Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Dies at 96

Tony Bennett known for his classic American stylist of singing has died today reports Associated Press. He was 96.

Bennett’s publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed his death to AP sharing he died in hometown of New York, no cause of death was given. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

At the age of 88, he had a number one album, a record for the oldest living performer, for Cheek to Cheek, a duet project with Lady Gaga.

On Instagram, Bennett shared a memory yesterday where he performed “The Way You Look Tonight.” Stating, “Sharing a special memory from 2015 – serenading New York with the remarkable Bill Charlap, performing ‘The Way You Look Tonight.’ A night to remember!”

Carrie Underwood and Bennett recorded “It Had to Be You” on his Duets II album, it also featured Faith Hill, Sheryl Crow, and Willie Nelson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett)