Frelick’s Six RBI Night Powers Sounds Victory

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (50-41, 10-7) rode a massive night from Brewers’ No. 2 prospect Sal Frelick, dropping a dozen on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-51, 9-9) in a 12-10 win on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Frelick set a new career high with six RBI on a home run and two doubles.

Frelick finished his scorching-hot night with three hits (2 2B, HR) and a career-high six RBI. Toro tallied two hits (2B, HR) and drove in a pair. Josh VanMeter reached five times (1B, 4 BB) and scored three runs.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick and Abraham Toro clouted back-to-back home runs in the first inning, the sixth time the Sounds have hit consecutive home runs this season. It has only been six days since the last instance – Payton Henry and Patrick Dorrian accomplished the feat last Friday in Louisville.

Frelick is batting .471 (8-for-17) with four runs, three extra-base hits, eight RBI and 1.265 OPS in his last four games.

Josh VanMeter walked four times and reached five times, the second Nashville player to accomplish the pair of feats this week. Luis Urías did it on Sunday in Louisville. Jon Singleton (4/28 vs. Omaha) is the only other to walk four times this season, and Blake Perkins (6/1 at Charlotte) is the only other to reach five times.

Since returning from the injured list on June 21, Josh VanMeter leads the International League with 22 walks. Keston Hiura returned on the same night and leads the circuit in times hit by pitch since then, wearing nine offerings.

