Published Writer Kelsey Down is Raising Funds to Open a Bookstore in Nolensville

Published writer and editor Kelsey Down wants to bring a bookstore to Nolensville called Book Drunk.

Down wants to open the town’s first independent bookstore but the location hasn’t been determined yet.

Down says, “Book Drunk will be a woman-owned, small-town independent bookstore that sells new and used books, as well as literary gifts and novelty items. It will be owned and managed by published writer Kelsey Down, who has years of editorial experience across the publishing industry. We aim to grow the local literary community and promote the arts and humanities as vital cultural influences, through events like author signings, book launches, childrens’ storytime, book-and-beverage pairing nights, and more.”

A crowdfunding account has been created where you can contribute from $25 to $500 to help get the bookstore off the ground. Find more information here.

While you wait for the store to open, you can shop online here.