118 Oden CtBrentwood37027
$972,500.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec72007 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$40,000.00Hunters Ridge Sec 2Hunters Trail DrFranklin37069
$851,000.00Mckays Mill Section 371413 Chantilly LnFranklin37067
$725,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1212 Buckhead DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Redbud Sec 27049 Asberry DrNashville37221
$945,000.00Brookfield Sec 6-b2495 Titans LnBrentwood37027
$1,530,000.00Westhaven Sec571806 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$409,900.00West Meade Sec 11309 Windsor DrFranklin37064
$800,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b2944 Hadley Close LnThompsons Station37179
$417,666.00Cumberland Estates Ph32015 Ambie WayFairview37062
$337,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-2Franklin37064
$401,286.00Cumberland Estates Ph32013 Ambie WayFairview37062
$575,000.00Morningside Sec 26021 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$457,500.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a2003 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$675,000.00Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 12116 Key DrBrentwood37027
$470,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1318 Harpeth Hills DrFranklin37069
$650,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 28211 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$419,995.00River Rest Sec 1234 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$740,798.00Brixworth Ph7b9012 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$620,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 62212 Oakwood Dr WFranklin37064
$3,250,000.00Woodway5097 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,384,310.00Lookaway Farms Sec16204 Tall Timbers RdFranklin37067
$1,500,000.00Sloan George A5016 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$347,461.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a200 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$584,553.00Waters Edge Sec4100 Leatherwood DrFranklin37064
$192,500.00Grammer Est Sec 17702 Chester RdFairview37062
$715,000.00Willowsprings Sec 5330 Whitewater WayFranklin37064
$4,275,000.00Troubadour Sec68208 Jolene DrCollege Grove37046
$590,000.00Burtonwood Ph 3274 Canvasback CtSpring Hill37174
$677,430.00Brixworth Ph7a8045 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$725,000.00Campbell Station Sec 152027 Gweneth DrSpring Hill37174
$825,000.00Brixworth Ph7c6051 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$995,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27546 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$911,000.00Westhaven Section 261346 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$952,000.00Catalina Ph5517 Clemente AveNolensville37135
$576,951.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2135 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$620,000.00School Manor407 Alicia DrFranklin37064
$1,450,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 59650 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$460,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 212005 Lima CtSpring Hill37174
$499,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1240 Wrennewood LnNashville37221
$415,546.00Cumberland Estates Ph34021 Brazelton WayFairview37062
$1,515,000.005596 Boy Scout RdFranklin37064
$661,118.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47225 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$304,111.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a202 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$645,508.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47228 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$755,039.00Lochridge Sec21045 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$1,200,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 1601 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$720,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2612 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$530,000.00Pewitt RdFranklin37064
$820,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37041 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$444,900.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11074 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,750,000.00Westhaven Sec573097 Conar StFranklin37064
$752,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 12835 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$880,000.004656 Reed RdThompsons Station37179
$306,084.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a353 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$489,000.005960 -70 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$350,000.00Ketchum William M6680 Flat Creek RdSpring Hill37174

