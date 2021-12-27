Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 13

See where houses sold for December 13-17, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $345,991.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 357 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $317,417.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 204 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $815,000.00 Bahne Rd Fairview 37062 $330,100.00 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 7116 White Oak Dr Fairview 37062 $524,900.00 Dakota Pointe Ph 1 3081 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $550,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 14a 2812 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $403,900.00 Ridgeport Sec 4 2109 Long Meadow Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,875,000.00 Westhaven Section 27 1547 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $913,500.00 Westhaven Sec59 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $996,737.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2215 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000.00 Barclay Place Sec 3 324 Caysens Square Ln Franklin 37064 $1,270,000.00 9474 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 3025 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $853,233.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7229 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $380,000.00 Andover Sec 1 638 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $760,348.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7233 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $795,000.00 Stonehenge Sec 2 5102 Prince Phillip Cv Brentwood 37027 $526,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b 3330 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $425,000.00 Loopers Landing Sec 1 2138 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,117,747.00 Westhaven Sec 35 1100 Porter St Franklin 37064 $885,500.00 3152 Boxley Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec2 408 Sweet Fern Dr Nolensville 37135 $318,000.00 Candlewood Sec 4 2944 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $658,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,255,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec5 313 Bayberry Ct Nolensville 37135 $310,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1023 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000.00 Northumberland Sec 1 9502 Midlothian Dr Brentwood 37027 $760,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec3 247 Messenger Ln Franklin 37064 $322,959.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 355 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $414,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1305 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $659,900.00 Eagles Glen Sec 2 641 Gleneagle Ln Franklin 37067 $650,500.00 Cannonwood Sec 2 240 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $750,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41 518 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $230,000.00 6468 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $909,900.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7101 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $521,200.00 Willowvale @harvey Springs 2004 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,527,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 1800 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $488,000.00 Wakefield Sec 5 6003 Romain Ct Spring Hill 37174 $925,000.00 Avalon Sec 7 360 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $850,000.00 Greenway Trace 5916 Kylie Ln Franklin 37064 $468,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 2 2942 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $550,000.00 Belshire Ph 1 1029 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $625,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 7-a 512 Overview Ln Franklin 37064 $925,000.00 Craigs Addn 218 5th Ave S Franklin 37064 $1,858,069.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6004 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37064 $527,500.00 Wakefield Sec 4 3015 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $1,584,499.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6401 High Top Ct Franklin 37067 $657,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 9 2103 Alston Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $695,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 720 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $346,500.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 12 2704 Double Tree Way Spring Hill 37174 $553,700.00 Breckenridge So Sec 2 105 Breckenridge Rd Franklin 37067 $319,000.00 Meadow Wood 7308 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $738,026.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7236 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $642,640.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7264 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $75,000.00 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $75,000.00 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $270,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 1306 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $546,400.00 Morningside Sec 4-a 8069 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $300,000.00 Community Housing 5540 Hargrove Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $674,000.00 Tulloss Rd Nolensville 37135 $975,000.00 Forest Of Brentwood 702 Forest Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,466,139.00 Traditions Sec4 1856 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,614,458.00 Carothers Crossing West 5045 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $679,000.00 Mckays Mill Section 37 1426 Chantilly Ln Franklin 37067 $920,000.00 Cornerstone 400 Cornerstone Way Franklin 37064 $153,000.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7232 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $259,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5068 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $700,660.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3013 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000.00 4324 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $900,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 4 6624 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,480,000.00 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $443,000.00 Wakefield Sec 5 6004 Romain Ct Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 13 2000 Thurmond Ct Spring Hill 37174 $775,000.00 Rolling Meadows 104 Bradford Dr Franklin 37064 $905,000.00 4076 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $699,000.00 Monticello Sec 4 113 Poteat Place Franklin 37064 $410,000.00 Sutherland Sec 2 2825 Jason Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,519,457.00 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 148 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $456,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 11 2304 Baldwin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $195,000.00 1319 W Main St 301 Franklin 37064 $1,884,805.00 Traditions Sec5 1880 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $525,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1708 Fieldcrest Cir Franklin 37064 $406,900.00 Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 7507 Nathaniel Woods Blvd Fairview 37062 $362,512.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 208 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $490,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 1022 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $416,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 4 2108 Long Meadow Dr Spring Hill 37174 $200,000.00 Green Acres 433 Green Acres Dr Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Carondelet Sec 3 9118 Oden Ct Brentwood 37027 $972,500.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 2007 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $40,000.00 Hunters Ridge Sec 2 Hunters Trail Dr Franklin 37069 $851,000.00 Mckays Mill Section 37 1413 Chantilly Ln Franklin 37067 $725,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1212 Buckhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Redbud Sec 2 7049 Asberry Dr Nashville 37221 $945,000.00 Brookfield Sec 6-b 2495 Titans Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,530,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 1806 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $409,900.00 West Meade Sec 1 1309 Windsor Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b 2944 Hadley Close Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $417,666.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 2015 Ambie Way Fairview 37062 $337,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-2 Franklin 37064 $401,286.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 2013 Ambie Way Fairview 37062 $575,000.00 Morningside Sec 2 6021 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $457,500.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a 2003 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1 2116 Key Dr Brentwood 37027 $470,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 318 Harpeth Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $650,000.00 Crockett Hills Sec 2 8211 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $419,995.00 River Rest Sec 1 234 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $740,798.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9012 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $620,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 6 2212 Oakwood Dr W Franklin 37064 $3,250,000.00 Woodway 5097 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,384,310.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6204 Tall Timbers Rd Franklin 37067 $1,500,000.00 Sloan George A 5016 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $347,461.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 200 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $584,553.00 Waters Edge Sec4 100 Leatherwood Dr Franklin 37064 $192,500.00 Grammer Est Sec 1 7702 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $715,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 5 330 Whitewater Way Franklin 37064 $4,275,000.00 Troubadour Sec6 8208 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $590,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 3 274 Canvasback Ct Spring Hill 37174 $677,430.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8045 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $725,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 15 2027 Gweneth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $825,000.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6051 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $995,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 7546 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $911,000.00 Westhaven Section 26 1346 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $952,000.00 Catalina Ph5 517 Clemente Ave Nolensville 37135 $576,951.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 135 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $620,000.00 School Manor 407 Alicia Dr Franklin 37064 $1,450,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 9650 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $460,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 21 2005 Lima Ct Spring Hill 37174 $499,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 240 Wrennewood Ln Nashville 37221 $415,546.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4021 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $1,515,000.00 5596 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 $661,118.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7225 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $304,111.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 202 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $645,508.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7228 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $755,039.00 Lochridge Sec2 1045 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 1 601 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $720,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a 2612 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $530,000.00 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064 $820,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec3 7041 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $444,900.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1074 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,750,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3097 Conar St Franklin 37064 $752,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 2835 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $880,000.00 4656 Reed Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $306,084.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 353 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $489,000.00 5960 -70 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Ketchum William M 6680 Flat Creek Rd Spring Hill 37174