Williamson County Home, Truck Destroyed in Fire

In the early hours on Tuesday morning, Williamson County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Brush Creek Road.

Multiple tankers and engines from Williamson County Fire/Rescue responded to assist with the incident. Fairview Fire responded as well and found a home and 18 wheeler fully engulfed. Crews began a defensive attack to extinguish the flames.

Unfortunately, the home and truck were total losses.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

