Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 21, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 14-21, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 7/14/2023 503 Bloom House Llc Consignment Franklin TN 37064 7/17/2023 Cannon Carpet Cleaning Carpet Cleaning Nolensville TN 37135 7/14/2023 Collective Growth Coaching An Consulting Consulting Nolensville TN 37135 7/20/2023 Jln Backhoe Earth Moving Franklin TN 37064 7/18/2023 Mr Arts Coffee House Llc Coffee Shop Franklin TN 37064 7/20/2023 Nail 4 U Llc Nail Salon Franklin TN 37067 7/20/2023 Puresales Misc Items Brentwood TN 37027 7/19/2023 Spring Nail & Hair Care Llc Nail Salon Franklin TN 37064 7/15/2023 The Path To Roses Stvr Spring Hill TN 37174 7/14/2023 Thomas M Struble Home Inspector Nolensville TN 37135 7/20/2023 Vanlew & Company Llc Cosmetology Service Nolensville TN 37135