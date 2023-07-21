Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 21, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 14-21, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
7/14/2023503 Bloom House LlcConsignmentFranklin TN 37064
7/17/2023Cannon Carpet CleaningCarpet CleaningNolensville TN 37135
7/14/2023Collective Growth Coaching An ConsultingConsultingNolensville TN 37135
7/20/2023Jln BackhoeEarth MovingFranklin TN 37064
7/18/2023Mr Arts Coffee House LlcCoffee ShopFranklin TN 37064
7/20/2023Nail 4 U LlcNail SalonFranklin TN 37067
7/20/2023PuresalesMisc ItemsBrentwood TN 37027
7/19/2023Spring Nail & Hair Care LlcNail SalonFranklin TN 37064
7/15/2023The Path To RosesStvrSpring Hill TN 37174
7/14/2023Thomas M StrubleHome InspectorNolensville TN 37135
7/20/2023Vanlew & Company LlcCosmetology ServiceNolensville TN 37135
