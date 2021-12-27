Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 13

See where houses sold for December 13-17, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$345,991.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|357 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$317,417.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|204 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$815,000.00
|Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$330,100.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7116 White Oak Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$524,900.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1
|3081 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2812 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$403,900.00
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|2109 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,875,000.00
|Westhaven Section 27
|1547 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$913,500.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$996,737.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2215 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Barclay Place Sec 3
|324 Caysens Square Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,270,000.00
|9474 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11
|3025 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$853,233.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7229 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$380,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|638 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$760,348.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7233 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$795,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5102 Prince Phillip Cv
|Brentwood
|37027
|$526,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3330 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000.00
|Loopers Landing Sec 1
|2138 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,117,747.00
|Westhaven Sec 35
|1100 Porter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,500.00
|3152 Boxley Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec2
|408 Sweet Fern Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$318,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 4
|2944 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$658,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,255,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|313 Bayberry Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$310,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1023 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Northumberland Sec 1
|9502 Midlothian Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$760,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec3
|247 Messenger Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$322,959.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|355 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$414,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1305 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$659,900.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 2
|641 Gleneagle Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$650,500.00
|Cannonwood Sec 2
|240 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41
|518 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$230,000.00
|6468 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$909,900.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7101 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$521,200.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|2004 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,527,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|1800 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$488,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 5
|6003 Romain Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$925,000.00
|Avalon Sec 7
|360 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000.00
|Greenway Trace
|5916 Kylie Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$468,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 2
|2942 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Belshire Ph 1
|1029 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 7-a
|512 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Craigs Addn
|218 5th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,858,069.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6004 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$527,500.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3015 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,584,499.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6401 High Top Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$657,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 9
|2103 Alston Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$695,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28
|720 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$346,500.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 12
|2704 Double Tree Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$553,700.00
|Breckenridge So Sec 2
|105 Breckenridge Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$319,000.00
|Meadow Wood
|7308 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$738,026.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7236 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$642,640.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7264 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$75,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$75,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$270,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1306 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$546,400.00
|Morningside Sec 4-a
|8069 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$300,000.00
|Community Housing
|5540 Hargrove Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$674,000.00
|Tulloss Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$975,000.00
|Forest Of Brentwood
|702 Forest Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,466,139.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1856 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,614,458.00
|Carothers Crossing West
|5045 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$679,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 37
|1426 Chantilly Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$920,000.00
|Cornerstone
|400 Cornerstone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$153,000.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7232 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$259,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5068 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,660.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3013 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000.00
|4324 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 4
|6624 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,480,000.00
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$443,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 5
|6004 Romain Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 13
|2000 Thurmond Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|104 Bradford Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$905,000.00
|4076 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000.00
|Monticello Sec 4
|113 Poteat Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 2
|2825 Jason Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,519,457.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|148 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$456,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 11
|2304 Baldwin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$195,000.00
|1319 W Main St 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,884,805.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1880 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1708 Fieldcrest Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$406,900.00
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1
|7507 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$362,512.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|208 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$490,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1022 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$416,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|2108 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$200,000.00
|Green Acres
|433 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 3
|9118 Oden Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$972,500.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|2007 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$40,000.00
|Hunters Ridge Sec 2
|Hunters Trail Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$851,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 37
|1413 Chantilly Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1212 Buckhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Redbud Sec 2
|7049 Asberry Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$945,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 6-b
|2495 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,530,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|1806 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$409,900.00
|West Meade Sec 1
|1309 Windsor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b
|2944 Hadley Close Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$417,666.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2015 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$337,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-2
|Franklin
|37064
|$401,286.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2013 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$575,000.00
|Morningside Sec 2
|6021 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$457,500.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a
|2003 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1
|2116 Key Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$470,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|318 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 2
|8211 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$419,995.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|234 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$740,798.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9012 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 6
|2212 Oakwood Dr W
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,250,000.00
|Woodway
|5097 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,384,310.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6204 Tall Timbers Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,500,000.00
|Sloan George A
|5016 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$347,461.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|200 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$584,553.00
|Waters Edge Sec4
|100 Leatherwood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$192,500.00
|Grammer Est Sec 1
|7702 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$715,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 5
|330 Whitewater Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,275,000.00
|Troubadour Sec6
|8208 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$590,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 3
|274 Canvasback Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$677,430.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8045 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|2027 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6051 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$995,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7546 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$911,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|1346 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$952,000.00
|Catalina Ph5
|517 Clemente Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$576,951.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|135 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000.00
|School Manor
|407 Alicia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5
|9650 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$460,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 21
|2005 Lima Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|240 Wrennewood Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$415,546.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4021 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,515,000.00
|5596 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$661,118.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7225 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$304,111.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|202 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,508.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7228 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$755,039.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1045 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 1
|601 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$720,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2612 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$530,000.00
|Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7041 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$444,900.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1074 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,750,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3097 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$752,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|2835 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$880,000.00
|4656 Reed Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$306,084.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|353 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$489,000.00
|5960 -70 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Ketchum William M
|6680 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174